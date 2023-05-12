Pokemon X and Y New Pokemon, Types and Abilities Guide



The 6th generation Pokemon are finally here, and we’re here to help you catch them all!

While Pokemon X and Y add the smallest number of new Pokemon to the Poké-Dex; a meager 69, they do bring the total Pokemon count to a baffling seven-hundred and eighteen. So, in order to better acquaint you with the newest Pokemon, we went through the trouble of creating this massive guide for you – briefly detailing each new Pokemon, their type and their abilities.

For more help on Pokemon X and Y, read our Mega Stones, Legendary Pokemon and Gym Leaders Guide.

Pokemon X and Y New Pokemon, Moves and Abilities

Let’s get started! We’ll begin with the types of Pokemon out there as a refresher course:

Pokemon Types

With Pokemon X and Y, we see the addition of one new type. The rest of the types have remained largely unchanged in the 6th gen, with the only other difference being Ghost and Dark types doing neutral damage against Steel instead of reduced damage.

The addition of Fairy brings the total tally of types to 18 – allowing for 324 possible permutations, making 171 different type combinations possible. This is because a Pokémon can either belong to a single type, or belong to two different types.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

The 18 types that are in Pokemon X and Y are explained below:

Normal – The most basic Pokemon type. Normal Pokemon are extremely common, and the majority of them are single-type. As of 6th Gen, there are 99 Normal type Pokemon in the Poké-Dex.

Pros: Take no damage from Ghost type. Deal normal damage to most Pokemon types.

Cons: Weak against Rock and Steel type; ineffective against Ghost type. Take additional damage from Fighting type Pokemon.

Fire

One of three basic elemental types. Rarer than the other two starter types, Fire is often the preferred choice of most. Nearly half of all Fire type are dual-type Pokemon. As of 6th Gen, there are 57 Fire type Pokemon in the Poké-Dex.

Pros: Super-effective against Bug, Grass, Ice and Steel types. Take reduced damage from Grass, Ice, Bug, Steel, Fairy and Fire type Pokemon.

Cons: Take double damage from Water, Ground and Rock types. Weak in attack against Fire, Water, Rock and Dragon types.

Water

One of the three basic elemental types. Water type Pokemon are the most common of all. Single-type and dual-type Water Pokemon can be found in equal proportions. As of 6th Gen, there are 119 Water type Pokemon in the Poké-Dex.

Pros: Effective against Fire, Ground and Rock types. Take less damage from Fire, Water, Ice and Steel types.

Cons: Deal less damage against Pokemon belonging to Water, Grass and Dragon types. Electric and Grass type are super-effective against Water type.

Grass

The third basic elemental type. Grass type Pokemon tend to be the weakest stat wise. Most dual-type Grass Pokemon also belong to the Psychic type, which makes for the most vulnerable Pokemon type.

As of 6th Gen, there are 92 Grass type Pokemon in the Poké-Dex.

Pros: Effective against Water, Ground and Rock types. Resistant to Water, Electric, Grass and Ground types.

Cons: Weak against Fire, Grass, Poison, Flying, Bug, Dragon and Steel. Vulnerable to Fire, Ice, Poison, Flying and Bug types.

Electric

Few in numbers, Electric type Pokemon are rather rare. The majority of Electric Pokemon are single-type. Electric type are strong defensively, and are vulnerable to only one type. As of 6th Gen, there are 48 Electric type Pokemon in the Poké-Dex.

Pros: Effective against Water and Flying types. Resistant to Electric, Flying and Steel damage. Have only one weakness.

Cons: Vulnerable to; and ineffective against, Ground type. Deal reduced damage to Electric, Grass and Dragon type.

Ice

One of the rarer Pokemon types. There are relatively very few single-type Ice Pokemon, as most Ice type are dual-type Pokemon. Ice type only have one resistance, and that is against Ice itself. As of 6th Gen, there are 36 Ice type Pokemon in the Poké-Dex.

Pros: Super-effective against Grass, Ground, Flying and Dragon types. Resistant to Ice damage.

Cons: Weak against Fire, Water, Ice and Steel types. Vulnerable to damage from Fire, Fighting, Rock and Steel types.

Fighting

With no elemental affinity, Fighting type Pokemon fall into the Physical category. Fighting type Pokemon are quite strong at offense. As of 6th Gen, there are 46 Fighting type Pokemon in the Poké-Dex.

Pros: Effective against Normal, Ice, Rock, Dark and Steel types. Take less damage from Bug, Rock and Dark types.

Cons: Ineffective against Ghost type. Deal less damage to Poison, Flying, Psychic, Bug and Fairy types. Vulnerable to damage from Flying, Psychic and Fairy types.

Poison

Poison type Pokemon have always been rather weak in Pokemon games.

This is primarily because it’s only effective against Grass. Most Grass type Pokemon have Poison as the secondary dual-type, neutralizing the bonus Poison type Pokemon might have against them. As of 6th Gen, there are 59 Poison type Pokemon in the Poké-Dex.

Pros: Strong against Grass and Fairy type. Resistant to Grass, Fighting, Poison, Bug and Fairy type.

Cons: Ineffective against Steel type. Weak against Poison, Ground, Rock and Ghost types. Vulnerable to Ground and Psychic types.

Ground

One of the strongest types offensively.

Most Ground type Pokemon are dual-types, which brings along disadvantages from other types. Only a handful of all Ground type Pokemon are single-type. As of 6th Gen, there are 62 Ground type Pokemon in the Poké-Dex.

Pros: Super-effective against Fire, Electric, Poison, Rock and Steel types. Invulnerable to Electric type. Take less damage from Poison and Rock types.

Cons: Ineffective against Flying type. Deal less damage to Grass and Bug types. Vulnerable to Water, Grass and Ice types.

