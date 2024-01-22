How To Farm Lead In Starfield

In Starfield, Lead is a vital crafting item that you will need for many weapon mods. Lead is a common material, so you don’t need to search extensively. If you want to upgrade your weapon, this is your cue to search for it. To learn how to get hold of lead, continue reading on and understand how farming lead works.

How to mine Lead in Starfield?

After scanning, you can quickly go up to Lead nodes or ores and mine them using Cutter. It’s pretty easy to use, and you can get loads of lead in minutes. However, there is a much more effective way of collecting lead as a raw resource, and that is by extractors.

To make getting Lead easier, you can set up extractors and have the machines do the work for you. The extractors would collect the resource, and whenever you would like, you can collect it.

First, build an outpost and then build an extractor. The extractor requires the following items:

Iron x5

Aluminum x4

Tungsten x2

After building the extractor in Starfield, you need a storage bin to collect the material afterward. You can also build a Scan Booster so your hand scanner works better with ranged resource locations.

Best Planets to Farm Lead (Pb)

Lead is found on various planets as a common resource. Sometimes in abundance, while a little patch is dedicated to it other times. There are two steps to finding the exact spot for Lead on a planet.

Look at the statistics on the left side of the screen and see if there is a gray box with the Lead scientific name symbol Pb. After landing on the planet, take out your hand scanner and look for gray/silver spots in the ground. As most of the planets have a gray base, to pinpoint the location where the scanner glows a little more than usual. Once you spot such an area, you’ve got an area full of Lead.

To simplify things, here are a few locations where you can find abundant Lead in Starfield.

System Planets Narion Kreet, Vectera, Magreth, Sumati Alpha Centauri Jemison, Bondar, Voss, Hawley, Gagarin Sol Venus, Earth, Mars, Dione, Titan, Tethys, Miranda, Pluto Eridani Eridani V, Eridani VI-a, Eridani VII-c, Eridani VIII-b Guniibuu Guniibuu III, Guniibuu VI-b, Guniibuu VI-d, Guniibuu VI-e Cheyenne Bindi, Skink, Washakie, Heilo, Thren, Cragg Jaffa Jaffa I, Jaffa II, Jaffa IV, Jaffa VI-a, Jaffa VII-b Heisenberg Heisenberg II, Heisenberg III, Heisenberg IV, Heisenberg V, Heisenberg VIII-b, Heisenberg VIII-d Alpha Andraste Alpha Andraste III, Alpha Andraste IV, Alpha Andraste VI Alpha Ternion Ternion III, Ternion IV, Ternion V, Ternion V-a, Ternion VI Hyla Hyla I, Hyla II, Hyla III, Hyla V, Hyla VII-a Al-Battani Al-Battani II, Al-Battani III, Al-Battani IV, Al-Battani VIII-a Shoza Shoza II, Shoza III, Shoza IV, Shoza V, Shoza VII-a, Shoza VII-b, Shoza VII-c, Shoza VIII-d Porrima Porrima II-c, Porrima IV-d Freya Freya II, Freya III, Freya V, Freya VII-a, Freya VIII-a, Freya IX-b Ixyll Ixyll I, Ixyll V, Ixyll VI-c, Ixyll VI-d, Ixyll VII-b Rutherford Rutherford II, Rutherford III, Rutherford V-a, Rutherford V-b, Rutherford VI-d Kumasi Kumasi I, Kumasi IV, Kumasi VIII-b, Kumasi VIII-d Feynman Feynman II, Feynman V, Feynman VI-c, Feynman VII-b, Feynman VIII-d, Feynman IX-a Linnaeus Linnaeus II, Linnaeus IV-a, Linnaeus IV-b, Linnaeus IV-c Alpha Tirna Tirna II, Tirna III, Tirna V, Tirna VII-b, Tirna VIII-c, Tirna X-a Alchiba Alchiba I, Alchiba II, Alchiba III-a, Alchiba IV, Alchiba IV-a, Alchiba V, Alchiba VII-b, Alchiba VII-c, Alchiba VII-d, Alchiba VIII-a, Alchiba X-b Sparta Sparta II, Sparta III, Sparta VI-b, Sparta VI-c, Sparta VII-a, Sparta VIII-b Foucault Foucault III, Foucault V-b, Foucault V-d, Foucault VII-a, Foucault VII-e Kang Kang III, Kang IV, Kang IV-a, Kang V, Kang VI, Kang VII-c, Kang VIII-d Newton Newton III, Newton V-a, Newton V-b, Newton V-c Zosma Zosma I, Zosma IV-b, Zosma IV-c, Zosma V-a Bardeen Bardeen II, Bardeen V-b, Bardeen V-e Nemeria Nemeria I, Nemeria II, Nemeria II-b, Nemeria IV-a, Nemeria IV-b, Nemeria VI-b Charybdis Charybdis I, Charybdis V, Charybdis VII-c, Charybdis VII-d, Charybdis VIII-a Leonis Leonis I, Leonis I-b, Leonis II, Leonis VIII-a Rana Rana I, Rana II, Rana III, Rana IV, Rana V, Rana VI-d Fermi Fermi I, Fermi II, Fermi V, Fermi VII-b, Fermi VIII-b Strix Strix II, Strix III-a, Strix III-b, Strix IV Pyraas Pyraas II, Pyraas V, Pyraas VI-c, Pyraas VI-d, Pyraas VIII-a

Where to buy Lead in Starfield

The easiest way to get Lead is by buying it from a shop. This requires no work or effort on your part. Buying from vendors makes getting the resource for use anytime you are out of it and unable to extract or mine any.

The honorable mentions with Lead always in stock are the Jemison Mercantile in Jemison and the Mining League in Volii Alpha. The former is much more accessible as you can mine and buy from Jemison.

Lastly, if you want to get Lead without spending a penny in Starfield, you can use the console command for Lead and get as many as you need.

player.additem 00005568 N

Use this code and add the number of Lead units you need instead of the letter N in the code above.