The Hunter archetype is a long-ranged focused damage dealer that marks enemies to exploit their weak points for massive damage bursts in Remnant 2.

If you are the kind of player who likes melting enemies from range, including bosses, this class is the one for you due to its ease of play.

It is the only returning class from the prequel, Remnant: From the Ashes. It is also one of the starting classes in Remnant 2 that you can choose as part of the tutorial.

However, you need to know how to unlock the Hunter archetype if you are looking to equip it as a secondary archetype for a multiclass build.

How to unlock the Hunter Archetype in Remnant 2

There are two ways to equip the Hunter archetype in Remnant 2: you can either get it automatically as a starting class or after going through a few hoops later on.

Choosing the Hunter as your starting class

You get your prime archetype from Wallace where he shares four options: the Hunter, the Challenger, the Handler, and the Medic. An additional option of the Gunslinger will be available to those who have access to the DLC. Simply pick the Hunter and move on to gearing up with Brabus.

Crafting the Sniper War Medal

Similar to the other classes, The Hunter also has an Engram for you to craft. This is called the Sniper War Medal Engram in Remnant 2 that requires the following crafting materials and items:

Rusty Medal

Lumenite Crystal x10

Scrap x1000

The Rusty Medal location on Ward 13

Like the Hunter class itself, Ward 13 is also a returning world from its predecessor Remnant: From the Ashes. It acts as a central main hub housing many important NPCs. Two of which, Brabus and Wallace, will help you acquire the Hunter archetype in Remnant 2.

You have to buy the Rusty Medal from Brabus, one of the merchants you can find in Ward 13. You might remember him from the first game where he was a boss. Now, in Remnant 2 though, Brabus is an arms dealer that provides class-related equipment.

After exiting the warehouse, stick to the opposite side of the exit you have taken. This will lead you to the docks. You can find Wallace up the stairs but to find Brabus continue on the same road and take a left at the end.

Take the metal stairs down and Brabus will be present right in front of the exit. Interact with Brabus and purchase the Rusty Medal for 1500 Scrap.

What to do with the Rusty Medal in Remnant 2?

You need to make your way to Wallace with the Rusty Medal. He appears to always know about things he should not. He may be gifted with the ability to see the future, so make sure to listen to what he says.

Wallace can be found in a small hut on the docks of Ward 13 in Remnant 2. Just follow the path where you find Brabus and take a right at the end to find a flight of metal stairs. Climb up to find Wallace.

You will interact with him after the introductory quest to receive your primary archetype so you can easily find him if you are returning back.

Speak with Wallace and craft your Sniper War Medal Engram. This will unlock the Hunter archetype for you in Remnant 2. Open your archetype menu and equip it in your secondary slot. Note that you will require 10x Trait Points for this.