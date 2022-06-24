Raft: How to Get Copper and Make Copper Ingots

Crafting is a core mechanic in Raft, and you will need tons of raw materials to craft different items. Some raw materials are easy and straightforward to obtain but others can be rather tricky. One of the trickier ones is Copper. In this guide, we will explain how to Get Copper and Make Copper Ingots in Raft.

How to Get Copper Ore in Raft

Copper is a precious metal in the Raft World and is used to make Copper Ingots which in turn are used to make several useful items. Copper is found in the form of ore spread around the vast world of Raft.

Copper can be obtained just like normal metal ore and is found along the edges of an island, underwater. When you see an island, drop your anchor near the island and dive into the sea with your hook.

Before you dive, be sure to watch out for any sharks, and just in case drop a bait into the water that will keep the shark busy, and you can safely do your work.

It is recommended to have Flipper which can be made from 6x Plastic, 6x Seaweed, 5x Vine Goo, and 4x Rope. Along with Flipper, you might also want to have an Oxygen Bottle with you which will help you in longer dives. You can craft an Oxygen Bottle from 8x Plastic, 4x Rope, 1x Empty Bottle, and 5x Vine Goo.

Once you have all the necessary items, it’s time to dive deep into the water. You will find Copper attached to the base of the island which has a reddish color. Use your hook at full charge to melee the copper ore to add it to your inventory.

How to Make Copper Ingot in Raft

Now that you have obtained copper, you can make Copper Ingots from it. To make copper ingots from copper ore, you will need a smelter. To make a smelter, you will need the following items

4x Planks

6x Dry Bricks

4x Scrap

6x Nails

Once you have the Smelter, you can put copper ore into the smelter and turn it on by adding planks to the fire below it. It will take 80 seconds to turn Copper Ore into Copper Ingots.