How To Unlock Plasma Cutter In Remnant 2

The Plasma Cutter in Remnant 2 is a weapon within the Long Gun category that shoots concentrated energy beams. It deals a high amount of damage at a close to medium range and can also deal a good amount of damage at long distances. This versatility and sustained damage arguably make Plasma Cutter one of the best weapons in Remnant 2.

If you have your eyes set on the weapon but can’t figure out the Plasma Cutter location, you have come to the right place.

How to get the Plasma Cutter in Remnant 2

The Navigator’s Helm in Remnant 2 is an essential item that you must have in order to get the Plasma Cutter. To find it, go to the second overworld area of N’Erud (Timeless Horizon or The Eon Vault) there you must find the Extraction Hub. Re-roll the world you are playing a few times in Adventure Mode if your instance of the area doesn’t have it.

Now go into the industrial structure and there you will find the crushers that can instantly kill you if you get caught under them. You can find a checkpoint in the zone nearby which can be helpful if you die during the next part.

Find a hole located under one of these crushers. Crouch and as soon as the Crusher hits the ground, go inside the hole.

There will be enemies in the hole. Eliminate all of them and you will get three items there one of which is the Navigator’s Helm. The other two are Blasting Cap Ring and Detonation Trigger. Once you obtain the Navigator’s Helm. Now you are one step close to acquiring the Plasma Cutter in Remnant 2.

Once you have the helm, you need to head to Navigation Hub. This is another missable zone on N’Erud so you might have to reroll your Adventure to get it. The Navigation Hub is easy to spot as it is a spaceship that has crashed.

A side of the ship is torn out and from there you should go inside. Make sure you have equipped the Navigator’s Helm. Inside the ship, there will be a red scanner that scans you and then the door will open. There inside the room, you will find the Plasma Cutter.

How to use Plasma Cutter

The Plasma Cutter deals heavy damage and can be upgraded using Lumenite Crystals by talking to McCabe on Ward 13. It also has the Heat Sink weapon mod which does not allow the gun to overheat and multiplies the damage by 3x. The duration for the mod is 20 seconds.

The Plasma Cutter deals 400/s damage to at level one which makes the weapon so good. Since it is a beam weapon, you don’t have to worry about recoil. Simply aim at an enemy and press the trigger. The laser beam will do the rest and melt targets in seconds.