Flying

Primarily dual-type Pokemon, there are only 3 single-type Pokemon in the entirety of the Poké-Dex.

Ground type Pokemon cannot effect Flying type, giving them an edge over one of the strongest offensive type Pokemon. As of 6th Gen, there are 95 Flying type Pokemon in the Poké-Dex.

Pros: Strong against Grass, Fighting and Bug types. Resistant to Grass, Fighting and Bug types. Invulnerable to Ground type.

Cons: Weak against Electric, Rock and Steel types. Vulnerable to Electric, Ice and Rock types.

Psychic

Psychic type Pokemon follow a high-risk/high-reward stats style. Psychic type Pokemon are found in equal proportions as single-type and dual-type Pokemon. As of 6th Gen, there are 78 Psychic Pokemon in the Poké-Dex.

Pros: Effective against Fighting and Poison types. Take less damage from Fighting and Psychic types.

Cons: Ineffective against Dark type. Deal less damage to Psychic and Steel types. Vulnerable to Bug, Ghost and Dark types.

Bug

Quickest to evolve, Bug type Pokemon are a good place to start for quick progression early in the game. They are however, rather weak stats wise (on average). As of 6th Gen, there are 68 Bug type Pokemon in the Poké-Dex.

Pros: Super-effective against Dark, Psychic and Grass types. Resistant to Ground, Fighting and Grass types.

Cons: Weak against Fire, Fighting, Poison, Flying, Ghost, Steel and Fairy types. Take extra damage from Fire, Flying and Rock types.

Rock

Highly defensive, Rock type is commonly present in dual type Pokemon, with Ground being the secondary type most of the time. This makes for an extremely strong and resistant Pokemon, but the 4x weakness to Grass and Water types can become a problem. As of 6th Gen, there are 54 Rock type Pokemon in the Poké-Dex.

Pros: Effective against Fire, Ice, Flying and Bug types. Resistant to Normal, Fire, Poison and Flying types.

Cons: Weak against Fighting, Ground and Steel types. Vulnerable to Water, Grass, Fighting, Ground and Steel types.

Ghost

One of the rarest types, if not the rarest, Ghost types practically have no weaknesses if paired with Dark type. Unfortunately, there are only two such Pokemon in the entire Poké-Dex. As of 6th Gen, there are 42 Ghost type Pokemon in the Poké-Dex.

Pros: Deal additional damage to Psychic and Ghost types. Invulnerable to Normal and Fighting types. Take reduced damage from Poison and Bug types.

Cons: Ineffective against Normal type. Weak against Dark type. Vulnerable to Ghost and Dark types.

Dragon

The strongest Pokemon type by stats. Dragon type Pokemon take the longest to evolve and require the most amount of EXP in order to level up. They also have a 4x weakness to Ice type. As of 6th Gen, there are 41 Dragon type Pokemon in the Poké-Dex.

Pros: Strong against Dragon type. Resistant to damage from Fire, Water, Electric and Grass types.

Cons: Ineffective against Fairy type. Weak against Steel type. Extremely vulnerable to Ice type. Take additional damage from Dragon and Fairy types.

Dark

First introduced in the 2nd Generation. Dark type with Ghost is the only dual-type Pokemon combination that does not have any weaknesses. As of 6th Gen, there are 44 Dark type Pokemon in the Poké-Dex.

Pros: Effective against Psychic and Ghost types. Invulnerable to Psychic type. Resistant to Ghost and Dark types.

Cons: Weak against Fighting, Dark and Fairy types. Vulnerable to Fighting, Bug and Fairy types.

Steel

Introduced alongside Dark type Pokemon, Steel is the strongest type defensively.

It is invulnerable to one Pokemon type and resistant to 10 others. Steel type Pokemon also have the highest defense stat amongst all Pokemon types. As of 6th Gen, there are 43 Steel type Pokemon in the Poké-Dex.

Pros: Effective against Ice, Rock and Fairy types. Invulnerable to Poison type. Resistant to Normal, Grass, Ice, Flying, Psychic, Bug, Rock, Dragon, Steel and Fairy types.

Cons: Weak against Fire, Water, Electric and Steel types. Vulnerable to Fire, Fighting and Ground types.

Fairy

The latest Pokemon type to be added to the Poké-Dex. Since Fairy type is relatively new, it also has very few Pokemon in it and is therefore one of the rarest of Pokemon types. As of 6th Gen, there are 32 Fairy type Pokemon in the Poké-Dex.

Pros: Strong against Fighting, Dragon and Dark types. Invulnerable to Dragon type. Resistant to damage from Fighting, Bug and Dark types.

Cons: Deal reduced damage to Fire, Poison and Steel types. Vulnerable to Poison and Steel types.

Note. Please note that the number of Pokemon listed for each type includes all variants of each Pokemon, and is therefore higher than the precise number of unique Pokemon in each type.

That sums up all 18 Pokemon types currently present in Pokemon X and Y. For a better look at the strengths and weaknesses of all 18 types; all in one place, take a look at the Type Chart at PokémonDB. Let’s move onto the abilities available to the 69 new Pokemon.

Pokemon Abilities

The following list will cover all abilities available to the 69 new Pokemon. This brief list of abilities and their descriptions should help as a reference when looking at the new Pokemon compendium at the end of this guide. Let’s begin with the abilities:

Aura Break

Reverses the effect of Aura abilities.

Big Pecks

Makes Pokemon invulnerable to status afflictions that lower defense.

Blaze

Increases power of Fire type moves by 1.5x when Pokemon HP is below 33%.

Bulletproof

Protects Pokemon from certain ball and bomb moves.

Cheek Pouch

Restores Pokemon HP as well when a berry is consumed by a Pokemon who possesses this ability.

