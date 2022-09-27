How To Get Jetpack In Slime Rancher 2

In Slime Rancher 2, one of the points of interest is on the ground. You will mostly find yourself collecting materials and exploring the map for new types of slimes in places that you can reach on foot. However, some places are rather elevated to walk to. This is where the Jetpack comes in.

The Jetpack is an item that allows the player to fly for short distances. The Jetpack consumes energy so you can’t just keep flying everywhere. Using it, you can now reach all the elevated areas that were previously inaccessible.

How to craft the Jetpack in Slime Rancher 2

Jetpack is not an item that you will just find laying around on the map, you will have to craft it using the Fabricator.

You can find the Fabricator in the Lab. Fortunately, the Lab is very easy to find on the map. If you simply head to the starting area of the Conservatory if find the Lab then walk along the Plort Market and finally, turn left to reach the Lab.

Following are all the items you would need to craft the Jetpack: