Shin Megami Tensei V Ailment Skills Guide

There are 10 types of skills in Shin Megami Tensei V, and one of them is the Ailment Skills. In this guide, we’ll be looking at both Single and Multiple Target Ailment Skills in Shin Megami Tensei V.

Shin Megami Tensei V Ailment Skills

From the list of 10 individual skills in SMT5, each skill has its fair share of uses. The Ailment skills are skills that focus on inflicting status ailments.

Below we’ve given a table for both Single and Multi-Target Skills in Shin Megami Tensei 5.

Single Target Skills

Skill Rank Cost Acquired By Effect Dormina RANK#2 10MP By Kodama at Lvl.9 By Erthys at Lvl.10 By Pisaca at Lvl.9 Inflicts Sleep on an opponent. Dustma RANK#2 10MP By Slime at Lvl.8 By Erthys at Lvl.9 By Agathion at Lvl.10 Inflicts Illusion on an opponent. Makajam RANK#2 10MP By Lamia at Lvl.8 Inflicts Mute on an opponent. Marin Karin RANK#2 10MP By Bicorn at Lvl.10 By Leanan Sidhe at Lvl.8 By Lilim at Lvl.8 By Lamia at Lvl.8 Inflicts Charm on an opponent. Poisma RANK#2 10MP By Slime at Lvl.8 By Andras at Lvl.9 Inflicts Poison on an opponent Pulinpa RANK#2 10MP By Onmoraki at Lvl.10 By Flaemis at Lvl.9 By Inugami at Lvl.9 By Mothman at Lvl.8 By Nekomata at Lvl.8 Inflicts Panic on an opponent. Toxic Fluid RANK#3 15MP By Rakshasa at Lvl.15 By Manananggal at Lvl.13 By Black Ooze at Lvl.10 By Chernobog at Lvl.12 Inflicts Poison on an opponent. Cast Rakunda

Multi-Target Skills