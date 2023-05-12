Red Dead Redemption 2 Newspaper seller locations guide not help you find all three newspaper sellers in the game but also walks you through all the locations and ways you can collect all newspapers in the game to add to the backstory of the world around you.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Newspaper Seller Locations

RDR2 newspaper sellers unlock after a certain main story milestone and during the mission, you will get one newspaper from each newspaper seller. If you want the rest of the newspapers from these sellers, follow our directions in this guide.

Apart from new information about the world of RDR2, you should consider unlocking newspapers in order to access cheat codes. As you progress through the game, you will gain access to the latest editions.

Following are the three newspaper sellers in the game:

The Blackwater Ledger newspaper is sold in the towns of Blackwater and Strawberry located in the West Elizabeth region of the game.

New Hanover Gazette newspaper location and sellers are in the towns of Valentine and Annesburg located in the New Hanover region. Annesburg is a port city that is found on the extreme east of the region. Valentine is on the opposite extreme western side of it.

The Saint-Denis Times newspaper also has two locations where it is sold; Saint-Denis and Rhodes in the region of Lemoyne. Saint-Denis is a major town on the southeastern shore of the map. Rhodes is a small town located a bit west of Saint-Denis.

RDR2 Newspaper Locations

You will need to achieve a certain milestone to unlock newspapers in Red Dead Redemption 2. One edition of each newspaper type will unlock after a milestone. You can buy that edition from any of the two locations that the newspaper is published in.

Eastward Bound

When you complete Eastward Bound in the storyline, you will be able to access the 1st edition of newspapers during the game. You can buy:

Blackwater Ledger #62

New Hanover Gazette #27

Saint-Denis Times #43

Pouring Forth Oil

Pouring Forth Oil is the 2nd milestone quest you need to complete to get the next edition of newspapers. You will be able to get:

Blackwater Ledger #63

New Hanover Gazette #28

Saint-Denis Times #44

The Sheep and the Goats

The third milestone is achieved on completion of The Sheep and the Goats which will get you:

Blackwater Ledger #64

New Hanover Gazette #29

Saint-Denis Times #45

Magicians for Sport

Magicians for Sport completion will get you the next editions of the newspapers. These editions include:

Blackwater Ledger #65

New Hanover Gazette #30

Saint-Denis Times #46

The Joys of Civilization

This is the fifth milestone that requires you to complete the Joys of Civilization before getting access to:

Blackwater Ledger #66

New Hanover Gazette #31

Saint-Denis Times #47

Urban Pleasures

Urban Pleasures is the 6th milestone needed to complete to unlock next editions of newspapers. After completion of this quest, you can buy:

Blackwater Ledger. 67

New Hanover Gazette #32

Saint-Denis Times #48

Dear Uncle Tacitus

Dear Uncle Tacitus will give you the next editions of all three newspapers upon completion. You can get:

Blackwater Ledger #68

New Hanover Gazette #33

Saint-Denis Times #49

Visiting Hours

After completion of Visiting Hours, you will unlock the new editions of each newspaper. These editions include:

Blackwater Ledger #69

New Hanover Gazette #34

Saint-Denis Times #50

The Bridge to Nowhere

You will need to complete The Bridge to Nowhere to get access to the next edition of newspapers. After completion, you will be able to get:

Blackwater Ledger #70

New Hanover Gazette #35

Saint-Denis Times #51

The King’s Son

The King’s Son is the 10th milestone needed to get the continuous next edition of all three newspapers. Upon completion, you can buy:

Blackwater Ledger #71

New Hanover Gazette #36

Saint-Denis Times #52

The Wheel

The Wheel is the next quest you need to complete to get your hands on:

Blackwater Ledger #72

New Hanover Gazette #37

Saint-Denis Times #53

The Landowning Classes or Gainful Employment

The Landowning Classes is a pretty amazing quest which will unlock:

Blackwater Ledger #73

New Hanover Gazette #38

Saint-Denis Times #54

Uncle’s Bad Day

Completing Uncle’s Bad Day is the 13th milestone which will unlock the second last edition of the newspapers. When you complete this quest, you will be able to buy:

Blackwater Ledger #74

New Hanover Gazette #39

Saint-Denis Times #55

American Venom

American Venom is the last milestone which you need to complete. When you are done with the quest, you will get the last edition of each newspaper. These editions are:

Blackwater Ledger #75

New Hanover Gazette #40

Saint-Denis Times #56

This concludes our Red Dead Redemption 2 newspaper seller locations guide with all locations of each edition of the newspaper available in the game.