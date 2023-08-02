How To Get Barkskin Trait In Remnant 2

Barkskin Trait in Remnant 2 belongs to the optional Traits category that can only be unlocked via special quests or objectives. These Traits are different from Core Traits (available for all 4 classes from the beginning) or Archetype Traits (traits unlocked through archetypes) as they can be missed easily. However, once unlocked, the bonuses players can reap from optional Traits are far superior to the normal ones.

Barkskin Trait is one of the best traits that players can find and unlock for any class. Due to the procedurally generated dungeons in the game, it is easy to miss out on this trait. Make sure to follow our guide to the point so you can obtain Barkskin Trait in Remnant 2 without any setbacks.

Barkskin trait location in Remnant 2

Barkskin Trait in Remnant 2 unlocks automatically after obtaining Doe’s Eye from an NPC, Meidra. She can be found near a tree in the deepest parts of The Far Woods dungeon of Yaesha region. Meidra has an appearance of a glowing Fairy, and she appears once players approach the tree with purple leaves.

From the starting point of The Far Woods, keep going deep into the forest until you reach The Dappled Glave checkpoint near the very end of the dungeon. The forest is teeming with hostile wildlife and foes, so make sure you are aptly prepared to take them down.

The Dappled Glave checkpoint’s location can be random for players even on the same run. But don’t worry, Meidra is always available near this checkpoint. If you mess up something, just reload the game and try again from the last checkpoint. Meidra has a few questions for the approaching players.

To obtain Doe’s Eye for Barkskin Trait in Remnant 2, make sure you always answer with the choices that show your Integrity, Righteousness and Morality.

These questions can be different for different players due to the random nature of dungeons, make sure you select the option that doesn’t reflect your negative side.

Upon answering all the questions positively, Meidra bestows Doe’s Eye upon players which unlocks the Barkskin Trait for them. Below is a list of all the answers that you should select when prompted.

I will not kill knowingly

All should share in the gift

Refuse the God’s boon

Report the thief and let the law decide

Yes, I forgive them

Risk the death for us all

Stop them for their own safety

Turn him into the authorities

Save my Granddaughter

Free the innocent individual

Spare the healthy donor

Poison him

Risk the death of five miners

Speak with them, hear them out.

Trust the crowd can fend for itself

Help the victims

Face death together

Let him kill his enemies on his own

Leave him

Return the money

Leave him to his fate

Spare them

Remain mortal without my love

Leave your eldest

These are all the questions Meidra asks the players (that we have knowledge of). Make sure you only select the options we have mentioned above (don’t worry as she only asks a few questions) to unlock Barkskin Trait.

What does Barkskin trait do?

Barkskin Trait in Remnant 2 reduces all incoming damage by a fixed percentage. By upgrading this trait one time, you receive 1% less damage (per upgrade) from the enemies.

Barkskin Trait Level Impact 1 1% damage reduction from all attacks 2 2% damage reduction from all attacks 3 3% damage reduction from all attacks 4 4% damage reduction from all attacks 5 5% damage reduction from all attacks 6 6% damage reduction from all attacks 7 7% damage reduction from all attacks 8 8% damage reduction from all attacks 9 9% damage reduction from all attacks 10 10% damage reduction from all attacks

You can upgrade Barkskin Trait in Remnant 2 up to level 10 by using trait points to reduce all incoming damage by a whooping 10%. Damage reduction in the game is really OP and we strongly advise unlocking Barkskin Trait as early as possible and investing 10 trait points in it for all the builds and classes.