Radiant Ore is one of the trickiest yet most useful resources players can obtain. It helps players craft Jetpack, which is great for reaching difficult places. In this Slime Rancher 2 guide, we’ll be going over the locations where players can farm radiant ore.

As Radiant Ore is one of the core components of crafting the jetpack, you’ll be expected to go the extra mile to get it.

Where to find Radiant Ore in Slime Rancher 2

Collecting Radiant Ore requires unlocking the Resource Harvester at the Fabricator. This can be done by collecting a total of 450 Newbucks and 10 Cotton Plorts from Cotton Slimes.

Cotton Slimes can be found at the west of the conservatory, where you can feed them and wait for them to release just enough Cotton Plorts you need.

As for Newbucks, you can get them by selling excessive Plorts. Now that you’ve got the material, craft the upgrade, and you’ll have yourself a Resources Harvester.

In order to get yourself Radiant Ore, players must first make their way to the Ember Valley, located at the west of the map.

Once you’re on the Island, go to the west conservatory and continue down the path until you spot the Pink Gordo slime. Feed it thirty vegetables, and it’ll explode. Then, a geyser will appear that you can stand on, and it will lift you up in the air.

Use this to walk on the cliffs above and then press the button towards the other side to access the Ember Valley portal.

Walk into the portal and then explore the area. Radiant Ore randomly spawns here, but you have a high chance of acquiring a few of them just by walking around.

Each outcrop gives you two of these, so go ahead and find five to gather 10 of these and then head to the refinery to craft the jetpack!

Alternatively, you can also head to Starlight Strand and look for outcrops of Radiant Ore there as well. Both Ember Valley and Starlight Strand Island are equally viable places to find Radiant Ore.