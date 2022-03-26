Rune Factory 5 Monster Taming Guide

This guide will teach you all about Monster Taming in Rune Factory 5. The English version of Rune Factory 5 is available on the Nintendo Switch Platform, where you will take control of Alice and Ares on a journey of unraveling the mystery of the land.

How Monster Taming Works in Rune Factory 5

Taming monsters is one of the most crucial mechanics of the game that has been used in the previous titles before.

However, making the most out of the mechanic is difficult for some players. But, we have everything covered on how to tame monsters in this guide.

Before you start chasing the monsters to catch them, you need to create a Monster Barn where you can store them.

As you go through the story campaign, one of the missions will require you to create a monster barn. However, once you have built it, you will have to wait until you get an Official Seed Seal.

The seal will be what you will use to capture the monster, and the monster barn is where the monsters will live from now on. First, you have to get Fodder Seeds that you will plant on your farm and grow Fodder.

You can buy the Fodder Seeds for cheap and plant as much as you can to have enough for the monsters.

Fodder is what attracts the monster and makes them work for you. You can go on a Monster Hunt now that you have the essentials.

When you come across a monster, weaken them till their HP is nearly empty. Now, use your seal and hold the button till it starts flashing in your hand. When it starts flashing, throw it at the monster to capture it.

If your attempt gets failed, the word “failure” will show up on the screen. It means that the monster was not weak enough to get tamed. You will have to damage it more and repeat the process until you tame it successfully.

It is somewhat the same as the Pokemon mechanic, but there is another twist.

How to Raise Trust with Monsters

Monster Taming in Rune Factory 5 requires you to raise your trust with the monster you want to tame. You will need to present the monsters with a gift that they will like. A heart will appear over the monster and gain your trust if it likes the present.

If a skull appears over their head, the monster does not like the gift and will not follow you. You can try again with another gift until it starts trusting you.

Once you have its trust, you can take it back to the farm and make it start producing goods. You can also use the monsters to attack other monsters in a fight.