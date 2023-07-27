Remnant 2 Traits, Effects, And How To Unlock Them

Remnant 2 offers players a special way of achieving bonuses and buffs in the form of passive abilities called Traits. Since these serve as passive, extra bonuses, they can be quite handy in general combat.
However, simple as it may seem, there is a lot that goes into Traits, which makes this mechanic important to learn if it’s meant to be used optimally. Hence, if you have trouble understanding how Traits work in Remnant 2, then this is the perfect place to learn how.
Remnant 2 traits and their effects
First off, Remnant 2 players can get their hands on Traits in one of two ways. They can either defeat a boss or acquire them via a Tome of Knowledge. These are displayed with a blue shade, which makes them easily identifiable.
Depending on what type of bonuses Traits offer, they can be classified into different categories. Each character that is created in Remnant 2 starts off with four basic Traits called Core Traits.
Apart from that, players will be able to equip only 1 extra Trait, which is dependent upon their Archetype. However, if you are a dual Archetype, then you will be able to equip and use two Archetype specific Traits at the same time.
There are also general Traits that don’t fit into the aforementioned categories, which we will explain as well.
Archetype traits
- Ammo Reserves: Increases overall Ammo Reserves
- Fortify: Increases your Armor Effectiveness
- Kinship: Reduces the amount of Damage dealt and received by Friendly Fire
- Longshot: Increases your overall Weapon Ideal Range
- Potency: Increases the duration of Consumables
- Regrowth: Increases your Health Regeneration (HP/s)
- Swiftness: Increases your overall Movement Speed
- Strong Back: Reduces your overall Embrace
- Triage: Increases the Healing Provided by Weapon Mods
- Untouchable: Increases your overall window of Evade
Core traits
- Endurance: Increases Maximum Stamina
- Expertise: Reduces the Cooldown of Skills
- Sprit: Increases Mod Power Generation
- Vigor: Increases Maximum HP
Unlockable traits
- Amplitude: Increases the size of your AoE attacks
- Arcane Strike: Increases the generation of Mod Power via Melee Damage
- Barkskin: Reduces All incoming Damage
- Blood Bond: Allows your Summons to absorb some of the damage you take
- Bloodstream: Increases the Regeneration of your Grey Health
- Fitness: Increases the distance of your Evade
- Footwork: Increases your Movement Speed whilst aiming
- Glutton: Increases the speed of using the speed of Relics and Consumables
- Handling: Reduces the Recoil and Spread of your weapon
- Recovery: Increases your Stamina regeneration
- Resonance: Increases the size of your Aura by half
- Revivalist: Increases the overall Reviving speed by half
- Rugged: Increases your Summons’ health
- Scholar: Increases the Experience you gain
- Shadeskin: Increases your overall resistance to damage taken from Elemental Status effects
- Siphoner: Increases Lifesteal
- Wayfarer: Increases your Traversal Movement
How to upgrade traits in Remnant 2
Remember how you needed to spend trait points in the previous installment, Remnant: From the Ashes, to improve your traits? While Remnant 2 brings back trait points, they are used for something else.
So how to upgrade your traits in Remnant 2? They upgrade automatically every time its archetype levels up. Do note that you can only upgrade traits to a maximum of 10 levels.
When you do cap out at level 10, that trait becomes available for use with other archetypes. Here is where your trait points come into play. You can use them to equip traits that are otherwise incompatible with your archetype build.
You can acquire Trait Points either by defeating bosses, defeating Aberrations, or finding a couple of books on the ground.