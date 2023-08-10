How To Get The Nightfall In Remnant 2

The Nightfall long gun was one of the first weapons to be nerfed in Remnant 2. It was just too overpowered back then. Following the nerfs, it may not be as powerful but is still an exceptional weapon to have in your lineup.

Designed for short to medium-range encounters, Nightfall features an incredibly powerful weapon mod that gives you both infinite ammunition and lifesteal to shred enemies.

This guide will explain everything there is to make it easier for you to equip this Nightmare Long gun. So, let’s head right into it.

How to get the Nightfall long gun in Remnant 2

You have to craft the Nightfall weapon using a unique crafting material called Cursed Dream Silks in Remnant 2. Getting that requires you to defeat the Nightweaver world boss in Losomn.

If you are playing in Adventure mode, re-roll back to Losomn and start from the Morrow Parish checkpoint. From here on, keep progressing until you encounter the Nightweaver.

You do not need to do an alternate kill here. The Cursed Dream Silks are a standard drop. Just make sure that you do not destroy the Nightweaver’s heart. That is going to count as an alternate kill and lock you out of the Nightfall long gun in Remnant 2.

Craft the Nightfall long gun

After claiming the Cursed Dream Silks, you must return to Ward 13. Near the World Stone, you’ll find Ava McCabe in her workshop. She’s a talented craftsman and a merchant.

You’ll need to provide the following items to McCabe:

Cursed Dream Silk x1

Scrap x1000

Lumenite Crystals x7

Once these items are provided, she’ll craft you your long gun, which you can use to shred your enemies apart. And that’s all; that’s how you can get the Nightfall weapon in Remnant 2.

Is the Nightfall good in Remnant 2?

The Nightfall in Remnant 2 is a spectacular weapon to have in your lineup. This weapon used to be hailed as one of the game’s most powerful weapons. However, an early patch had its performance reduced.

Nevertheless, it is still brilliant for short/mid-range attacks and inflicts great damage on your enemies. Its bonus Critical Hit Chance and Stagger Modifier add to the weapon’s brilliance.

The Nightfall comes equipped with a Weapon Mod called Dreadwalker. This Mod cannot be removed and adds a brilliant stat to your weapon. The Mod allows this semi-automated weapon to gain infinite ammo.

On top of that, this weapon becomes completely automatic, with a 10% Lifesteal and a 35% increase in Fire Rate. Upgrading the weapon up to level 10 will increase the damage from 37.2 to 93.

As for the Mutators, the Nightfall doesn’t have any. However, empty slots are available, and you can equip mutators in these slots. This weapon is pure evil, and you can feel it through your palms as you yield it.