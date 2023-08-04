How To Get Abrasive Whetstone In Remnant 2

Remnant 2 provides many gears, rings, and amulets like Abrasive Whetstone, which support the builds you are going for. This particular amulet will significantly help you against bleeding enemies by dealing critical damage.

We will see how you can get the Abrasive Whetstone and what enhancements it offers to players which make it overpowered.

How to get the Abrasive Whetstone amulet in Remnant 2

The Abrasive Whetstone is a special amulet you can’t find in the traditional way of looking around. The only way to find the amulet is to go to Ward 13, turn around and walk toward Cass. She is the Scrap merchant of Ward 13 and sells many different and unique items.

The Abrasive Whetstone is one of those items, but the problem is that her shop changes things randomly. There is no pattern in her shop, and every time you leave Ward 13 and come back, the shop will restock with all new items.

After a few back-and-forths, you may find the old items again, but there is no pattern. Another way to get the most out of Cass’ shop is to join multiplayer and look for the Ward 13 area in Remnant 2. Enter this area and reach Cass.

When you enter the shop, you will find completely different items there. Different players will have different items in Cass’ shop. You can rinse and repeat this process many times to get the Abrasive Whetstone. You can also get many other unique and insanely powerful items from the shop.

Abrasive Whetstone uses

The Abrasive Whetstone is an important amulet in Remnant 2. You can use this amulet to get increased critical hit chance and damage. However, remember that it will work against the bleeding enemies. This is why this is a must-have amulet for the Bleed build.

If you have the Merciless secret weapon in Remnant 2 and this amulet with you, a lot of damage can be dealt to enemies as critical attacks. You can quickly deal with many bosses who are weak against bleed attacks.