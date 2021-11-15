Shin Megami Tensei V Demon Skill Types Guide

To help you out with understanding the Shin Megami Tensei V Demon Skill Types, we’ve prepared this guide where we’ll be diving into the details of different Skill Types present in the game.

Shin Megami Tensei V Demon Skill Types

Learning about the Demon Skills in Shin Megami Tensei V is a crucial part of the game during combat. Your skills will provide you with the necessary utility you need to win against your opponents.

Below, we’ll be listing down each major skill type in the game and what makes each skill type different from the rest.

Physical Skills

Physical Skills use up your MP to deal Physical Damage to the target. These skills are some of the hardest-hitting skills in the game, with some skills even inflicting Pierce Damage and Poison on the targets.

An important quirk to note about Physical Skills is that they deal extra damage to targets that have debuffs and negative status effects on them.

Passive Skills

Passive Skills are those skills that are always active during battle. They provide all kinds of buffs such as enhancing the power of your other skills or increasing evasion speed etc.

Magic/Elemental Skills

Magic/Elemental Skills is a blanket term for Fire, Ice, Electricity, Light, Dark, Almighty, and Force (Wind) Skills.

What makes these skills unique is that each of the aforementioned skills is mostly only able to deal damage to specific element types. The only exception to this are the Almighty Skills, which are able to deal damage to any element type.

Light and Dark Skills are the most powerful skills among these. They’re also known as the Instant Death Skills as they have the potential to instantly kill their targets.

Healing and Recovery Skills

Healing and Recovery Skills help you regenerate the HP and MP of yourself and your allies. They can also be used to remove debuffs and ailments.

Support Skills

Support Skills mainly focus on strengthening your team through various buffs, but some of them can also be used to weaken opponents.

These are extremely useful skills that will make your life a whole lot easier, especially during boss fights.

Ailment Skills

As the name suggests, Ailment Skills specialize in inflicting negative status and mental effects on the targets, giving you the upper hand in battle. If you learn how to use these skills properly, you’ll be able to shred through your enemies.

Magatsuhi Skills

The Magatsuhi Skills are the most powerful skills in the game. These skills are basically buffed versions of skills from other skill types, with the difference being that the Magatsuhi skills require absolutely no MP to be used.

Furthermore, you’ll be able to learn several Magatsuhi Skills at once, and they won’t even take up slots from your 8-slot skill inventory.

To use a Magatsuhi Skill, you’ll need to first fill up the Magatsuhi Gauge. The gauge will fill up over time as you and your allies perform different actions during a battle.

Another important thing about these skills that makes them incredibly useful is that when you use them, your Turn won’t be finished. Meaning, you can use Magatsuhi skills without the turn passing on to your next teammate.

Skill Sources

Now that you know what kind of skills there are in the game, let’s go over the sources from which you’ll be obtaining these skills.

Miracles

Aside from the normal passive skills, Shin Megami Tensei V introduces some unique passive skills known as Miracles. To obtain Miracles, you’ll need to trade Glory with Sophia at the World of Shadows.

Demon Allies

All of your Demon allies will provide you with different skills during combat. Each Demon has its own unique type of skills. Hence, while building a team, you’ll need to take note of what kind of skills your Demon allies are bringing to the table.

Battle items

Battle Items are practically the same as normal skills. They will mostly provide you with support, elemental, and status ailment skills.