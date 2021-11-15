Shin Megami Tensei V Miracle Skills Guide

In Shin Megami Tensei V, you’ll be encountering several types of enemies and bosses. Having demon allies becomes essential to tackle them, and you can only do this through Miracle Skills. In this guide, we’ll walk you through all the Shin Megami Tensei V Miracle Skills.
Shin Megami Tensei V Miracle Skills
There are a total of 4 types for Miracle Skills in Shin Megami Tensei 5. We’ve listed each of them with their effects and glory points in the below tables.
Supremacy Miracle Skills
|Name
|Glory
|Effects
|Vengeful Opportunist
|30
|Magatsuhi Gauge will be slightly increased when guarding.
|Pacification
|90
|A demon may forgive you if its mood changes to sour during mid-negotiation.
|Magatsuhi Wellspring
|150
|A slight recovery of MP and HP for all allies if the Magatsuhi Gauge is full at the start of a turn.
|Forestall
|5
|Magatsuhi Gauge will increase at the start of the battle if you slash an enemy without being noticed.
|Fell Swoop
|30
|Inflicting Weak or Critical damage will increase the Magatsuhi Gauge.
|Enhanced Summon
|80
|Stat will increase by one rank if If you summon a demon ally from your stock during battle.
|Counter Incentive: Resist
|30
|If an ally is struck by a skill of an element which they resist, the Magatsuhi Gauge will increase.
|Counter Incentive: Null
|50
|The Magatsuhi Gauge will increase when an ally successfully repels, nulls, or drains an enemy attack.
|Unbending
|35
|N/A
|Revenge
|40
|N/A
|Fatal Halo I
|30
|N/A
Doctrine Miracle Skills
|Name
|Glory
|Effects
|Hand of God
|5
|Chance to obtain one extra relic.
|Divine Amalgamation
|20
|Let’s Nahobino get the affinity resistances from essences during Essence Fusion.
|Unforgotten Memories
|65
|Demons who are newly fused will acquire EXP based on the stats of the demons fused.
|Compendium’s Favor II
|150
|N/A
|Warrior’s Birth
|160
|N/A
|Recovery Favor I
|50
|N/A
|Duplication Arts I
|N/A
|N/A
|Duplication Arts II
|N/A
|N/A
|Duplication Arts III
|N/A
|N/A
|Forbidden Fusion
|N/A
|N/A
Awakening Miracle Skills
|Name
|Glory
|Effects
|Skill Manifestation
|50
|Demon allies can learn new skills when they reach a new level.
|Growth Prayer Ag
|70
|N/A
|Growth Prayer Lu
|70
|N/A
|Growth Gift I
|5
|Whenever Nahobino levels up, your HP and MP will be restored by half of their respective maximum values.
|Divine Garrison I
|10
|Demon stock increases by 1.
|Divine Garrison II
|20
|Demon stock increases by 1.
|Divine Garrison III
|50
|Demon stock increases by 2.
|Demon Proficiency I
|50
|Demon ally’s skill slots increased by 1.
|Demon Proficiency II
|N/A
|N/A
|Demon Proficiency III
|150
|N/A
|Divine Proficiency I
|50
|Nahobino’s skill slots increased by 1.
Cosmos Miracle Skills
These miracle skills act as upgrades to increase the Skill Potential of characters
|Name
|Glory
|Effects
|Dark Mastery I
|50
|Nahobino’s Dark skill potential increases by one rank.
|Dark Mastery II
|80
|Nahobino’s Dark skill potential increases by three ranks.
|Dark Mastery V
|160
|Nahobino’s Dark skill potential increases by five ranks.
|Almighty Mastery I
|120
|Nahobino’s Almighty skill potential increases by one rank.
|Almighty Mastery II
|160
|Nahobino’s Almighty skill potential increases by two ranks.
|Almighty Mastery III
|200
|Nahobino’s Almighty skill potential increases by three ranks.
|Almighty Mastery IV
|300
|Nahobino’s Almighty skill potential increases by four ranks.
|Ailment Mastery I
|40
|Nahobino’s Ailment skill potential increases by one rank.
|Ailment Mastery II
|55
|Nahobino’s Ailment skill potential increases two ranks.
|Ailment Mastery V
|140
|Nahobino’s Ailment skill potential increases by five ranks.
|Light Mastery I
|50
|Nahobino’s Light skill potential increases by one rank.
|Light Mastery II
|80
|Nahobino’s Light skill potential increases by two ranks.
|Light Mastery V
|160
|Nahobino’s Light skill potential increases by five ranks.
|Phys Mastery I
|120
|Nahobino’s Physical skill potential increases by one rank.
|Phys Mastery II
|160
|Nahobino’s Physical skill potential increases by two ranks.
|Elec Mastery I
|50
|Nahobino’s Electricity skill potential increases by one rank.
|Fire Mastery I
|50
|Nahobino’s Fire skill potential increases by one rank.
|Force Mastery I
|50
|Nahobino’s Force skill potential increases by one rank.
|Recover Mastery I
|60
|Nahobino’s Recovery skill potential increases by one rank.
|Ice Mastery I
|50
|Nahobino’s Ice skill potential increases by one rank.
|Support Mastery I
|60
|Nahobino’s Support skill potential increases by one rank.