Clear Body

Opponents cannot lower stats of Pokemon. Stats can still be debuffed by the Pokemon itself.

Competitive

Boosts SP.ATK when any Pokemon stat is lowered.

Compoundeyes

Boosts Pokemon accuracy by 30%. Additionally, the chance of encountering a wild Pokemon holding an item increases in the Overworld if the Pokemon with this ability is in the lead spot.

Contrary

Reverses all stat buffs and debuffs on a Pokemon, if there are any.

Cute Charm

30% chance to induce ATTRACT on opponent if Pokemon attack requires physical contact. If the Pokemon with this ability is in the lead spot, the chance of encountering a wild Pokemon of the opposite gender in the Overworld will become 66.6%.

Dark Aura

Powers up Dark type moves of all Pokemon.

Dry Skin

Makes Pokemon weak to Fire type moves and attacks and reduces Pokemon HP during strong sunlight. Pokemon HP is restored when hit with Water type moves or when it’s raining.

Fairy Aura

Powers up Fairy type moves of all Pokemon.

Flame Body

30% chance to inflict BURN on opponent if Pokemon attack requires physical contact. As an additional Overworld effect, eggs hatch quicker, requiring half the number of steps.

Flower Veil

Prevents stats of Grass type Pokemon allies from being lowered.

Friend Guard

In double and triple battles, ally Pokemon take reduced damage from attacks.

Frisk

Reveals items held by foe.

Fur Coat

Halves damage from physical moves.

Gale Wings

Gives priority to Flying type moves.

Gooey

Contact with the Pokemon lowers the attacker’s Speed stat.

Harvest

Pokemon has 50% chance to restore a berry when it’s consumed. This chance increases to 100% during sunshine.

Healer

30% chance of curing either ally of a status ailment at the end of each turn.

Huge Power

Doubles a Pokemon’s ATK power. Effect is halved if ability is changed using Skill Swap.

Hydration

Cures Pokemon of all status afflictions if it’s raining.

Ice Body

Pokemon regains HP during a hailstorm.

Infiltrator

Allows Pokemon to ignore enemy stat buffs and protective barriers created using moves like Reflect, Light Screen and Safeguard.

Iron Fist

Increases the power of punching moves by 20%.

Keen Eye

Pokemon accuracy stat cannot be lowered. Additionally, if a Pokemon with this ability is in the lead spot, then chances of encountering low level wild Pokemon in the Overworld are reduced by 50%.

Limber

Pokemon is immune to PARALYZE as long as it has this ability.

Magician

Hitting an opponent Pokemon with a move steals their held item.

Mega Launcher

Aura and Pulse moves are powered up.

Mold Breaker

Pokemon’s moves are not affected by foe’s abilities during battle.

Natural Cure

BURN, PARALYZE, SLEEP, POISON and FREEZE are cured when Pokemon is switched out of battle.

No Guard

Increases accuracy of all moves known by this Pokemon by 100%. All enemies targeting this Pokemon also gain 100% to their accuracy. In the Overworld; if a Pokemon with this ability is in the lead spot, chances of encountering a wild Pokemon are increased by 50%.

Overgrow

Increases power of Grass type moves by 1.5x when Pokemon HP is below 33%.

Own Tempo

Pokemon is immune to CONFUSE as long as it has this ability.

Pickpocket

Steal enemy opponent’s item upon physical contact.

Pickup

10% chance of finding and holding an item. Pokemon will not be able to hold an item after battle if it’s already holding one.

Pixilate

Normal type moves become Fairy type moves.

Poison Point

30% chance to inflict POISON on opponent if Pokemon attack requires physical contact.

Poison Touch

Attacking an opponent with a move that causes physical contact with the Pokemon that has this ability has a 20% chance of inflicting POISON.

Prankster

Status category moves have their speed increased by 1.

Protean

Changes Pokemon’s type to the type of the move it just used.

Refrigerate

Normal moves become Ice type moves.

Rivalry

ATK and SP.ATK increases by 25% if opponent is of the same gender. Both stats are reduced by the same percentage if the opponent is of the opposite gender.

Sand Veil

Increases Pokemon Evasion by one level during a sandstorm. If the Pokemon is in the lead spot, encountering a wild Pokemon on the Overworld decreases by 50% during a sandstorm.

Sap Sipper

Attack is raised by one level when hit by a Grass type move. User does not receive any damage from Grass type attacks either.

Shed Skin

Every turn, Pokemon has a 33% chance to cure itself of a status ailment.

Shield Dust

Blocks all added effects an opponent’s damaging move might inflict.

Sniper

Critical attacks deal 3x damage instead of 2x.

Solar Power

During sunshine, Pokemon SP.ATK is increased by 1.5x but the Pokémon loses HP every turn.

Stance Change

Change form. Stats vary depending on form [Aegislash Only].

Strong Jaw

Gives Pokemon tremendous biting power.

Sturdy

Makes Pokemon resistant to 1-hit knockout attacks. Pokemon will never be taken out in a single hit if it has full HP, regardless of damage received.

Suction Cups

Negates moves that force switching out. In the Overworld, this ability makes it easier to catch Pokémon when fishing if the Pokémon which possesses this skill is in the lead spot.

Sweet Veil

Prevents ally Pokemon from falling asleep.

Telepathy

Prevents Pokemon from being damaged from allies during Double and Triple battles.

Torrent

Increases power of Water type moves by 1.5x when Pokemon’s HP is below 33%.

Tough Claws

Powers up moves that make direct contact.

Unburden

Doubles speed when a held item is consumed by the Pokemon.

Unnerve

Puts opponent Pokemon under stress, restricting it from consuming a held berry as long as the Pokemon with this ability remains in battle.

