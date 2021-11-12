Shin Megami Tensei V Demons Guide

If you’re looking to learn more about the Shin Megami Tensi V Demons, then we’ve got you covered with this guide where we’ll be listing down all the information you need to know about them, including their locations and recruiting tips.

Shin Megami Tensei V Demons

Locating Demons in the world of Shin Megami Tensei V and fusing them to create stronger Demons is a crucial aspect of the game. Therefore, it’s best that you learn everything there is to know about Shin Megami Tensei V Demons.

First off, you need to learn what kind of Demons there are in the game. As of right now, there are more than 214 Demons available in the game. These Demons are divided into 35 different races.

How to Recruit Demons

Now that you know what kind of Demons there are in Shin Megami Tensei V, let’s go over some useful tips you need to know to recruit them.

Level Up

The first thing you need to know is that in order to successfully recruit a Demon, your level should be at least equal to theirs.

This is because of the fact that a Demon can actually refuse to serve you if your level is lower than that of the Demon; as Demons consider such people weaklings.

Recruit During New Moons

If there is a “1/8” reading at the top left corner of your screen, that means there is a new moon outside.

This is a very important thing to keep note of as, during new moons, Demons are in a much better mood than usual. Hence, you’ll have a considerably easier time recruiting Demons during a new moon.

So if you’re having trouble recruiting a certain Demon, just wait till there’s a new moon and try again.

Isolate The Demon

When trying to recruit a Demon in SMT V, make sure they are isolated and not surrounded by other Demons so you don’t get ambushed.

If the Demon that you’re trying to recruit is in a group, make sure to eliminate the other Demons around it before you try to recruit it.

Negotiate with Demons

When you’re trying to recruit a Demon, they may ask you for something that you don’t have, or some precious item that you’re not willing to give.

In a situation like this, you can simply just ask the Demon to ask for something else by selecting the respective option. When you do that, there’s a chance they might ask for something easy to give like HP or MP.

So make sure to select the “Ask for something else” option when you find yourself in a situation like this.

Increase Demon Stock

As you recruit more Demons, you’ll quickly realize that you’re running out of space. When this happens, there’s no need to worry as you can easily increase your Demon stock, allowing you to hold more Demons at a time.

To do this, you first need to destroy the first abscess in the game, which will unlock your miracles.

Once you do that, head over to the World of Shadows and select the Apotheosis option. Select “Learn Miracles” and tab over to the Awakening section.

Here, you’ll see a miracle called “Divine Garrison”. This miracle will increase your Demon stock by 1 or 2, depending on the level of the miracle that you’re unlocking.

So whenever you’re low on Demon space, just unlock these miracles and you’ll be good to go.

Don’t Give Up on Demons

Lastly, if you don’t successfully recruit a Demon at first, you shouldn’t just give up on it.

A good thing about the Demon recruitment system is that as long as the Demon doesn’t go away, you can keep talking to it and try to recruit it over and over again.

All you need to do is wait for the Demon to attack you and once it’s your turn, select the option to talk with it and keep trying to recruit it.

All Demons in Shin Megami Tensei 5

Below, we’ll list down all the demons that are currently known within each race in SMT 5.

Avatar

The Avatar race currently has three Demons:

Makami (Level 21)

Anubis (Level 41)

Baron (Level 60)

Avian

The Avian race currently has six Demons:

Feng Huang (Level 22)

Jatayu (Level 39)

Thunderbird (43)

Zhuque (Level 43)

Yatagarasu (Level 54)

Garuda (Level 64)

Beast

The Beast race currently has seven Demons:

Cait Sith (Level 7)

Inugami (Level 24)

Nekomata (Level 34)

Orthrus (Level 42)

Orobas (Level 49)

Loup-garou (Level 54)

Cerberus (Level 64)

Brute

The Brute race currently has nine Demons:

Daemon (Level 7)

Azumi (Level 11)

Ippon-Datara (Level 17)

Oni (Level 23)

Shiki-Ouji (Level 29)

Kin-Ki (Level 49)

Sui-Ki (Level 56)

Fuu-Ki (Level 63)

Ongyo-Ki (Level 78)

Deity

The Deity race currently has seven Demons:

Thoth (Level 33)

Horus (Level 42)

Atavaka (Level 54)

Mitra (Level 65)

Vishnu (Level 87)

Baal (Level 93)

Khonsu (N/A)

Divine

The Divine race currently has six Demons:

Angel (Level 19)

Archangel (Level 18)

Principality (Level 28)

Power (Level 39)

Dominion (Level 53)

Throne (Level 64)

Dragon

The Dragon race currently has five Demons:

Xuanwu (Level 23)

Quetzalcoatl (Level 34)

Qing Long (Level 45)

Ananta (Level 59)

Huang Long (Level 78)

Drake

The Drake race currently has five Demons:

Aitvaras (Level 17)

Basilisk (Level 31)

Fafnir (Level 60)

Seth (Level 67)

Hydra (N/A)

Element

The Element race currently has four Demons:

Erthys (Level 9)

Aeros (Level 12)

Aquans (Level 15)

Flaemis (Level 18)

Fairy

The Fairy race currently has nine Demons:

Pixie (Level 2)

High Pixie (Level 18)

Jack-o’-Lantern (Level 20)

Jack Frost (Level 25)

Kelpie (Level 30)

Setanta (Level 35)

Silky (Level 41)

Oberon (Level 51)

Titania (Level 57)

Fallen

The Fallen race currently has nine Demons:

Andras (Level 18)

Berith (Level 24)

Forneus (Level 31)

Eligor (Level 37)

Ose (Level 44)

Flauros (Level 51)

Decarabia (Level 55)

Nebiros (Level 67)

