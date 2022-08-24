Best Criminal Ventures and Businesses in Saints Row

Starting from the bottom and then taking your criminal empire to the top can be hard but not impossible. In this Saints Row guide, we’ll be walking you through what are the Criminal Empire Ventures and how you can unlock all of them.

If you’ve already begun your Saint Row Reboot adventures, you may already know how difficult it can be to earn money and build a powerful empire. However, lucky for you, the game offers its players multiple ways to have a sustainable economy, and Criminal Empire Ventures are one of the many ways you can do so.

What are Criminal Empire Ventures

As the name suggests, Criminal Empire Ventures is an illegal way for you and your gang members to earn money and save your gang from going broke. There are a total of 15 side Ventures, each of which has its own questline of various missions.

You will have to build all 15 of these Criminal Empire Ventures to start the Let’s Build a Skyscraper mission which will unlock as you complete your last story mission.

There are a total of 5 tiers of Criminal Empire Ventures, each unlocking new missions for you to complete. Once you have unlocked them, you now have the choice to build them according to your liking.

Additionally, you have the liberty of placing them in any district of your choice since it doesn’t really matter or effects the game for you. However, you will be setting these ventures in 15 inner-city districts only. You can’t place them in the four districts in the desert or the one in the lake district.

In order to start your Criminal Empire Ventures, you’ll first have to complete the ‘Networking Mission’ that players will get once they’ve progressed in the game campaign. Once you meet all the requirements for the mission, you will now progress to the Church HQ and will be able to access the ‘Empire Table.’

Empire Table is basically where the Ventures are built, and you can automatically start from Tier 1 and eventually progress to Tier 5. Once you build a venture, it will have its own missions, and they will be marked on the map with purple icons.

Most of the tasks are repetitive and scattered around all over the map. You will visit almost every location, so as mentioned above, it doesn’t matter where you place the ventures doesn’t matter.

Something to keep in mind is that as you progress through the Tiers, the cost to set up businesses will increase, and so will your passive income. You can get your money through the ‘Cash’ app on your phone. Once you clear all the ventures and threats, you will have a dramatic increase in your money.

Below are the details on how you can unlock each Tier of ventures in Saints Row 2022;

Tier 1

It is the starting tier and will automatically begin after you complete the 12th Main Mission ‘Networking’.

Tier 2

To access the Second Tier, players must build 3 Ventures on the Empire Table in Saints HQ church and complete the main mission called ‘Drawing Heat.’

Tier 3

To access the Third Tier, players must build 6 Ventures and have 2 completed. In addition, you must also complete the main mission called ‘The Body of Evidence.

Tier 4

To progress to Tier 4, players must build 10 Ventures, with 5 of them being completed. Moreover, you are also required to complete the main mission, ‘Good Cop / Bad Cop.’

Tier 5

To reach the final Tier, players must build all 15 ventures, finish Main Story, and finally build the 15th Venture, the Saints Tower. Once all is done, you can now trigger the ‘Let’s Build a Skyscraper’ mission to upgrade your Empire to Tier 5.

Best Criminal Ventures in Saints Row

Here are all the details you need to know about every Venture in Saints Row.

Venture #1: JimRob’s Garage

Cost: $0

Initial Income: $1000 per hour

Max Income: $3000 per hour

Rewards: JimRob’s Crew Outfits, JimRob’s Attrazione, Vehicle Delivery Ability, JimRob Statue, 5000XP, $30,000

Venture Mission(s): For this Venture, you are required to make your way to West Providencia and talk with Jim Rob behind his garage. Once done, now steal ten vehicles for him and then go back to him and talk again.

Venture #2: Shady Oaks

Cost: $ 30,000

Initial Income: $1250 per hour

Max Income: $ 3750 per hour

Rewards: Shady Oaks Crew Outfits, Roadkill Responder, Scrubs Shady Oaks, Lab Coat Shady Oaks, Crutch, Guitar Case Launcher, New Weapon Patterns, New Vehicle Patterns, Shady Oaks Sign, 5000 XP, $30,000, Able to use Contacts App to Commit Insurance Fraud

Venture Mission(s): To complete this Venture, players are required to commit all six Insurance Fraud as mini-missions. When you switch the Venture, the map will indicate where you’re supposed to go through purple icons.

The strategy to execute your insurance frauds perfectly is to throw yourself into traffic and get yourself the most damage before the timer goes out. As soon as the yellow meter goes up, you will hit every car and will be thrown high up in the air. Once you’ve done all six frauds, go back to the venture manager.

Venture #3: Chalupacabra

Cost: $ 30,000

Initial Income: $1250 per hour

Max Income: $ 3750 per hour

Rewards: Chalupacabra Crew Outfits, Costume Taco, Chalupacabra Sign, 5000 XP, $30,000

Venture Mission(s): For this Venture, you are required to steal 4 food trucks from around the town and take them to Chalupacabra Venture. Use the map to see where you can find them. You’ll also face foes that you must get rid of, and while you drive the trucks back, you will also be chased. Take care of your enemies by shooting them and bring the trucks to the main location. Once done, talk to the venture manager.

Venture #4: Bright Future

Cost: $ 30,000

Initial Income: $1250 per hour

Max Income: $ 3750 per hour

Rewards: Bright Future Crew Outfits, Toxic Waste Truck, Hazmat Suit Bright Future, Toxic Waste Barrel, 5000 XP, $30,000, Ability to Drive Toxic Waste Trucks AllOver Map

Venture Mission(s): This Venture requires you to steal 13 trucks with toxic barrels on them. Switch the Venture, and the trucks will be marked on the map with purple icon. However, you also will be able to find most of the trucks just driving around the Venture in the busy streets.

After you get your first four trucks, you will find other trucks all around. Get them; however, make sure not to damage any barrels as they might explode, and the traffic around you also will get insanely fast to save itself from the leak. After getting all 13 trucks, talk to the venture manager.

Venture #5: Castle Kraken

Cost: $ 30,000

Initial Income: $1250 per hour

Max Income: $ 3750 per hour

Rewards: Dustlander Crew Outfit, Dustrider, Costume Dustlander, D20, 5000 XP, $30,000

Venture Mission(s): To complete the Venture successfully, you must first complete the ‘Dustmoot,’ ‘The Rod Warrior,’ and ‘Unto the Breach.’ However, to complete the Rod Warrior, you must switch to the Venture, talk to the manager, put effigies on fire, and defeat the enemies indicated by the purple icons on the map.

Venture #6: Eurekabator!

Cost: $ 100,000

Initial Income: $15000 per hour

Max Income: $ 45000 per hour

Rewards: Eurekabator! Crew Outfits, Lab Coat Eurekabator, Hoverboard Trophy, 5000 XP, $30,000

Venture Mission(s): To complete this Venture, players must switch and use the map to see the location indicated by purple icons. You are required to test out various items, gadgets, and weapons to complete the missions.

Venture #7: Laundromat

Cost: $ 100,000

Initial Income: $15000 per hour

Max Income: $ 45000 per hour

Rewards: Laundromat Crew Outfits, Laundromat Van, Interstellar Phone Booth, 5000 XP, $30,000

Venture Mission(s): After switching to the Venture, you will get ‘Clean Up Crew’ icons on the map. Reach the location and take the vehicle to the appointed destination to destroy it. You must flip the car down the quarry by pressing R1/RB to the excavator.

Venture #8: Wuzyerz Repo

Cost: $ 100,000

Initial Income: $15000 per hour

Max Income: $ 45000 per hour

Rewards: Wuzyerz Crew Outfits, Wuzyerz Thompson, Wuzyerz Tow Truck, Miami, Wuzyerz Repo Yard, 5000 XP, $30,000

Venture Mission(s): Go to the Venture location and get in the Towing Truck. Now switch to venture on map and look for the purple icons. These are the object that must be towed back to the Venture. You can also upgrade your vehicles here.

Venture #9: Cutting Edge

Cost: $ 400,000

Initial Income: $ 46,000 per hour

Max Income: $138,000 per hour

Rewards: Cutting Edge Crew Outfits, Body Suit Cutting Edge, Cutting Edge Coat, Vat of Fabulous, 5000 XP, $30,000

Venture Mission(s): Switch to Venture on the map and go to the locations. You’ll get a hint there to photograph a specific object. Take a total of 15 pictures to complete all missions.

Venture #10: Kakts Radio

Cost: $ 400,000

Initial Income: $ 46,000 per hour

Max Income: $138,000 per hour

Rewards: KAKTS Radio Crew Outfits, KAKTS Radio Van (Vehicle), Cactus Bat, KAKTS Radio Tower, 5000 XP, $30,000, Call-in-Jammer

Venture Mission(s): Switch to Venture on the map and go to the radio tower locations. Upon reaching, it will tell you to defeat three gangs or the police. Next, use your phone to call the option you want to fight and defeat. Once that’s done, you will unlock the blue radio tower on the map.

Use the Weather Stations to wear the wingsuit and launch yourself in the air. Use this to bounce off each tower and call the correct faction. Finally, when you are done, go back to the Venture manager,

Venture #11: The Big One

Cost: $ 400,000

Initial Income: $ 46,000 per hour

Max Income: $138,000 per hour

Rewards: The Big One Crew Outfits, Maximillian, Nuke Mount, New Weapon Patterns, New Vehicle Patterns, 5000 XP, $30,000, Auto-Reinflating Tires

Venture Mission(s): For this Venture, you are required to go to 6 Mayhem locations and destroy the required property there by using a rocket launcher, tank, helicopter, and VTOL. You have a specific time limit, but it’s decent if you use multiplier breaking.

Venture #12: First Strike Dojo

Cost: $1,600,000

Initial Income: $160,000 per hour

Max Income: $480,000 per hour

Rewards: First Strike Crew Outfits, First Strike Saguaro, Gi First Strike, Training Dummy, 5000 XP, $30,000

Venture Mission(s): You are required to complete all 5 Protection Racket missions. Go to the marked locations on the map and defeat the fighter you encounter there. By using the Flaming Punch skill, you should be able to get rid of them easily. Once done, talk to the master at your dojo.

Venture #13: Let’s Pretend

Cost: $1,600,000

Initial Income: $160,000 per hour

Max Income: $480,000 per hour

Rewards: Let’s Pretend Crew Outfits, Pinata Launcher, Space Suit, 5000 XP, $30,000

Venture Mission(s): This Venture requires you to complete a total of 5 Heist. To start, go to the locations and take pictures of the buildings. Once done, press the Triangle and Y keys on the controller to begin the Heist. Your gang member will steal the money, and you’ll drive off the car. Defeat the police on the way back within the time limit given.

Venture #14: Planet Saints

Cost: $1,600,000

Initial Income: $160,000 per hour

Max Income: $480,000 per hour

Rewards: Planet Saints Crew Outfits, Saints Attrazione, Saints Oppressor, Saints Estrada, Saints Grandad, Planet Saints Pedestal, 5000 XP, $30,000, AI Driver

Venture Mission(s): You are required to get 12 trucks for this venture. These will be marked on the map, and you can get them with two sideswipes. Take the trucks to the Planet Saints and park them behind the building marked on the map.

After the fourth truck, police will enter the scene. Be really careful of your route, and don’t damage the truck while stealing it. Once all the trucks are parked, talk to the venture manager.

Venture #15: Planet Saints

Cost: $5,000,000

Initial Income: $1,280,000 per hour

Max Income: $1,920,000 per hour

Rewards: Saints Tower Crew Outfits, Saints Titan, Saints Hammerhead, Saint Discordia, Criminal Empire Tier 5, Wingsuit Boost, Saints Limousine, Saints Tornado

Venture Mission(s): Complete all prerequisites for Tier 5 and build the Saints Tower at the Empire Table in your HQ for $5,000,000. Once done, talk to the manager on the roof of the Saints Tower, and you’ll get some cutscenes.

How to Protect Ventures from Threats

Threats in Saints Row Reboot are basically small and simple activities that the Brass Knuckles indicate on the game map. Going to these locations entails facing different gangs or factions that you will have to fight.

While most of the time, you have to get yourself into a debacle, sometimes you are simply asked to destroy some of the area’s properties. Once you complete all the threats, it will increase your XP and your Venture Income amount per hour too.

In order to unlock the threats, players will have to complete the Networking’s main mission and then build Ventures on the specific areas around the maps to unlock the threats of those areas.

Following are the type of threats that you will defeat to dominate the area around your ventures in Saints Row Reboot;