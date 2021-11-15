Shin Megami Tensei V Miracle Skills Guide

In Shin Megami Tensei V, you’ll be encountering several types of enemies and bosses. Having demon allies becomes essential to tackle them, and you can only do this through Miracle Skills. In this guide, we’ll walk you through all the Shin Megami Tensei V Miracle Skills.

Shin Megami Tensei V Miracle Skills

There are a total of 4 types for Miracle Skills in Shin Megami Tensei 5. We’ve listed each of them with their effects and glory points in the below tables.

Supremacy Miracle Skills

Name Glory Effects Vengeful Opportunist 30 Magatsuhi Gauge will be slightly increased when guarding. Pacification 90 A demon may forgive you if its mood changes to sour during mid-negotiation. Magatsuhi Wellspring 150 A slight recovery of MP and HP for all allies if the Magatsuhi Gauge is full at the start of a turn. Forestall 5 Magatsuhi Gauge will increase at the start of the battle if you slash an enemy without being noticed. Fell Swoop 30 Inflicting Weak or Critical damage will increase the Magatsuhi Gauge. Enhanced Summon 80 Stat will increase by one rank if If you summon a demon ally from your stock during battle. Counter Incentive: Resist 30 If an ally is struck by a skill of an element which they resist, the Magatsuhi Gauge will increase. Counter Incentive: Null 50 The Magatsuhi Gauge will increase when an ally successfully repels, nulls, or drains an enemy attack. Unbending 35 N/A Revenge 40 N/A Fatal Halo I 30 N/A

Doctrine Miracle Skills

Name Glory Effects Hand of God 5 Chance to obtain one extra relic. Divine Amalgamation 20 Let’s Nahobino get the affinity resistances from essences during Essence Fusion. Unforgotten Memories 65 Demons who are newly fused will acquire EXP based on the stats of the demons fused. Compendium’s Favor II 150 N/A Warrior’s Birth 160 N/A Recovery Favor I 50 N/A Duplication Arts I N/A N/A Duplication Arts II N/A N/A Duplication Arts III N/A N/A Forbidden Fusion N/A N/A

Awakening Miracle Skills

Name Glory Effects Skill Manifestation 50 Demon allies can learn new skills when they reach a new level. Growth Prayer Ag 70 N/A Growth Prayer Lu 70 N/A Growth Gift I 5 Whenever Nahobino levels up, your HP and MP will be restored by half of their respective maximum values. Divine Garrison I 10 Demon stock increases by 1. Divine Garrison II 20 Demon stock increases by 1. Divine Garrison III 50 Demon stock increases by 2. Demon Proficiency I 50 Demon ally’s skill slots increased by 1. Demon Proficiency II N/A N/A Demon Proficiency III 150 N/A Divine Proficiency I 50 Nahobino’s skill slots increased by 1.

Cosmos Miracle Skills

These miracle skills act as upgrades to increase the Skill Potential of characters