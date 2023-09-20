Starfield Danra Survey Guide

Danra is one of the planets in the Starfield Narion System that you can survey, precisely the third one. This planet is barre,n with no flora, fauna, or water in the Survey Checklist. This is a frozen planet with a gravity of 1.44. Due to the lack of survey components, Danra is a very easy planet to survey.

How to 100% Survey Danra in Starfield

As Danra has no flora or fauna, scanning it only includes the four resources and one unknown trait found here.

Danra Survey Checklist

You must look for the following in the Survey Checklist while surveying Danra in Starfield.

Name Found Terrain Description Aluminum (Al) Mountain “Aluminium is a precious metal used to craft and upgrade a wide variety of weapons and gear in Starfield. It is also used in the Outpost Construction.” Helium-3 (He-3) Mountain “Helium-3 can be used for crafting, building outposts, and upgrading your gear. It is also used as a fuel to power Fueled Generators or Cargo Links.” Iridium (Ir) Mountain “Iridium is an uncommon metal used to craft and upgrade a wide variety of weapons and gear as well as in Research Projects.” Uranium (U) Mountain “Uranium is an uncommon resource used as a fuel in nuclear reactors, generating energy through controlled nuclear fission.”

All Flora and Fauna on Danra

Danra Planet in Starfield has a very low concentration of Oxygen and Water, which are the necessities for the Flora and Fauna to Survive in a Planet. Due to this reason, you will not find any Flora and Fauna in the Darna Survey Checklist.

How to Find Resources on Danra

After landing on Danra, you must look for the 4 resources in the Survey Checklist. You can do this by taking out your scanner and going towards any object highlighted with a blue outline. Once the resource is scanned, the blue highlight will turn green. Keep doing this till you find the following resources:

Aluminum

Iridium

Helium-3

Uranium

All Biomes on Danra in Starfield

The Biomes in Darna also need Oxygen and Water to flourish; therefore, you will not find any living Biomes in the Survey Checklist. You can visit planets or moons where you will discover biomes such as “Frozen Volcanic and Mountains.”

How to Discover Danra Traits

There is one trait that you will need to look for on Starfield Danra’s surface:

Meteor Shower Impact Site.

If you cannot find it, you can try landing your ship on a different region on the planet’s surface. After scanning the trait, Danra’s planet survey in Starfield will be 100% complete; you can also take a few nice shots of this planet with your camera.