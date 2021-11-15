Shin Megami Tensei V Ailment Skills Guide

There are 10 types of skills in Shin Megami Tensei V, and one of them is the Ailment Skills. In this guide, we’ll be looking at both Single and Multiple Target Ailment Skills in Shin Megami Tensei V.
Shin Megami Tensei V Ailment Skills
From the list of 10 individual skills in SMT5, each skill has its fair share of uses. The Ailment skills are skills that focus on inflicting status ailments.
Below we’ve given a table for both Single and Multi-Target Skills in Shin Megami Tensei 5.
Single Target Skills
|Skill
|Rank
|Cost
|Acquired By
|Effect
|Dormina
|RANK#2
|10MP
|By Kodama at Lvl.9 By Erthys at Lvl.10 By Pisaca at Lvl.9
|Inflicts Sleep on an opponent.
|Dustma
|RANK#2
|10MP
|By Slime at Lvl.8 By Erthys at Lvl.9 By Agathion at Lvl.10
|Inflicts Illusion on an opponent.
|Makajam
|RANK#2
|10MP
|By Lamia at Lvl.8
|Inflicts Mute on an opponent.
|Marin Karin
|RANK#2
|10MP
|By Bicorn at Lvl.10 By Leanan Sidhe at Lvl.8 By Lilim at Lvl.8 By Lamia at Lvl.8
|Inflicts Charm on an opponent.
|Poisma
|RANK#2
|10MP
|By Slime at Lvl.8 By Andras at Lvl.9
|Inflicts Poison on an opponent
|Pulinpa
|RANK#2
|10MP
|By Onmoraki at Lvl.10 By Flaemis at Lvl.9 By Inugami at Lvl.9 By Mothman at Lvl.8 By Nekomata at Lvl.8
|Inflicts Panic on an opponent.
|Toxic Fluid
|RANK#3
|15MP
|By Rakshasa at Lvl.15 By Manananggal at Lvl.13 By Black Ooze at Lvl.10 By Chernobog at Lvl.12
|Inflicts Poison on an opponent. Cast Rakunda
Multi-Target Skills
|Skill
|Rank
|Cost
|Acquired By
|Effect
|Foggner
|RANK#5
|25MP
|By Erthys at Lvl.22 By Kelpie at Lvl.25 By Queen Mab at Lvl.21 By Abaddon at Lvl.21
|Inflicts Illusion on an opponent.
|Lullaby
|RANK#5
|25MP
|By Hariti at Lvl.21 By Sarasvati at Lvl.21 By Clotho at Lvl.22 By Titania at Lvl.25
|Inflicts Sleep on an opponent.
|Makajamaon
|RANK#5
|25MP
|By Hariti at Lvl.21 By Kaiwan at Lvl.22 By Scathach at Lvl.21 By Lachesis at Lvl.18 By Skadi at Lvl.22 By Arioch at Lvl.21 By Raphael at Lvl.21
|Inflicts Mute on an opponent.
|Poison Breath
|RANK#5
|25MP
|By Loa at Lvl.20 By Basilisk at Lvl.18 By Macabre at Lvl.18 By Dakini at Lvl.22 By Fafnir at Lvl.21
|Inflicts Poison on an opponent.
|Sexy Dance
|RANK#5
|25MP
|By Narcissus at Lvl.21 By Dionysus at Lvl.21 By Atropos at Lvl.22 By Lakshmi at Lvl.25
|Inflicts Charm on an opponent.
|Tentarafoo
|RANK#5
|25MP
|By Flaemis Lvl.22 By Narcissus Lvl.21 By Pazuzu Lvl.20 By Seth Lvl.21 By Baal Lvl.20
|Inflicts Panic on an opponent.
|Dream Vortex
|RANK#7
|35MP
|By Atropos at Lvl.31 By Skadi at Lvl.31 By Lilith at Lvl.29 By Ongyo-Ki at Lvl.28 By Danu at Lvl.35
|Inflicts Sleep and Illusion on an opponent.