The 69 new Pokemon only make use of the 61 aforementioned skills by default. Now that we’ve covered the abilities, let’s move on to the Pokémon.

The New Pokemon

This guide should help you compare the different new Pokemon as well as locate them in the game. It also lists their possible evolutions and the level you’ll need to reach for them.

Note: Abilities with [Hidden] tagged at the end are Hidden Abilities possessed by that Pokemon. The [LV.XX] at the end of a creature’s evolved form states the level required for the evolution.

Chespin

Type: Grass

Abilities: Overgrow, Bulletproof [Hidden] Evolution: Quilladin [LV.16] Classified as a Spiky Nut Pokemon, the Chespin is a fairly common Grass type Pokemon and one of the starters in Pokemon X and Y. Chespin is the first entry in the Central Kalos Poké-Dex.

Quilladin

Type: Grass

Abilities: Overgrow, Bulletproof [Hidden] Evolution: Chesnaught [LV.36] The Quilladin is considered to be a Spiny Armor Pokémon. An evolved form of Chespin, the Quilladin is also a Grass type Pokémon and a single one, much like Chespin. The Quilladin is also the second entry in the Poké-Dex for Central Kalos.

Chesnaught

Type: Grass/Fighting

Abilities: Overgrow, Bulletproof [Hidden] Evolution: N/A

Also a Spiny Armor Pokemon, the Chesnaught is a dual, Grass and Fighting type Pokemon and the final form Chespin takes in its evolution chain. The Chesnaught is #3 entry in the Central Kalos Poké-Dex. It’s dual-type makes it a cut above the Pokemon it evolves from.

Fennekin

Type: Fire

Abilities: Blaze, Magician [Hidden] Evolution: Braixen [LV.16] A Fire type starter in Pokemon X and Y, the Fennekin is a Fox Pokemon. Fennekin is a single-type Fire Pokemon and the most basic Pokemon in its evolution chain. Fennekin is the fourth entry in the Poké-Dex for Central Kalos.

Braixen

Type: Fire

Abilities: Blaze, Magician [Hidden] Evolution: Delphox [LV.36] The second form in Fennekin’s evolution chain, Braixen is a single-type Fire Pokemon, and belongs to the Fox Pokemon classification. Braixen is largely the same as Fennekin, just slightly stronger. Braixen is #5 in the Poké-Dex for Central Kalos.

Delphox

Type: Fire/Psychic

Abilities: Blaze, Magician [Hidden] Evolution: N/A

The final point in Fennekin’s evolution chain. Delphox is the pen-ultimate form for the Fox Pokemon Fennekin. Evolving from Braixen, Delphox adds a second type; Psychic, along with its previous type, Fire, adding new moves, and strengths and weaknesses to its repertoire. It is #6 in the Central Kalos Poké-Dex.

Froakie

Type: Water

Abilities: Torrent, Protean [Hidden] Evolution: Frogadier [LV.16] This blue toad-like creature is classified as a Bubble Frog Pokémon. Single type, with a Water affinity, Froakie is another starter that you can get in Pokémon X and Y. It’s also the most primitive form this frog takes in its evolution chain.

Froakie is the 7th entry in the Central Kalos Poké-Dex.

Frogadier

Type: Water

Abilities: Torrent, Protean [Hidden] Evolution: Greninja [LV.36] This evolved single-type Water Pokemon is the second form for the Bubble Frog. Largely the same as Froakie, it has slightly more developed offensive stats than the Pokemon that serves as the basis for its evolution. Frogadier is #8 in the Poké-Dex for Central Kalos.

Greninja

Type: Water/Dark

Abilities: Torrent, Protean [Hidden] Evolution: N/A

Greninja is the last Pokemon that Froakie evolves into. No longer considered a Bubble Frog, Greninja is simply classified as a Pokemon. It adds Dark type to Froakie and Frogadier’s single-type Water style, making it a Pokemon with five weaknesses and several resistances.

Greninja is #9 in the Poké-Dex for Central Kalos.

Bunnelby

Type: Normal

Abilities: Pickup, Cheek Pouch, Huge Power [Hidden] Evolution: Diggersby [LV.20] The Normal type Bunnelby is a rather common Pokemon. Classified as a digger, Bunnelby has a small evolution chain, evolving just once into Diggersby. Since its single-type Normal, Bunnelby only takes additional damage from Fighting type Pokemon.

In Pokemon X and Y, Bunnelby can be found on Route 2, Route 3 and Route 22. It is the 10th entry for Central Kalos in the Poké-Dex.

Diggersby

Type: Normal/Ground

Abilities: Pickup, Cheek Pouch, Huge Power [Hidden] Evolution: N/A

The Diggersby is the only Pokémon in Bunnelby’s evolution chain. The dual-type with Ground and Normal doesn’t help Diggersby get a lot of resistances, but it does give it good offensive potential.

Diggersby can either be evolved into from Bunnelby or found on Route 22. It is the 11th entry in the Poké-Dex for Central Kalos.

Fletchling

Type: Normal/Flying

Abilities: Big Pecks, Gale Wings [Hidden] Evolution: Fletchinder [LV.17] Found on Route 2 and Route 3, this little dual-type Pokémon is classified as a Tiny Robin. Being both, Flying and Normal type makes it invulnerable to damage Ground and Ghost moves. It’s also immune to abilities that reduce the Defense stat because of the Big Pecks ability. Fletchling is #14 in the Central Kalos Poké-Dex.

Fletchinder

Type: Fire/Flying

Abilities: Flame Body, Gale Wings [Hidden] Evolution: Talonflame [LV.35] The Fletchinder takes Fletchling’s Normal and Flying dual-type, and replaces the Normal in it with Fire type instead. Apart from the change in dual-type, The Fletchinder also replaces Big Pecks with Flame Body. The evolved Pokémon is classified as an Ember Pokémon instead of being another variant of Tiny Robin. Fletchinder can only be created by evolving Fletchling. It is the #15 entry in the Central Kalos Poké-Dex.

Talonflame

Type: Fire/Flying

Abilities: Flame Body, Gale Wings [Hidden] Evolution: N/A

Classified as a Scorching Pokémon, the Talonflame is the final form that Fletchling takes after Fletchinder’s evolution. Talonflame remains largely the same as its predecessor, with the only difference being better stats. It can only be made through evolution. Talonflame is the 16th entry in the Poké-Dex for Central Kalos.

Scatterbug

Type: Bug

Abilities: Shield Dust, Compoundeyes, Friend Guard [Hidden] Evolution: Spewpa [LV.09] Scatterbug; as the name would suggest, is a Bug type Pokémon that is highly accurate with its attacks, and is also capable of reducing the damage allied Pokémon might receive from attacks during battle. It is classified as a Scatterdust Pokémon and is the first in a three link long evolution chain. Scatterbug can be found in Route 2 and in Santalune Forest.

It is the 20th entry in the Central Kalos Poké-Dex.

Spewpa

Type: Bug

Abilities: Shed Skin, Friend Guard [Hidden] Evolution: Vivillon [LV.12] The Spewpa can only be made by evolving Scatterbug. While it remains a Bug type and a Scatterdust Pokémon, the Spewpa forsakes Shield Dust and Compoundeyes for Shed Skin, which sometimes cures it of a status affliction – if it is inflicted with one, that is. It can evolve into Vivillon rather quickly, because the level requirement for it is only 12.

The Spewpa is entry #21 in the Poké-Dex for Central Kalos.

Vivillon

Type: Bug/Flying

Abilities: Shield Dust, Compoundeyes, Friend Guard [Hidden] Evolution: N/A

This dual-type Pokémon has more in common with its source, the Scatterbug, than it has with the Pokémon it directly evolves from, the Spewpa. Vivillon has everything the Scatterbug had, and adds Flying type moves to its arsenal to give it a bigger edge over Ground type Pokémon.

The Vivillon has around eighteen different skins, which vary based on the geographic settings of your 3DS. Vivillon can only be made through evolution. It is the 22nd entry in the Poké-Dex for Central Kalos.

Litleo

Type: Fire/Normal

Abilities: Rivalry, Unnerve, Moxie [Hidden] Evolution: Pyroar [LV.35] A Lion Cub Pokémon, the Litleo is a dual-type and mixes together Fire with Normal, making it an elementally strong attacker that is vulnerable to attacks from Ground, Fighting, Rock and Water types. The Litleo can be found on Route 22. Evolving it into the powerful Pyroar requires a bit of a grind, as the level requirement is 35.

Litleo is the 57th entry in the Central Kalos Poké-Dex.

Pyroar

Type: Fire/Normal

Abilities: Rivalry, Unnerve, Moxie [Hidden] Evolution: N/A

Evolving to Pyroar from Litleo might take some time, but it’s the first and only evolution in the two Pokémon’s evolution chain. With the same abilities and dual-type combo, Pyroar is identical to the Pokémon it evolves from, and is now classified as a Royal Pokémon.

The change is actually experienced in the Pyroar’s appearance and its stats, which are both much better than Litleo’s. The Pyroar also has different models for both genders. Pyroar is #58 in the Poké-Dex for Central Kalos, and can only be made through evolution.

Flabébé

Type: Fairy

Abilities: Flower Veil, Symbiosis [Hidden] Evolution: Floette [LV.19] Classified as a Single-Bloom Pokémon, Flabébé is a single-type Fairy. With only two weaknesses and an invulnerability against Dragon type, it makes for a good support Pokémon for Grass type allies. Flabébé has a three link long evolution chain, although the final evolution has a special requirement.

It can be found in Route 4 and Route 7, and only feminine ones as Flabébé has no male counterpart. It is the 68th entry in the Poké-Dex for Central Kalos.

Floette

Type: Fairy

Abilities: Flower Veil, Symbiosis [Hidden] Evolution: Florges [Shiny Stone] Floette is virtually no different from Flabébé, the Pokémon it evolves from. It is simply statistically better and has a different appearance from its relatively weaker source. Just like Flabébé, Floette is female-only, and is still a single-type Fairy.

It can evolve further, but Floette requires a Shiny Stone in order to Mega Evolve into Florges. Can only be made through evolution. It is the 69th entry in the Central Kalos Poké-Dex.

Florges

Type: Fairy

Abilities: Flower Veil, Symbiosis [Hidden] Evolution: N/A

The final evolution in Flabébé’s evolution chain, Florges, is a single-type Fairy, and is quintessentially only a stat boost over Floette. Florges has the same abilities as the rest of the Pokémon in its evolution chain, and aside from a change in appearance, it doesn’t feel all that different.

It is female-only, like the others, and is classified as a Garden Pokémon. It can only be made by evolving Floette using a Shiny Stone. Florges is the 70th entry in the Central Kalos Poké-Dex.

Skiddo

Type: Grass

Abilities: Sap Sipper, Grass Pelt [Hidden] Evolution: Gogoat [LV.32] A Mount Pokémon, the Skiddo is a Grass type which excels at battling other Grass types and at fighting in grasslands. The Skiddo has only one other form in its evolution chain, the Gogoat, and the requirement for evolving into it is level 32.

It is #89 in the Poké-Dex for Central Kalos, and can be found on Route 5 in Pokémon X and Y.

Gogoat

Type: Grass

Abilities: Sap Sipper, Grass Pelt [Hidden] Evolution: N/A

Like most other evolved forms, Gogoat is just a stat boost for Skiddo and a new coat of paint. Apart from their appearance and stats, both Pokémon are identical.

Both are even classified as Mount Pokémon. Gogoat can only be made by evolving Skiddo. It is the 90th entry in the Poké-Dex for Central Kalos.

Pancham

Type: Fighting

Abilities: Iron Fist, Mold Breaker, Scrappy [Hidden] Evolution: Pangoro [LV.32] + [Dark] The Pancham is a single-type, Fighting Pokémon with moderate attack power. Considered a Playful Pokémon, the Pancham is weak to Flying, Psychic and Fairy types. Since it has Iron Fist, Pancham’s Fighting moves deal more damage than most Fighting type Pokémon of his level.

It can be found on Route 5 and can evolve into Pangoro. It is entry #91 in the Central Kalos Poké-Dex.

Pangoro

Type: Fighting/Dark

Abilities: Iron Fist, Mold Breaker, Scrappy [Hidden] Evolution: N/A

Classified as a Daunting Pokémon, the Pangoro is indeed a force to be reckoned with. While the Pangoro is the same as Pancham on the abilities side, Pangoro’s dual-type Fighting and Dark type combination opens up some new strengths and vulnerabilities. While it does become invulnerable to Psychic type and highly resistant to Dark type, the combo brings about a 4x weakness to Fairy type.

A Pangoro can only be made through evolution, and requires you to have a Dark type Pokémon in your team along with a Pancham that has reached level 32. The Pangoro is entry #92 in the Poké-Dex for Central Kalos.

Furfrou

Type: Normal

Abilities: Fur Coat

Evolution: N/A

The Furfrou is a Poodle Pokémon. Being a single-type Normal Pokémon, the Furfrou is neutral against all elements, its only weakness being Fighting type. Thanks to its ability Fur Coat, the bonus Fighting type get over it is negated since it halves all incoming damage from Physical moves.

This makes Furfrou a balanced Pokémon, though its stats aren’t all that impressive. The Furfrou does not evolve into any other Pokémon, but its look can be customized from Lumiose City’s Friseur Furfrou. It can be found on Route 5. Furfrou is the 93rd entry in the Central Kalos Poké-Dex.

Espurr

Type: Psychic

Abilities: Keen Eye, Infiltrator, Own Tempo [Hidden] Evolution: Meowstic [LV.25] Single-type, Psychic Pokémon. The Espurr are immune to accuracy reducing debuffs because of the Keen Eye ability, and their attacks are able to pass through enemy barriers such as Reflect and Safeguard because of the Infiltrator ability. Their Hidden Ability makes them immune to CONFUSE.

Being Psychic type, Espurr are weak physically and do not have much defense. They are classified as Restraint Pokémon, and can evolve into Meowstic – the first and last possible evolution in their evolution chain. They can be found on Route 6 in Pokémon X and Y. Espurr is entry #114 in the Poké-Dex for Central Kalos.

Meowstic

Type: Psychic

Abilities: Keen Eye, Infiltrator, Prankster (Male)/Competitive (Female) [Hidden] Evolution: N/A

The Meowstic retain the single-type of their source, the Espurr. Still Psychic, the strengths and weaknesses remain the same. The first two abilities remain the same as well, but Meowstics forsake Own Tempo for two gender specific Hidden Abilities.

Male Meowstic have Prankster as their Hidden Ability, whereas female ones have Competitive. Both genders have different appearances as well. Meowstic can only be made by evolving Espurr. It is the 115th entry in the Poké-Dex for Central Kalos.

Honedge

Type: Steel/Ghost

Abilities: No Guard

Evolution: Doublade [LV.35] The Honedge is a dual-type Sword Pokémon. Being a combination of Ghost and Steel, it is invulnerable to Normal, Fighting and Poison types and resistant to nine others. The Honedge is a highly offensive Pokémon, and its ability No Guard, raises accuracy for Honedge itself and for foes targeting it to 100% – making it suitable for a ‘Do or Die’ play-style.

It has a three link long evolution chain, with the second one requiring the use of a Dusk Stone to evolve into the final form. Honedge can be found on Route 6. It is the 117th entry in the Central Kalos Poké-Dex.

Doublade

Type: Steel/Ghost

Abilities: No Guard

Evolution: Aegislash [Dusk Stone] Doublade and Honedge are alike in almost every way. The most noticeable difference is in the appearance of the two Sword Pokémon, with the only other dissimilarity being slightly better offensive stats for Doublade.

To evolve Doublade further into Aegislash, a Dusk Stone is needed. Doublade can only be made through the evolution of Honedge. It is entry #118 in the Central Kalos Poké-Dex.

Aegislash

Type: Steel/Ghost

Abilities: Stance Change

Evolution: N/A

Aegislash carries on with the dual-type Steel and Ghost combination of its source Pokémon. Instead of being an all-out attack Pokémon, the Aegislash balances the strengths and weaknesses of its two predecessors by allowing players to switch between two forms using Stance Change. One is a sword form; which obviously focuses on offense like Honedge and Doublade, and the other is a shield form, which provides much needed defense during certain critical moments in battles. Stance Change automatically changes forms for Aegislash depending on the ability used.

Attack moves trigger sword form, whereas ‘Other’ moves switch it to shield form. This makes Aegislash a better, and more tactical Pokémon than both Honedge and Doublade. It can only be made by evolving Doublade using a Dusk Stone. It is the 119th entry in the Poké-Dex for Central Kalos.

Spritzee

Type: Fairy

Abilities: Healer, Aroma Veil [Hidden] Evolution: Aromatisse [Trade w/Sachet] Spritzee is a single-type Fairy classified as a Perfume Pokémon. It’s more of a support Pokémon, since both its abilities are focused on conditionally helping allies rather than having a direct effect. Spritzee has the standard Fairy type strengths and vulnerabilities.

