How To Get Resource Harvester In Slime Rancher 2

To improve your slime ranching experience, you should always strive to improve and upgrade your equipment in Slime Rancher 2. One such essential upgrade is the resource harvester. In this guide, we are going to tell you how you can unlock Resource Harvester in Slime Rancher 2.

The more equipment you have, the better progression through the game will be. Jetpack and Dash Boots are some of the infamous gears but ‘Resource Harvester’ is not of any less importance.

How to unlock Resource Harvester in Slime Rancher 2

The resource harvester is an upgrade for your vac that allows you to harvest specific types of nodes. It is responsible for gathering materials that are required to craft Slime Science tech.

Resource Harvester is one of the crucial gear that you are going to need and like all gears and gadgets, a Fabricator is essential to unlocking the resource harvester.

You have to locate the Fabricator in The Lab which is in Beatrix’s home Base. It is beneath Conservatory.

Head directly to the wall at the extreme back. To your left, there will be stairs, leading down to The Lab.

Once you find Fabricator in The Lab, interact with it and you will know that you need the following items to craft Resource Harvester:

450 Newbucks

10x Cotton Plorts

Players craft Resource Harvester usually at the very beginning of the game due to its demand. It cannot be upgraded. So don’t bother yourself in search for the upgradation.