Adramelech (Level 71)

Femme

The Femme race currently has twelve Demons:

Mermaid (Level 12)

Leanan Sidhe (Level 17)

Manananggal (Level 25)

Yaksini (Level 30)

Lamia (Level 36)

Dakini (Level 46)

Clotho (Level 52)

Lachesis (Level 58)

Atropos (Level 64)

Rangda (Level 70)

Kali (Level 76)

Cleopatra (N/A)

Fiend

The Fiend race currently has ten Demons:

Alice (Level 40)

Matador (N/A)

Daisoujou (N/A)

Hell Biker (N/A)

White Rider (N/A)

Red Rider (N/A)

Black Rider (N/A)

Pale Rider (N/A)

Mother Harlot (N/A)

Trumpeter (N/A)

Foul

The Foul race currently has three Demons:

Slime (Level 1)

Legion (Level 19)

Black Ooze (Level 33)

Fury

The Fury race currently has five Demons:

Dionysus (Level 44)

Chernobog (Level 52)

Mot (Level 63)

Zaou-Gongen (Level 72)

Asura (Level 84)

Genma

The Genma race currently has five Demons:

Kurama Tengu (Level 39)

Hanuman (Level 47)

Cu Chulainn (Level 52)

Fionn mac Cumhaill (Level 71)

Amanozako (N/A)

Haunt

The Haunt race currently has five Demons:

Preta (Level 3)

Obariyon (Level 12)

Poltergeist (Level 25)

Pisaca (Level 31)

Kumbhanda (Level 41)

Herald

The Herald race currently has ten Demons:

Melchizedek (Level 60)

Camael (Level 69)

Sraosha (Level 77)

Uriel (Level 82)

Raphael (Level 84)

Gabriel (Level 86)

Sandalphon (Level 89)

Michael (N/A)

Metatron (N/A)

Abdiel (N/A)

Holy

The Holy race currently has five Demons:

Shiisaa (Level 19)

Cironnup (Level 27)

Hayataro (Level 40)

Baihu (Level 43)

Chimera (Level 56)

Jaki

The Jaki race currently has five Demons:

Turdak (Level 11)

Rakshasa (Level 20)

Loa (Level 30)

Macabre (Level 43)

Hecatoncheires (Level 55)

Jirae

The Jirae race currently has seven Demons:

Kodama (Level 6)

Tsuchigumo (Level 13)

Sudama (Level 17)

Kaya-no-Hime (Level 23)

Koropokkuru (Level 26)

Hua Po (31)

Narcissus (Level 38)

Kishin

The Kishin race currently has six Demons:

Attis (Level 27)

Zouchouten (Level 36)

Koumokuten (Level 44)

Jikokuten (Level 51)

Bishamonten (Level 58)

Thor (Level 66)

Kunitsu

The Kunitsu race currently has six Demons:

Take-Minakata (Level 19)

Sukuna-Hikona (Level 37)

Ouyamatsumi (Level 48)

Kushinada (Level 49)

Okuninushi (Level 55)

Arahabaki (Level 62)

Lady

The Lady race currently has ten Demons:

Kikuri-Hime (Level 24)

Hariti (Level 35)

Isis (Level 46)

Cybele (Level 56)

Skadi (Level 67)

Alilat (Level 81)

Inanna (Level 87)

Danu (Level 93)

Ishtar (N/A)

Nuwa (N/A)

Megami

The Megami race currently has twelve Demons:

Fortuna (Level 15)

Ame-no-Uzume (Level 22)

Anahita (Level 29)

Parvati (Level 35)

Idun (Level 42)

Sarasvati (Level 47)

Scathach (Level 52)

Norn (Level 67)

Lakshmi (Level 70)

Demeter (Level 76)

Maria (Level 84)

Artemis (N/A)

Mitama

The Mitama race currently has four Demons:

Ara Mitama (Level 10)

Saki Mitama (Level 10)

Nigi Mitama (Level 30)

Kushi Mitama (Level 65)

Night

The Night race currently has nine Demons:

Sandman (Level 8)

Mokoi (Level 16)

Incubus (Level 22)

Lilim (Level 32)

Succubus (Level 38)

Black Frost (Level 44)

Kaiwan (Level 45)

Quen Mab (Level 56)

Lilith (Level 68)

Raptor

The Raptor race currently has four Demons:

Onmoraki (Level 4)

Zhen (Level 14)

Muu Shuwuu (Level 38)

Anzu (Level 48)

Snake

The Snake race currently has four Demons:

Naga (Level 27)

Naga Raja (Level 40)

Yurlungur (Level 50)

Yamata-no-Orochi (Level 72)

Tyrant

The Tyrant race currently has fourteen Demons:

King Frost (Level 33)

Belphegor (Level 44)

Moloch (Level 51)

Loki (Level 57)

Mara (Level 69)

Abaddon (Level 72)

Arioch (Level 75)

Mithras (Level 77)

Amon (Level 82)

Chi You (Level 87)

Beelzebub (Level 95)

Surt (N/A)

Belial (N/A)

Mephisto (N/A)

Vile

The Vile race currently has six Demons:

Baphomet (Level 33)

Mishaguji (Level 42)

Pazuzu (Level 52)

Girimekhala (Level 66)

Mada (Level 83)

Lahmu (N/A)

Wargod

The Wargod race currently has five Demons:

Neko Shogun (Level 5)

Yoshitsune (Level 45)

Ganesha (Level 57)

Siegfried (Level 63)

Futsunishi (Level 69)

Wilder

The Wilder race currently has four Demons:

Bicorn (Level 14)

Bugs (Level 24)

Mothman (Level 29)

Nue (Level 49)

Yoma

The Yoma race currently has five Demons: