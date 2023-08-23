How To Get The Navigator’s Helm In Remnant 2

The Navigator’s Helm is not part of any armor set in Remnant 2. It is a medium-weight lonesome armor piece that offers increased levels of protection against Shock and Toxin but at the cost of reduced resistance against Bleed, Fire, and Blight.

The Navigator’s Helm serves another purpose in the game as well. You need it to gain access to a crashed ship that contains the Plasma Cutter long gun.

The Navigator’s Helm location in Remnant 2

You need to head over to the Extraction Hub in the world of N’erud to get the Navigator’s Helm in Remnant 2. It is important to note that the Extraction Hub only has a chance to spawn while you are exploring either the Eon Vault or the Timeless Horizon areas.

If you hear the sounds of large machines in the distance, the Extraction Hub has spawned nearby. Follow the sounds to come to large pistons pounding the ground. One of them has a hole underneath. You have to time yourself and head inside when the piston is raised.

In the dark area below, you are going to encounter several zombie enemies. You have to find one particular, rare zombie called the Navigator Zombie. Why it is called that? Well, this zombie happens to be wearing the Navigator’s Helm that you want in Remnant 2.

Kill every zombie in sight until you find the Navigator Zombie. If there is no sign of the rare N’erud zombie, you can re-roll the game in Adventure mode for another attempt.

Navigator’s Helm stats and bonuses

The Navigator’s Helm is a medium-weight helmet piece that provides decent protection against physical attacks and increased resistance against shocks and Toxins.

The Helmet however disappoints in resistance against bleed, fire, and blight providing negative resistance.

The Helmet comes independently rather than a full set which makes it more approachable for players to enhance their character’s outfits rather than protection abilities.

How to use the Navigator’s Helm in Remnant 2

You need the Navigator’s Helm to bypass the facial recognition system of the Navigation Room in Remnant 2. This is an event on N’erud where you come across a crashed ship.

If you are not wearing the Navigator’s Helm, the facial recognition will fail and the blast doors will remain locked. Behind the door is the Plasma Cutter, a long gun that does high damage to single targets.