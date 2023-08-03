Best Spot To Farm XP And Level Up Fast In Remnant 2

If you want to gain XP fast in Remnant 2, you have come to the right place. Farming XP can often be very tedious since you will spend a lot of time grinding all kinds of enemies at different locations.

However, using this method, you can stack up to 4000 XP in under a minute. That’s amazing because otherwise, you have to spend much time eradicating high-level enemies to gain this much XP.

So read on, as we will cover the Best XP Farming Spot in Remnant 2 that you can find and benefit from alongside your teammates.

Best XP farming method in Remnant 2

Before you venture out to try this XP farming method, there are a few things you need to do. Don’t worry. We have covered all the steps you need to do to make things easier for you.

Access the Great Hall

So firstly, you will need to re-roll your Losomn area on the Adventure mode, and then you can pick up any of the difficulties present there. Whatever difficulty option you choose won’t matter, as you will still get the same XP which will be cool in Remnant 2.

Next, you need to look for the Palace Courtyard spawn point, and upon finding it, you can spawn in and make your way inside. There you will need to find the Jester. After interacting with him, he will give you the feather you can use to unlock the door on your right side.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

This way, you will get a chance to get to the Great Hall, so if you don’t get to the Great Hall on your first try, then re-roll the world again, and eventually, you will reach that place.

Once you arrive, you must find the medallion to open the door to the feast event in Remnant 2. There you will find a guy sitting at a large table.

Bring two friends

This table has disgusting food, and you will find him eating that. So this is where you need to be to Farm XP in Remnant 2. However, for this trick to work, you will also need two friends.

This way, you will gain 2000 XP from each, adding up to 4000 XP. So take off your armor entirely, and then you can assign roles to them.

Suppose you have two friends alongside you, so P1 and P2 will run into the main room with the large table covered with expired food. This way, P1 will eat the food on the table right away, while P2 will be killing teammates and eating them.

In short, P2 will end up knocking P1 and eating him. So if you are in case P2, you can start shooting P1 while he eats. You will significantly lower his health, activating the Ravenous Debuff in Remnant 2.

Eat your friends

So after you knock him down, you can go to him, and instead of reviving him, interact with the eat him option to eat him and gain XP practically. You can even increase the XP gain by equipping one of the best rings in Remnant 2, Sagestone.

An important note is that you will encounter flying atrocities in the Great Hall as you attempt this XP farming method. So please don’t kill them; instead, eat your friend first. Then wait for P3 outside to get knocked out, eat him, and allow these creatures to kill you.

As for P3, he will also have an important role: to lure the two enemies that attack you before you enter the Great Hall and make your way to the Feast event in Remnant 2.

So after P2 is done eating P1, P3 can allow the enemies outside the hall to knock him, and he can crawl towards the hall entrance. There, P2 can come up to him and eat him as well. After this, P2 must die by the enemies surrounding him in Remnant 2.

So after you (P2) die, everything resets, and this way, you end up at the crystal with your friends.

Repeat this whole process to farm XP in Remnant 2

You can perform this same action repeatedly; each time you die, you will return with more XP in Remnant 2. This XP you end up farming will vary for the class you are leveling. It will be insane, given how quickly you stack it up in Remnant 2. You can also switch roles during this farming method, but that won’t matter as all of you will get an equal amount of XP regardless of your role.

However, if you are leveling up two classes simultaneously, the XP you farm will split up.

So if you are farming 4000 XP, it will be divided into two classes. Whether you want to do it simultaneously will be up to you. But overall, this is the Best XP Farming Spot in Remnant 2.