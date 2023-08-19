Remnant 2 The Hatchery Dungeon Guide

The Hatchery was once used as a storage facility in the world of N’erud before it got overtaken by louse-like Parasite creatures in Remnant 2. It now serves as a hive for the Parasites to breed.

As another dungeon location for you to complete, take this opportunity to rid everyone of the Parasites and their breeding grounds.

The Hatchery may not only prove essential to your campaign in N’erud but also provide access to rare boss drops with a chance to obtain exclusive items.

How to get to The Hatchery in Remnant 2

The Hatchery is an underground location that can only be found in the world of N’erud in Remnant 2.

You have a chance to roll (spawn) it while exploring the Phantom Wasteland. You are either going to come across an elevator on the ground that takes you below to the Hatchery or a quarry that leads into the dungeon.

Something important to note here is that you may want to use the Seeker’s Rest checkpoint for the Alepsis-Taura storyline. This is going to increase your chances to spawn the Hatchery dungeon.

How to complete The Hatchery in Remnant 2

The Hatchery houses unique events of N’Erud with stimulating puzzles and ruthless enemies waiting to be challenged and explored. They can be part of the main storyline or randomly take place to spice up your experience while traversing the domain.

Shoot the Broken Cable to open the locked door

While navigating The Hatchery, you can find a Locked Door also called the Aerary Glyph Door around the halfway point.

With random map layouts in Remnant 2, you may experience it earlier or later on in the domain. A tell-tale sign you are getting close to the door is a shift of enemies from Bugs to Robots.

To unlock the door you will have clear out the destructibles in the small room beside the glass chamber to reveal a hidden path. It will take you through the vents to another room with a ladder leading to the Rerouting Cable Ring.

Before exiting the area through the hatch, there is a small gap in the wall showing two cables with a destructible in-between. Shoot it and drop down the hatch to find the room unlocked with Blackout Ring for collection.

Remnant 2 provides versatile options to approach the same problem and The Hatchery Locked Door is no exception. There are two alternative options available depending on if the domain will have access to optional bosses: The Progeny or WD109 mini-bosses.

In the case of The Progeny, the Aerary Glyph key can be found beside a dead body nearby. it will unlock the Aerary Glyph door to the boss fight.

While in the case of WD109, you can draw the agro and lead him toward the staircase. His attacks will destroy the door not only making the fighting arena more spacious for you but also unlocking other locked doors within the vicinity of his attacks.

Atom Splitter’s Secret Room in Remnant 2:

The Hatchery has a chance to give you the Atom Splitter, one of the best melee weapons in Remnant 2. If your map spawns an outside area with spinning towers, position yourself on the ledge and allow the robot arms to give you a platform to jump onto. It is a simple puzzle to solve for the Atom Splitter.

Defeat the Primogenitor

Part of the Bug race, Primogenitor is a small blue parasite thought to be part of the original ones. Despite its small size, it is able to use the environment to its advantage for flying and ducking into hatches but is able to summon Hatchers and smaller mobs to give you the full boss fight experience.

The Primogenitor is the final boss of the Hatchery. Defeating this creature rewards you with a Cracked Shell which can be used to craft the Space Crabs weapon mod in Remnant 2.

Defeat the Progeny boss (optional)

The corrupted Slug Parasite is an Aberration in Remnant 2 which can spawn by luck in The Hatchery. This mini-boss provides access to Aerary Glyph key route for unlocking the Locked Door rewarding The Crises Ring and Disengage Mutator.

The Progeny is quicker and more resilient than other members of its species with the ability to puppet Robot Grunts to attack you alongside it.

Defeat the WD 109 boss (optional)

Robot Grunt-turned-Aberration, WD 109 is another random event foe that can spawn in The Hatchery dungeon in Remnant 2.

It employs normal Robot Grunts within the arena to overwhelm you with constant attacks of huge mobs. Defeating this N’Erudian abomination will drop Transpose Mutator, 2-7 Corrupted Lumenite Crystal, and give you access to the Locked Door with Excess Coil Ring behind it.