Resident Evil 4 Shooting Range Guide

A fan favorite from Resident Evil 4 (2005) has made its way back into the remake. Resident Evil 4 Shooting Range is a side activity that provides a fun distraction from otherwise gory and bleak RE4.

What are shooting galleries in Resident Evil 4

Shooting galleries or shooting ranges are usually available right next to merchants (in specific areas) and are marked as crossed swords on the map. Each shooting range in RE4 offers three challenges with benchmarks and bonus conditions, where you have to shoot cardboard cutouts of pirates.

Meeting those benchmarks earns you tokens (2 silver minimum, 2 gold maximum) to unlock new charms and a bonus challenge for each gallery.

How to get the highest score in the shooting range

To complete Resident Evil 4 shooting range challenges, weapons are provided at the gallery with unlimited ammo. Each challenge has its unique weapons and you can only reload once during a challenge.

Points are awarded for hitting the targets and deducted for hitting the sailors. Bonus points for hitting the skulls. The points system for the RE4 shooting range is as follows

Pirate (200 points)

Pirate Captain (400 points)

Skull (300 points)

Sailor (-500 points)

Hanging Pirates (200 points)

Parrots (300 points)

Dogs (100 points)

Treasure chests (100 points)

Hitting a dynamite will destroy all the targets available on screen, including sailors so be careful when shooting those.

Each new shooting gallery has all the challenges available from the previous ones in addition to its own. There is no chance of locking yourself out from a particular challenge.

Players are rewarded one silver token for reaching the first target score, a second silver token for the next threshold and a gold token for hitting the recommended ceiling. Bonus silver tokens (+1) for every extra 1000 points you earn. Additional gold token for hitting all the skulls in a challenge.

Three tokens are required to earn one charm. Gold tokens can be traded for 3 spinels each with the merchant in the last chapter.

Resident Evil 4 shooting range locations and challenges

There are 5 shooting galleries in Resident Evil 4 spread across the main locations. Village has one, two in Castle and the last 2 reside on the Island. Every shooting range in RE4 is marked by an elevator entrance right next to Merchant’s shop.

Shooting Gallery in Village

Just past the Quarry near the docks. It is impossible to miss as this is a story mission checkpoint. Step into the elevator to the right of the shop to enter the first shooting range.

Challenge 1A

Weapon: SG-09 R handgun

Requirements. 3000/5000 points (Silver tokens), 7000 points (Gold Token), All skulls destroyed (Gold Token).

Bonus condition. Destroy all pirates.

Challenge 1B

Weapon: SR M1903 rifle

Requirements. 3000/4000 points (Silver tokens), 5000 points (Gold Token), All skulls destroyed (Gold Token).

Bonus condition. Destroy all pirates.

Challenge 1C

Weapon(s): SG-09 R handgun and SR M1903 rifle

Requirements. 4000/6000 points (Silver tokens), 8000 points (Gold Token), All skulls destroyed (Gold Token).

Bonus condition. Destroy all pirates.

Castle shooting range

Grand Hall

This shooting gallery is available near the Merchant in the Grand Hall during Chapter 9. Ride the elevator on the right of the shop to enter the gallery.

Challenge 2A

Weapon(s). TMP submachine gun

Requirements. 4000/6000 points (Silver tokens), 8000 points (Gold Token), All skulls destroyed (Gold Token).

Bonus condition. Destroy all pirates with 20 or more seconds remaining.

Challenge 2B

Weapon(s). Riot gun shotgun

Requirements. 3000/6000 points (Silver tokens), 9000 points (Gold Token), All skulls destroyed (Gold Token).

Bonus condition. Destroy all pirates with 30 or more seconds remaining.

Challenge 2C

Weapon(s). TMP submachine gun and Riot gun shotgun

Requirements. 6000/9000 points (Silver tokens), 12000 points (Gold Token), All skulls destroyed (Gold Token). Bonus silver tokens for each +1500 points.

Bonus condition: Eliminate all targets with more than 30s remaining.

Depths

Available near the Merchant in depths during chapter 11. Can’t be missed.

Challenge 3A

Weapon(s). Red9 handgun

Requirements. 4000/6000 points (Silver tokens), 8000 points (Gold Token), All skulls destroyed (Gold Token).

Bonus condition. Destroy all pirates in 10 shots or less.

Challenge 3B

Weapon(s). Punisher handgun.

Requirements. 4000/6000 points (Silver tokens), 8000 points (Gold Token), All skulls destroyed (Gold Token).

Bonus condition. Destroy all pirates in 10 shots or less.

Challenge 3C

Weapon(s). Punisher handgun.

Requirements. 5000/7000 points (Silver tokens), 9000 points (Gold Token), All skulls destroyed (Gold Token).

Bonus condition. Destroy all pirates in 10 shots or less.

Island shooting range

Cargo Depot

After finishing the keycard terminal access puzzle and freeing Ashley during chapter 13, pass through the gate to reach the Merchant store and this shooting gallery. It is near Facility 1 storage (beginning of chapter 14).

Challenge 4A

Weapon(s). Punisher handgun and Riot gun shotgun.

Requirements. 3000/6000 points (Silver tokens), 9000 points (Gold Token), All skulls destroyed (Gold Token). Bonus Silver tokens for each +1500 points.

Bonus condition. Destroy all pirates in 20 shots or less.

Challenge 4B

Weapon(s). Bolt thrower.

Requirements. 2000/4000 points (Silver tokens), 6000 points (Gold Token), All skulls destroyed (Gold Token).

Bonus condition. Destroy all pirates.

Challenge 4C

Weapon(s). Blacktail handgun, Stingray rifle, Striker shotgun and TMP submachine gun.

Requirements. 10000/14000/18000 points (Gold tokens), All skulls destroyed (Gold Token). Bonus Silver tokens for every +1500 points.

Bonus condition. Destroy all pirates.

Specimen Storage

This shooting range in Resident Evil 4 doesn’t offer any new challenges but is a collection of challenges from previous galleries. Specimen storage gallery becomes available after hitting the point of no return in chapter 15.

These are all the challenges you can complete in shooting galleries across Resident Evil 4 and earn some sweet rewards in the process.

How charms work in Resident Evil 4

Charms in RE4 are special items that can be equipped on the Attache case (3 maximum) with each providing a unique bonus. From increasing the amount of health recovered from green herbs to getting discounts at the Merchant, there are lots of charms to obtain in the game (only possible via token machines at the shooting range).

Charms can be obtained in Resident Evil 4 remake by using any combination of 3 tokens. There are 4 possible combinations. 3x Gold, 2x Gold 1x Silver, 1x Gold 2x Silver, 3x Silver.

Chances of getting rare charms increase with the usage of gold coins but this is not certain. We obtained Ashley charm (one of the rare ones) by using 3x Silver coins.

All available charms and bonuses