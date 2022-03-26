Rune Factory 5 Best Monsters to Tame

Rune Factory 5 allows players to Tame monsters found in the wild. The tamed monster can then be used to fight other beasts and creatures to reach a higher level. This guide will show you the best monsters to tame in Rune Factory 5.

How to Build a Monster Barn in Rune Factory 5

Before you tame a monster, you first need to fulfill a few requirements needed to do so. To tame a monster, you must first build a Monster Barn where you’ll keep all of your tamed monsters.

Building a Monster Barn can be done by completing the Whispering Woods and acquiring the Earth Dragon. Once done, you’ll get assigned a task on your task board called “Build a Monster Barn.”

Don’t’ worry about the materials, as Ryker will provide you with all the materials needed to build a Monster Barn, such as x30 lumber and x50 stone.

You can also upgrade the barn to add more rooms and increase the monster capacity, which will reach approximately 200 monsters in the barn.

You can then fill the rooms with the monsters of your choice and change their rooms simply by telling them to follow you.

If your friendship level is above Level 3, you can also assign tasks to the tamed monster on your barn, which is enjoyable. However, don’t let them work for too long as they get tired and their health decreases.

Once you’ve successfully built a Monster Barn, you can now Tame any monster you like in the wild.

Best Monsters to Tame in Rune Factory 5

Taming a monster is surprisingly easy once you’ve built a Monster Barn. Simply head into the wild to find several monsters roaming around the area. Then, all you need to do is approach them and present them with gifts of their choice.

The likes and dislikes of the monster are indicated by either a skull or a heart. The Skull reaction means they dislike the gift, while the heart reaction means they accepted your present.

Out of the several monsters in Rune Factory 5, a few must be Tamed as soon as possible. Below, we’ve listed the best monsters to Tame in Rune Factory 5.

Buffamoo

Cluckadoodle

Chuckadoodle

Flower Lily

Spider

Kyuubi (9-tail Fox)

Silver Wolf

Wooly

How to Feed Monsters in Rune Factory 5

To keep your monster’s health to the max, you must feed them on time to maintain their health all the time. This can be done with the help of Fodder.

You can grow fodders via fodder seeds that can be bought at the Serendipity General Store. The best thing about these seeds is that they can grow back, saving your time and money.

Place the Fodder into the Fodder bin, and the monsters will automatically start their feeding process.

Items Produced by Monsters

Taming monsters can do wonders when it comes to producing items. In addition, each monster you tame produces useful items that may assist you in the long run.