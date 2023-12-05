Should You Persuade Or Kill Shaw In Starfield?

During The Empty Nest mission, you must deal with an irritating NPC character called Shaw in Starfield. She is an outlaw who is the head of a criminal gang called Shaw Gang, and you might recall stealing her map right after you obtained the Artifact Chi.

That being said, once you confront Shaw, you will have three options to choose from. These will include persuading her, killing her, or bribing Shaw. I will go over all these choices and their outcomes in this guide.

Should you Persuade Shaw in Starfield?

You can find Shaw and her goons at her encampment, which will be situated near the Empty Nest area. She will taunt you by saying that she would hate to put a hole in your head. Moreover, Shaw will also state that she is disappointed with Sam Coe for being on our side.

Then, she will threaten you with your lives and credits. If you don’t want to spend your time killing Shaw and her bandits, you can use your social skills (Persuasion) and select the dialogue option that says, “We can work this out. No need for violence”.

Shaw will be interested in hearing your proposition, and you can tell her about the important scientific discovery and how she can also be a part of its history in Starfield. You can check the other green persuasion lines to win her over. She will also help you fight against Ashta if you successfully persuade her.

Persuading Shaw will earn you one reward: the Razorback Pistol. The stats for this particular weapon include:

Weapon Name: Razorback

Weapon Id: 00000FD6

Type: Pistol

Fire Rate: 12

Accuracy: 67.1%

Range: 40

Mods: 8/8

Should you Bribe Shaw?

There is another way to persuade Shaw, and it will require you to bribe her by giving her a certain amount of Credits in Starfield. In short, you can pay her 4,000 Credits, and after taking your money, she will let you and your crew go.

This is not a good option because it will make you look more of a coward. Furthermore, why should you pay her that much if Shaw is useless? Instead, it would be better to deal with her and her gang.

What happens if you kill Shaw in Starfield?

This is the most suitable option, in my opinion, as Shaw is simply a menace and needs to be dealt with. To choose this option, you can go with the third dialogue option: “[Attack] We’re not cutting deals with a criminal.”

Once you select this choice, the situation will turn into an all-out battle between you and Shaw, and you must kill her.

You can start by killing her bodyguards and Ashta individually, then shift your focus on shooting down Shaw. In short, you will do yourself a favor by getting rid of this bully outlaw in Starfield.

After you have executed Shaw, you can go to her body and salvage all the loot. These will include the following items in Starfield: