Sekiro Shadows Die Twice Merchants Locations and Items List Guide

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice requires you to consistently be on top of your game which necessitates the use of special items. These items can be purchased through vendors. Most vendors can be found easily, while others will hole up in secluded and hidden spots requiring some work to discover.

In this Shadows Die Twice Merchants Locations Guide, we will explore the location of each of the vendors in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Additionally, we’ve also highlighted the items found in their respective inventories.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Merchants Locations

Although most merchants will function traditionally, others will require a set amount of Sen, (the in-game currency), before you can unlock their stores and gain access to purchasing options. It is important to note that Merchants do not restock special items, but they do sell an unlimited amount of consumables. There is a total of eleven merchants in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and some have optional quests associated with them as well.

Anayama the Peddler, Ashina Outskirts

The vendor can be found near the Outskirts Wall – Stairway Idol in Ashina Outskirts right before the Chained Ogre mini-boss fight . You will need to move near the gate that is right before the stairs.

He can later be encountered at the Hirata Estate . Contrary to the other vendors, Anayama will first require you to pay him some money for information on what items he has in store.

This will consequently unlock more items as you progress throughout the game.

Telling him a secret later on which deals with “Salt” and the desires of the Ashina Samaria, and giving him the Old Grave Sculptor Idol in Ashina Outskirts, which will unlock more items in Anayama’s catalog.

Paying 100 Sen will allow you to learn about the location of the Flame Vent in Hirata Estate through the Flame Barrel Memo.

Therefore, a transaction of 50 Sen and then a further 100 Sen will ultimately unlock the plethora of items he has in store for you. Here are all the goods he sells along with instructions on how to unlock the items in the store.

Item Cost Pay 50 Sen x2 Pellet 50 Sen x8 Ceramic Shard 20 Sen x6 Fistful of Ash 30 Sen x5 Light Coin Purse 110 Sen x1 Phantom Kunai 3000 Sen Inform him about Salt x5 Gokan’s Sugar 80 Sen x2 Yashariku’s Sugar 130 Sen x2 Heavy Coin Purse 550 Sen Black Gunpowder 150 Sen Scrap Iron 150 Sen Send him Kotaro Ako’s Sugar 120 Sen x4 Scrap Magnetite 300 Sen x3 Yellow Gunpowder 300 Sen x3 Lump Of Fat Wax 300 Sen

If you proceed to the Hirata Estate without meeting Anayama, he will disappear, making him inaccessible for the rest of the game. Also, make sure not to kill him at the Hirata Estate when you meet him there as this will also cause him to disappear from his vendor location.

Battlefield Memorial Mob, Ashina Outskirts

Battlefield Memorial Mob spawns in two different locations, namely near Ashina Outskirts and inside Ashina Castle. Each location has different items up for purchase.

This merchant has no associated questline. He mainly sells Prosthetic Tool upgrades as well as coin purse upgrades.

To unlock his Ashina Outskirts location, you must defeat Gyoubu Oniwa, he’ll appear in the area above the battle arena in an alley after you’ve successfully defeated the boss.

To find his second location, simply head to Ashina Castle and make your way to the dungeon. He’ll be towards the right of the Dungeon Entrance idol.

This merchant sells gourd seeds and the following items:

Item Cost x1 Dragon’s Blood Droplet 180 Sen x3 Antidote Powder 30 Sen x12 Fistful of Ash 30 Sen x3 Light Coin Purse 110 Sen x2 Heavy Coin Purse 550 Sen x1 Robert’s Firecrackers 500 Sen x1 Gourd Seed 1,000 Sen

Blackhat Badger, Ashina Outskirts

The NPC is not fond of either Ashina or Nightjar and works for self-interest. You can find him inside a broken building past the Old Grave Idol in Ashina Castle.

Once his inventory is empty or you naturally move to Senpou Temple in Mt. Kongo, he will relocate his store there as well. He offers many unique items for sale.

Item Cost x3 Yashariku’s Sugar 130 Sen x2 Bite Down 30 Sen Iron Fortress 1600 Sen Anti-air Deathblow Text 1200 Sen

Crow’s Bed Memorial Mob, Ashina Outskirts

Like the Battlefield Memorial Mob, Crow’s Bed also deals mainly with prosthetic arm upgrades and abilities. Additionally, he also sells throwables and consumables including antidotes and firecrackers.

To find Crow’s Bed Memorial Mob, make your way to Inosuke Nogami at the Gate Path idol of Ashina Outskirts. From there, use your prosthetic tool to grapple left and make your way to the top of the cliff. The vendor will be found here.

Item Cost x4 Pellets 50 Sen x6 Antidote 30 Sen x2 Ungo Sugar 50 Sen x3 Light Bag 110 Sen x1 Robert’s Firecracker 500 Sen

Dungeon Memorial Mob, Ashina Castle

Another merchant who sells pellets and medicine among other items, can find him in Ashina Castle .

Take the route with the Sculptor’s Idol here and make it to the Abandoned Dungeon entrance and past the moat to enter the building via the gate. This is also the only merchant who’ll sell you a prayer bead.

Item Cost x4 Pellet 80 Sen x1 Dragon’s Blood Droplet 180 Sen x8 Contact Medicine 30 Sen x2 Mibu Possession Balloon 50 Sen x4 Light Coin Purse 110 Sen x3 Heavy Coin Purse 550 Sen x1 Mask Fragment: Dragon 5000 Sen x1 Prayer Bead 1400 Sen

Fujioka the Info Broker, Ashina Castle

Like Anayama, Fujioka sells information about some of the intricacies of the games in exchange for carrying out his given tasks.

You can find the information broker at the Ashina Castle where you will need to head upstairs from the Sculptor’s Idol to find the merchant behind a wall.

He will ask you to eliminate all the Samurai enemies in the area for a Nightjar Beacon Memo as the reward.

After fulfilling his objective, he will move to the Dilapidated Temple where he will serve as a merchant who will sell you a plethora of items including Gourd Seeds , gun pellets, special powders, and sugar.

Item Cost x8 Pellet 80 Sen x2 Dragon’s Blood Droplet 180 Sen Antidote Powder 100 Sen Dousing Powder 100 Sen Pacifying Agent 100 Sen Ungo’s Sugar 120 Sen x3 Light Coin Purse 110 Sen x3 Heavy Coin Purse 550 Sen Sabimaru Memo 500 Sen Three-story Pagoda Memo 500 Sen Gourd Seed 2000 Se

Pot Noble Harunaga, Hirata Estate

This vendor operates out of a pot by extending an arm outwards and exchanging Treasure Carp Scales for special items that can be found in the Hirata Estate.

You will first need to ring the bell at the Buddha Shrine to gain access to the Hirata Estate. To find Harunaga, jump down from the bridge, and by the river water, you will come across this NPC on a piece of land.

To purchase the available items, the only currency that works is the Carp Scales so you will need to fish for these particular items.

The Red Carps will provide you with the required item while you may also obtain the scales via loot from random Treasure Chests.

Item Cost Divine Grass 2 Treasure Carp Scales Dragon’s Blood Droplet 1 Treasure Carp Scales Withered Red Gourd 2 Treasure Carp Scales Mask Fragment: Right 7 Treasure Carp Scales Floating Passage Text 5 Treasure Carp Scales

Shugendo Memorial Mob, Mount Kongo

The merchant can be found at Senpou Temple in Mt. Kongo. Descend down from the Shugendo Sculptor’s Idol here to reach the vendor.

Via this store, you can purchase a wide variety of items ranging from coin purse upgrades to materials like Sugar and Magnetite.

Item Cost x1 Dragon’s Blood Droplet 180 Sen x2 Persimmon 30 Sen x3 Ako’s Sugar 80 Sen x5 Ungo’s Sugar 80 Sen x1 Five-color Rice 1600 Sen x2 Light Coin Purse 110 Sen x3 Heavy Coin Purse 550 Sen x2 Bulging Coin Purse 1100 Sen x2 Scrap Magnetite 330 Sen

Toxic Memorial Mob, Sunken Valley

The merchant can be found near the extreme bottom of the Sunken Valley. He will operate from inside a wooden box that is near some skeletal remains.

Apart from the Antidote Powder, he has a defined and set number of items you can purchase. Here is what he has to offer:

Item Cost x5 Pellets 80 Sen x2 Dragon’s Blood Droplet 180 Sen x1 Green Mousy Gourd 1800 Sen Antidote Powder 120 Sen x5 Heavy Coin Purse 550 Sen x2 Yellow Gunpowder 270 Sen

Exiled Memorial Mob, Ashina Depths

Once you have used the Mibu Village Idol, you will be teleported to a different idol In the Ashina Depths. As soon as you emerge on the other side, move behind this idol and cross the stream of water over to reach the merchant. His inventory of items includes:

Item Cost x5 Pellet 50 Sen x1 Mottled Purple Gourd 1800 Sen x2 Gachin’s Sugar 100 Sen x3 Heavy Coin Purse 550 Sen x2 Bulging Coin Purse 1100 Sen x2 Adamantite Scrap 600 Sen x1 Dragonspring Sake 1000 Sen x2 Treasure Carp Scale 500 Sen

Pot Noble Koremori, Fountainhead Palace

This merchant can be found in the Fountainhead Palace. From the flower-viewing stage idol, head straight along the bridge and grapple onto the fallen tree on the hill in front of you. Drop down into the water below and follow the left path until you reach a waterfall.

Grapple up and head into the cave on your left and then drop down near the lavender tree to interact with this merchant. He sells the following items, of which the last four are only unlocked once you use his Truly Precious Bait, which requires 7 Carp.