Getting Spritzee is somewhat tricky, and evolving it into Aromatisse is even more so. In order to use Spritzee in both, Pokémon X and Y, you’ll first have to find and acquire it from Route 7 in Y, and then trade it over to X. Spritzee is the 129th entry in the Poké-Dex for Central Kalos.

Aromatisse

Type: Fairy

Abilities: Healer, Aroma Veil [Hidden] Evolution: N/A

Aromatisse is virtually the same as Spritzee – it is a single-type Fairy Pokémon and also has an identical ability set. It is classified as a Fragrance Pokémon though, and it obviously has better stats. Evolving into Aromatisse is somewhat complicated. First, you’ll need to get Sachet – an item that is given to you by a person residing in a house next to the game’s second gym.

Then you need to give the Sachel over to your leveled Spritzee. While it’s being held by Spritzee, trade the Pokémon from Y to X and you’ll have an Aromatisse in both games. Aromatisse cannot be acquired in any other way. It is the 130th entry in the Central Kalos Poké-Dex.

Swirlix

Type: Fairy

Abilities: Sweet Veil, Unburden [Hidden] Evolution: Slurpuff [Trade w/Whipped Cream] Swirlix is a Fairy type Pokémon that helps allies in fights against opponents that use sleep-inducing moves frequently, because of its ability, Sweet Veil. It is classified as a Cotton Candy Pokémon.

Like Spritzee, Swirlix can only be found in one of the two Pokémon games, and must be traded in order to be brought to the other one. Swirlix can only be acquired from Route 7 in Pokémon X. It is entry #131 in the Central Kalos Poké-Dex.

Slurpuff

Type: Fairy

Abilities: Sweet Veil, Unburden [Hidden] Evolution: N/A

Slurpuff is a Meringue Pokémon. Like Swirlix before it, Slurpuff is a single-type Fairy that’s good in a support role. Evolving into Slurpuff from Swirlix works just like the Aromatisse evolution. Instead of a Sachet, you’re going to need Whipped Cream in Swirlix’s possession when you trade it over to Y from X. You can get Whipped Cream from a random NPC in Cyllage City.

Once you have it and it is held by your Swirlix; who is of the appropriate level, you can evolve into Slurpuff by trading the Pokémon. Slurpuff is the 132nd entry in the Central Kalos Poké-Dex.

Inkay

Type: Dark/Psychic

Abilities: Contrary, Suction Cups

Evolution: Malamar [LV.30] On its own, the dual-type Dark and Psychic Inkay doesn’t seem much of a threat. When used effectively though, this little Pokémon is capable of turning even the most certain of defeats into victories. If your opponent uses a lot of debuffs on you, while constantly buffing itself, Contrary can reverse the effects of these moves and shift the tide in your favor.

Inkay is considered a Revolving Pokémon, and can be found on Route 8 in both, Pokémon X and Y. Inkay is the 10th entry in the Poké-Dex for Coastal Kalos.

Malamar

Type: Dark/Psychic

Abilities: Contrary, Suction Cups

Evolution: N/A

Malamar is pretty much just a better Inkay. With the same abilities and the Dark and Psychic type combo, it’s hard to perceive Malamar as something different. It is classified as an Overturning Pokémon. Now evolving into Malamar from Inkay might seem pretty normal at first, but it’s not.

There a bit of a twist to it. You’ll have to hold your 3DS upside down to evolve Inkay into Malamar once its level 30. Malamar can only be made through evolution. It is the 11th entry in the Coastal Kalos Poké-Dex.

Binacle

Type: Rock/Water

Abilities: Tough Claws, Sniper, Pickpocket [Hidden] Evolution: Barbaracle [LV.39] With the powers Rock and Water types combined, and an ability set that packs a solid punch, Binacle is a mighty strong, heavy-hitting Pokémon and can critically strike for almost three times the damage. It’s also able to steal the opponent’s items upon contact because of its Hidden Ability, Pickpocket. Being a Rock/Water dual-type gives Binacle a 4x weakness to Grass type though.

Binacle can be found in a number of locations: Route 8, Route 12, Ambrette Town and Cyllage City –Rock Smash. It is entry #21 in the Coastal Kalos Poké-Dex.

Barbaracle

Type: Rock/Water

Abilities: Tough Claws, Sniper, Pickpocket [Hidden] Evolution: N/A

As the evolved form of Binacle, the Barbaracle is even stronger at dishing out damage because of its relatively better offensive stats. Since the dual-type combo remains the same, it retains Binacle’s weakness to Grass types. It also has the same ability set.

While there are no special requirements to evolve to Barbaracle, you’ll have to grind Binacle for a bit as the level requirement for the evolution is 39. Additionally, you can also acquire Barbaracle through Pokémon X and Y’s ‘Friend Safari’. It is the 22nd entry in the Coastal Kalos Poké-Dex, and is classified as a Collective Pokémon.

Skrelp

Type: Poison/Water

Abilities: Poison Point, Poison Touch

Evolution: Dragalge [LV.48] The Skrelp is a dual-type Poison and Water Pokémon with a heavy emphasis on applying POISON to its foes. The Skrelp has a chance to induce POISON on its own moves as well as when it is attacked by an opponent in a way where the foe would come into physical contact with Skrelp.

It is classified as a Mock Kelp Pokémon. Skrelp can only be found in Pokémon Y, on Route 8, in Ambrette Town or in Cyllage City – Fish. The Pokémon must be traded in order to be used in Pokémon X. It is the 30th entry in the Poké-Dex for Coastal Kalos.

