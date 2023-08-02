How To Get Amber Moonstone In Remnant 2

The Amber Moonstone is one of the best rings you can find in Remnant 2 that not only provide buffs but is essential for unlocking a class. You will need this ring if you want to unlock the Archon archetype. As the game offers you a plethora of gear to acquire, this green ring is a must-have if you are interested in opening that corrupted door inside the Labyrinth.

Furthermore, you can purchase it from a particular NPC Scrap merchant in Remnant 2. Equipping the Amber Moonstone ring will increase your odds of survivability, especially when in a dangerous situation.

How to get Amber Moonstone ring in Remnant 2

So to acquire this specific green ring, you need to make your way directly toward Ward 13. There you will find a certain Scrap Merchant who goes by the name of Cass in Remnant 2.

Go to her and interact with this merchant to check her inventory. There you will find the Amber Moonstone listed at 500 scraps. So you can buy it from her and then use it with your gear to improve the stats for your build in Remnant 2.

Sometimes, you might not find this ring listed in her accessories, so you can also rotate your visits to Cass. In doing so, the Amber Moonstone in Remnant 2 will eventually pop up among the other shop items you can purchase.

Amber Moonstone ring effects and uses

After you get your hands on the Amber Moonstone, you should know that this ring provides a decent defensive buff. This will come as a Damage Reduction of (25 percent) in Remnant 2.

These effects and a similar percentage of Immunity to toxins and Status effects increase your odds of surviving longer in those intense Boss fights. However, the effects of the Amber Moonstone kick in when you lose a significant portion of your health, and it goes below 30 percent in Remnant 2.

Lastly, if you use the Challenger (archetype), you will need this green ring to create more tanker builds in Remnant 2. Apart from that, if you are interested in unearthing the 11th archetype, the Archon, you will need the Amber Moonstone Ring and a list of other required gear items to unlock the corrupted door and access this archetype.