Shin Megami Tensei V Skill Potential Guide

Being an RPG, Shin Megami Tensei V has different skills for all the characters, and these are governed by the rules of Skill Potential. This guide will help you understand the concept and working of Skill Potential in Shin Megami Tensei V.
Shin Megami Tensei V Skill Potential
Characters in Shin Megami Tensei V have different strengths and weaknesses. These can be seen in the Status tab for every character. Here, in the top right, you can see the Skill Potential list, and you will see positive potentials and negatives.
These Skill Potentials determine how strong your Skills will be and act as skill modifiers in the game. They determine your attacks as well as resistances.
A positive ‘+’ skill potential will increase the strength of your skill, whereas a negative ‘-’ skill potential will decrease your skill’s strength.
For example, if a character has +3 Skill Potential in Fire, that means any fire skill you learn will also automatically get a +3 modifier.
Similarly, if a character has -3 Skill Potential for Fire, that means every fire skill you pick will have a -3 modifier, meaning it will be weaker than the basic version of the skill.
How to Increase Skill Potentials
Skill Potentials can be increased for the demons in the game to make them stronger and better adapted to their strengths. To do this, you need to use Miracles to boost your Skill Potential. Using Miracles allows you to freely build your skill set as per your preferences.
Following is a list of all the Miracles you can use to increase your skill potentials as well as the amount of Glory required for using each of these Miracles.
|Miracle
|Effect
|Glory Needed
|Ailment Mastery I
|Boost Nahobino’s Ailment skill potential by 1 rank.
|40 Glory
|Ailment Mastery II
|Boost Nahobino’s Ailment skill potential by 2 ranks.
|55 Glory
|Ailment Mastery V
|Boost Nahobino’s Ailment skill potential by 5 ranks.
|140 Glory
|Almighty Mastery I
|Boost Nahobino’s Almighty skill potential by 1 rank.
|120 Glory
|Almighty Mastery II
|Boost Nahobino’s Almighty skill potential by 2 ranks.
|160 Glory
|Almighty Mastery III
|Boost Nahobino’s Almighty skill potential by 3 ranks.
|200 Glory
|Almighty Mastery IV
|Boost Nahobino’s Almighty skill potential by4 ranks.
|300 Glory
|Dark Mastery I
|Increases Nahobino’s Dark skill potential by 1 rank.
|50 Glory
|Dark Mastery II
|Increases Nahobino’s Dark skill potential by 3 ranks.
|80 Glory
|Dark Mastery V
|Increases Nahobino’s Dark skill potential by 5 ranks.
|160 Glory
|Elec Mastery I
|Increases Nahobino’s Electricity skill potential by 1 rank.
|50 Glory
|Fire Mastery I
|Increases Nahobino’s Fire skill potential by 1 rank.
|50 Glory
|Force Mastery I
|Increases Nahobino’s Force skill potential by 1 rank.
|50 Glory
|Healing Mastery I
|Increases Nahobino’s Recovery skill potential by 1 rank.
|60 Glory
|Ice Mastery I
|Increases Nahobino’s Ice skill potential by 1 rank.
|50 Glory
|Light Mastery I
|Increases Nahobino’s Light skill potential by 1 rank.
|50 Glory
|Light Mastery II
|Increases Nahobino’s Light skill potential by 2 ranks.
|80 Glory
|Light Mastery V
|Increases Nahobino’s Light skill potential by 5 ranks.
|160 Glory
|Phys Mastery I
|Increases Nahobino’s Physical skill potential by 1 rank.
|120 Glory
|Phys Mastery II
|Increases Nahobino’s Physical skill potential by 2 ranks.
|160 Glory
|Support Mastery I
|Increases Nahobino’s Support skill potential by 1 rank.
|140 Glory