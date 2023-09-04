How To Join All Starfield Factions

Starfield’s world is vast is an understatement. With its procedurally generated world, there is so much content that one can spend hundreds of hours and they will barely scratch the surface. With everything else, Starfield also features Factions for you to join.

Factions, as one might expect is a group of like-minded individuals who follow the same fundamental principles. They are a huge part of Starfield and every major faction features a whole new storyline that you can follow to earn credits, XP, and so much more.

With five major and multiple minor factions, joining each of them is also a task that you are going to have to undertake. This guide covers every aspect of how you can join any faction in Starfield.

Can you join multiple (all) factions in Starfield?

Yes, you can join multiple or all factions simultaneously in Starfield. With an abundance of storylines to explore, factions are a whole other realm that remains untapped for the most part in the main storyline.

Although you can independently explore each one of your own free will by joining them. There is no restriction to how many you can be a part of at any moment in time.

There will be times when your decisions made in one faction will affect your position in another faction. Although this is unlikely but still a possibility.

Joining one faction will not automatically kick you out of another one. You can follow multiple storylines at the same time if you can handle it.

How to join a faction in Starfield

Joining a faction in Starfield means that you have to pledge your loyalty to it and only then they will let you in. You cannot just declare yourself a member of a faction but you will have to go through some kind of quest.

Every faction is inherently different from each other and so does the method to join them. Some require you to complete a full-fledged questline while others just ask you to meet the person in charge and you are good to go.

To help you through the process of joining a faction of your choice, we have mentioned the methods to join all of them below.

How to join the Constellation faction

Constellation is the first faction you will be introduced to when you start the main campaign in Starfield. Also, this is the only faction you will have to join to progress in the story.

Constellation is a group of enthusiastic explorers with their base of operations on Earth in the “Sol” Star system. Their main focus is to unravel the secrets of the cosmos and find lost artifacts from all over space.

You pretty much automatically join this faction while doing the second mission of the main storyline, The Old Neighbourhood. The aim of the quest is to locate and rescue Moara, a member of the faction.

You will go from planet to planet, battling Zealots on your way, and then finally you will be able to locate Moara and the artifact that you were looking for.

After you are done with that, return to Atlantis where the head office of Constellation is located. Having a chat with Sarah will wrap things up and you will now become an official member of the faction.

How to join the United Colonies (UC) faction

While you are roaming around in The New Atlantis, you might as well sign up for United Colonies also known as the U.C. They are one of two governments in the known universe and they came into being three years after humans started coming to Alpha Centauri, the Star System where Earth is located.

Joining this faction is going to be a piece of cake, for the most part. To do so, head to MAST, which is the headquarters for UC here in New Atlantis. Inside roam around and you will find Captain John Tuala.

Upon having a chat with him, he will ask you about joining the Faction. Simply say yes and he will send you to the Orientation Room on the second floor of the building.

You can take the elevator. Inside the room, agree to the Enlistment Agreement and finally, you have to take a test. It is a simple flight test in the Simulator where you have to engage in a dogfight against other ships and complete at least three out of six objectives.

Now all there is left is to take your pledge of allegiance with Tuala and you are officially a member of the United Colonies Vanguard.

How to join the Crimson Fleet faction

Arrrr! If you did not get it. It’s alright. It was a pirate thing and while we are on the topic of pirates, let’s talk about Crimson Fleet – The Space Pirates.

It is yet another fascinating faction in Starfield that you can join. They are a group of pirates who started small and then spread their terror across multiple Star Systems.

They are a recognized enemy by both Intergalactic Governments; The United Colonies, and the Freestar Collective. If you want to join them, here is how you can do it.

There might be other ways to do it but this is the simplest of them all. Join UC Vanguard and follow its quest line. The second mission in the questline – Deep Cover is going to send you as an infiltrator in the Crimson Fleet.

All you have to do is follow along with the quest, visiting various planets, and collecting information about the Space Pirates, until finally becoming a member of the faction.

How to join the Freestar Collective faction

Welcome to the other half of the population that refused to stay under the umbrella of the United Colonies and formed their very own government and now they are called the Freestar Collective.

Both of the governments have always had their difference but you can join each of their respective factions. Now let’s talk about Freestar Collective Factions and how you are going to join them.

Akila City is the capital of Freestar Collective and you will need to travel there if you want to become a part of the Freestar Rangers. The city is located in the Cheyenne Star System.

Upon landing there, look around for the Galbank Building you need to resolve the situation where robbers are holding hostages inside the bank. You can use Persuasion to do it. This is going to be part of the “Job Gone Wrong” quest.

Once you have successfully done that, head straight for The Rock, the headquarters of Freestar Rangers. Look for Emma Wilcox. She will ask you to complete a simple bounty if you want to be a part of the faction. Pick anyone from the terminal nearby. They could be different for everyone. Pick one you think you can manage.

Upon the completion of the bounty, come back to find Emma and you will officially become a Freestar Ranger. You will be given the uniform along with all the bells and whistles that come with it.

How to join the Ryujin Industries faction

Want to take a break from all the gun-blazing action and settle down for a more corporate-styled role? You might not get exactly that but you can still get something similar if you join Ryujin Industries Faction.

They are a household name for numerous products used all across the Settled Systems. On the outside, it might seem like normal cooperation but things are not always as they seem.

You too can get your hands dirty in the business world and it is pretty straightforward to get access. For this one, you are going to have to take part in the Back to Grind quest.

Simply head to Neon Core, on the planet Volii Alpha. Roam around and you will find red terminals across some places in the city. From there you can book yourself an interview with the company.

From there head to the Ryjin Headquarters. The receptionist will direct you toward Imogene, your point of contact in Ryujin Industries Faction. He will give you the trivial task of bringing coffee.

At the coffee shop, you will have an altercation with an ex-employee. From there you just have to bring coffee back to the office and you will now become a member of the faction.

Other minor factions in Starfield

Along with these five major factions in Starfield, there are several other minor ones as well. Their storyline might not be as grand as the five major ones but if you still want to explore them, give them a shot. Some require a small quest to join while others can simply be joined by picking a specific starting trait.

Argos Extractors

Argos Extractor, as the name suggests extract something, and in layman’s terms we can call it mining. They are a mining company and when you first start the game, you are already a part of this faction. This is even told to us during the prologue.

Ecliptic Mercenaries

These are mercenaries who you will encounter from time to time at multiple places. Especially in abandoned Colony War facilities. As of right now, there is no information about how you can join them.

House of the Enlightened

A charitable organization that works in order to restore equality and peace for every being residing in the Settled Systems. You too can become a part of the faction by picking the “Raised Enlighted” trait during character selection.

House of Va’Ruun Zealots

This is more of a cult that believes in a mythical entity by the name of “Great Serpent” who they once saw during a grav-jump. There is no questline to join this faction. You simply have to pick the “Serpent’s Embrace” Trait during character creation.

Sanctum Universum

A religious group that believes in one God and wants to guide humanity towards him. You can too join by equipping yourself with a “Raised Universal” trait during character creation.

Spacers

Spacers are space bandits you will come across from time to time. You can smooth talk your way out or you can take them on and obliterate them. Whether you can join them or not is a question that remains unanswered.

The Trade Authority

Want to buy or sell anything illegal then the only name that comes to your mind is The Trade Authority. They are the biggest dealers of illegal items. You can buy and sell things through them at any time but there is no information about how you can become a part of the organization.