How To Get Indicite Wafer In Starfield

Indicite Wafers are used to make various mods or upgrades for spacesuits in Starfield. They are also used in crafting Vytinium Fuel Rods, an item that makes power reactors for outposts. However, their main purpose is to be used in Outposts. It is used for specific outposts that are used to extract various resources.

If you don’t know how to get the Indicite Wafer, don’t worry; I will help you find and craft it.

Where to find the Indicite Wafer in Starfield?

Some specific vendors sell Indicite Wafers. They won’t have the wafer all the time, so visit them from time to time and wait for it. Sometimes, it can appear after a few back and forth, while you are just left unlucky other times. One Indicite Wafer in Starfield has a value of 243.

Vendor Location City Jemison Mercantile Space Port New Atlantis Trade Authority The Well New Atlantis Apex Electronics The Well New Atlantis Outland Commercial District New Atlantis Clint’s Collectibles Gagarin Alpha Centauri Trade Authority Central Hub Cydonia UC Surplus Central Hub Cydonia Clint’s Collectibles Akila Akila City Shepherd’s General Store The Key (Crimson Fleet) – Sieghart’s Outfitters Neon Core Lolii Alpha Zuri’s Essentials Neon Core Lolii Alpha

Besides buying the Indicite Wafers in Starfield, you can sometimes find them randomly in boxes and loot. They are mostly found in high-level locked storage boxes, so it’s better to aim for them if you want Indicite Wafer.

How to craft Indicite Wafer

Finding Indicite wafers is just part of luck, so collecting materials to craft it yourself is better. To start crafting, find an Industrial Workbench on the ground or a spaceship. Before crafting Indicite Wafers, you need to have level 4 crafting skill. If not, make some random items until you reach skill level 4.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

The resources used directly for Indicite wafer are:

Caesium Indicite Solvent Semimetal Wafer

Unfortunately, you must also craft a Semimetal Wafer from Antimony, Gold, and Zero Wire in Starfield. If you don’t have Zero Wire, you can craft it using Copper and Silver. Thus, you need seven resources to craft the Indicite Wafer.

Resource Used for Amount Caesium Directly used in crafting Indicite Wafer 2 Indicite Directly used in crafting Indicite Wafer 4 Solvent Directly used in crafting Indicite Wafer 2 Antimony Used in making Semimetal Wafer 2 Gold Used in making Semimetal Wafer 2 Copper Used in making Zero Wire 1 Silver Used in making Zero Wire 1

According to this, you first need to make Zero Wire, then use it for Semimetal Wafer. Lastly, combine the Semimetal Wafer with the other three resources to make Indicite Wafer in Starfield.