Dragalge

Type: Poison/Dragon

Abilities: Poison Point, Poison Touch

Evolution: N/A

Still a Mock Kelp Pokémon, the Dragalge’s dual-type combination scraps Water type from its Poison/Water hybrid and replaces it with Dragon type for a Poison and Dragon combo. This gives the Dragalge quite a lot of elemental resistances, although the now evolved Skrelp does maintain its focus on POISON.

While the Dragalge’s a formidable Pokémon, it is rather time consuming to evolve Skrelp to this point, as the level requirement for the evolution is pretty steep. It’s a good thing the evolution doesn’t have any additional special requirements that need to be met. Dragalge is entry #31 in the Coastal Kalos Poké-Dex.

Clauncher

Type: Water

Abilities: Mega Launcher

Evolution: Clawitzer [LV.37] Called a Water Gun Pokémon, the Clauncher is a single-type Water Pokémon and therefore has the standard Water type resistances and weaknesses. It’s ability allows it to power up auras and pulse moves. The Clauncher can only be found Pokémon X, and must be traded over to Y.

It can be found on Route 8, in Ambrette Town and in Cyllage City – Fish. It is the 32nd entry in the Poké-Dex for Coastal Kalos, and the Clauncher only has one other Pokémon in its evolution chain.

Clawitzer

Type: Water

Abilities: Mega Launcher

Evolution: N/A

Another Water Gun Pokémon, the Clawitzer isn’t really any different from the Clauncher. Both are single-type Water Pokémon, and share the same ability and resistances. The Clawitzer naturally has better stats since it is the more evolved Pokémon of the two.

Getting Clauncher to the point where it can evolve into Clawitzer should take some time, since the level requirement is 37, though there aren’t any other requirements apart from it. The Clawitzer is entry #33 in the Coastal Kalos Poké-Dex.

Helioptile

Type: Electric/Normal

Abilities: Dry Skin, Sand Veil, Solar Power [Hidden] Evolution: Heliolisk [Sun Stone] The Generator Pokémon, Helioptile, is a dual-type with an Electric and Normal combination. This combo makes it vulnerable to Ground and Fighting types, but resistant to most of the others and neutral to the rest. Helioptile’s abilities are mostly conditional, and are effective in different weather conditions, granting benefits such as increased attack output and improved evasion.

Helioptile’s Dry Skin ability makes it recover HP when hit with Water type moves, while taking extra damage from Fire-type attacks. In certain weather types, the Helioptile even loses HP every turn. It can be found on Route 9, or acquired through the ‘Friend Safari’. Helioptile requires a Sun Stone in order to evolve into Heliolisk. Helioptile is the 46th entry in the Coastal Kalos Poké-Dex.

Heliolisk

Type: Electric/Normal

Abilities: Dry Skin, Sand Veil, Solar Power [Hidden] Evolution: N/A

The evolved form of Helioptile retains everything the Generator Pokémon had – the Electric and Normal type combo, the strengths and weaknesses and the abilities. The change is for the most part only visual, and the evolution considerably boosts stats.

The only requirement for evolving Helioptile into Heliolisk is a Sun Stone, once you’ve procured it and acquired Helioptile, you’re all set for making a Heliolisk. The Heliolisk Pokémon can only be made through evolution. It is the 47th entry in the Poké-Dex for Coastal Kalos.

Tyrunt

Type: Rock/Dragon

Abilities: Strong Jaw

Evolution: Tyrantrum [LV.39] Tyrunt is classified as a Royal Heir Pokémon. Although extremely capable offensively, the dual-type Pokémon has weak defense and is susceptible to a number of elements.

Being a Rock/Dragon hybrid, the Tyrunt is vulnerable to six of the eighteen Pokémon types. The Tyrunt can only be acquired by first finding a Jaw Fossil and then reviving it. It is entry #64 in the Poké-Dex for Coastal Kalos.

Tyrantrum

Type: Rock/Dragon

Abilities: Strong Jaw

Evolution: N/A

The Despot Pokémon, Tyrantrum, is like Tyrunt in most ways, but is a lot stronger in terms of attack power and stats. Still a dual-type with the same combination, Tyrantrum remains vulnerable to Fairy, Steel, Fighting, Ice, Dragon and Ground types.

For the Tyrantrum evolution to take place, a Tyrunt must be level 39 and it must be daytime. The Tyrunt will evolve into Tyrantrum once both requirements are met. Tyrantrum can only be made by evolving a Tyrunt. It is the 65th entry in the Coastal Kalos Poké-Dex.

Amaura

Type: Rock/Ice

Abilities: Refrigerate, Snow Warning [Hidden] Evolution: Aurorus [LV.39] A Rock/Ice type hybrid, the Amaura is classified as a Tundra Pokémon. It is particularly strong against Pokémon weak against Ice type, and its Hidden Ability Snow Warning triggers a 5-turn long hailstorm at the start of each battle, making battle conditions much worse for such Pokémon, and because of it, Amaura also works well with allied Pokémon that fight better in hailstorms.

Amaura has a 4x weakness; because of its dual-type combination, to two different types: Steel and Fighting. The Amaura can be made by reviving a Sail Fossil. It is the 66th entry in the Poké-Dex for Coastal Kalos.

Aurorus

Type: Rock/Ice

Abilities: Refrigerate, Snow Warning [Hidden] Evolution: N/A

As an evolved form of Amaura with the same dual-type combination, the same ability set and the same Tundra Pokémon classification, the Aurorus only reinforces the Amaura’s strengths with improved stats. It retains its predecessor’s 4x weakness to Steel and Fighting types.

Aurorus can only be made through evolution. To evolve to Aurorus, the Amaura must be level 39. The evolution process can only take place during the night. It is the 67th entry in the Poké-Dex for Coastal Kalos.