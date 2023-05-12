Pokemon X and Y Gym Leaders and Gyms Guide – TMs and Badges



In this guide, you will find all about the eight Gyms in Kalos Region. Along with that, we will talk about the corresponding Gym Leaders and their Pokemon, Rewards, Specialties, and other important stuff.

For more help on Pokemon X and Y, read our Mega Stones Locations, Mega Evolutions and Elite Four Guide.

Pokemon X and Y Gyms and Gym Leaders

Below is a complete breakdown of all the Gyms and Gym Leaders in the region.

Santalune City (Bug-Type)

The first Gym in the game is looked after by Viola. You will NOT be able to reach many parts of the Gym and will encounter trainers along the path. Defeating Viola will net you Bug Badge and TM #83 – Infestations.

Viola – Pokemon and Abilities

Surskit (Level 10 Battle)

Swift Swim

Your Pokémon’s speed will double up during the rainy season.

Rain Dish

It enables the recovery of 1/16th HP during the rainy season.

Vivillon (Level 12 Battle)

Shield Dust

Enemy moves which yield damage will be useless.

Compound Eyes

Increases the accuracy by 30%.

Cyllage City (Rock-Type)

It is run by Grant whom you need to find on a Cycle Track. You will counter many trainers along the way and the badge will allow Pokemon up to Level 40 to obey.

Defeating Grant will net you Cliff Badge and TM #39 – Rock Tomb.

Grant – Pokemon and Abilities

Tyrunt (Level 25 Battle)

Strong Jaw

Biting power is increased considerably.

Amaura (Level 25 Battle)

Refrigerate

Normal-Type attacks are turned into Ice-Type attacks.

Shalour City (Fighting-Type)

This Gym is run by Korrina who will invite you to battle her in Gym. However, in order to reach Korrina, you will have to take out all the trainers in the vicinity.

Defeating Korrina will net you Rumble Badge (Allows Pokemon up to Level 50 to obey) and TM #98 – Power Up Punch.

Korrina – Pokemon and Abilities

Meinfoo (Level 29 Battle)

Inner Focus

There will be no flinching during the attacks.

Regenerator

33% of Hit Points are restored when you switch it out of battlefield.

Reckless

Moves which have recoil have increased power.

Hawlucha (Level 32 Battle)

Limber

Paralyzing attacks will be useless on this Pokémon.

Unburden

Speed is increased by 100%.

Machoka (Level 28 Battle)

Guts

After being injected with BURN, SLEEP, etc. Attack is raised 1.5 times.

No Guard

Accuracy is enhanced by 100%.

Steadfast

Speed is increased by 1 with each flinch that this Pokemon experiences.

Courmaline City (Grass-Type)

This Gym is run by Ramos and you will have to do a lot of climbing and swinging in order to reach the leader. The badge allows Pokemon up to Level 60 to obey.

Defeating Ramos will net you Grass Badge and TM #86 – Grass Knot.

Ramos – Pokemon and Abilities

Jumpluff: Level 30 Battle

Chlorophyll

Speed will double up during sunny season.

Leaf Guard

Status Effects will be useless in sunlight.

Infiltrator

Protections and stat boosts by the enemies are useless.

Gogoat: Level 34 Battle

Sap Sipper

Each time the Pokémon is hit by Grass-Type attack; Attack is raised by 1.

Weepinbell: Level 31 Battle

Chlorophyll

Speed will double up during sunny season.

Gluttony

During low HP, a Berry is eaten quickly.

Lumiose City (Electric-Type)

This Gym is run by Clemont and requires you to answer correctly a few questions put forth by Clement’s sister; Bonnie. However, if you don’t answer it right, along with trying again, you will have to fight another opponent.

Defeating Clemont will net you Voltage Badge (Allows Pokémon up to Level 60 to obey) and TM #24 – Thunderbolts.

Clemont Pokemon and Abilities

Emolga: Level 35 Battle

Static

It reduces the speed of the Pokémon that performs a direct attack on your Pokémon.

Motor Drive

No damage is taken from Electric-Type attacks.

Magneton: Level 35 Battle

Sturdy

Sturdy makes this Pokémon immune from the One Hit Knock Out attacks.

Analytic

Attack Power is increased by 30%.

Magnet Pull

This ability restricts the ability of Steel-Type Pokémon of running and switching.

Heliolisk: Level 37 Battle

Sand Veil

Escape during a Sandstorm is increased by 1.

Dry Skin

HP is restored when hit by Water-Type attacks.

Laverre City (Fairy-Type)

This Gym is led by Valerie and along with featuring different puzzles; requires you to deal with trainers along the path. Defeating Valerie will net you TM #99 – Dazzling Gleam and Fairy Badge.

Valerie – Pokemon and Abilities

Mawile: Level 38 Battle

Hyper Cutter

Opponent will NOT be able to lower the Attack Value of this Pokémon.

Intimidate

It decreases the enemy Attack stat by 33%.

Sheer Force

Moves which have a secondary effect get 33% enhanced power.

Mr. Mime: Level 39 Battle

Sound Proof

Sound moves are useless while this ability is active.

Filter

Super-effective moves have 25% less damage.

Technician

This allows the movement with a Base Power of 60.

Sylveon: Level 42 Battle

Cute Charm

Injecting enemy with ATTRACT is increased by 30%.

Anistar City (Psychic-Type)

This Gym is run by Olympia which is actually mysterious as it disappears sometimes. You will have to make your way through several puzzles and floors in order to reach the Leader.

Defeating Olympia will net you Psychic Badge and TM #4 – Calm Mind.

Olympia – Pokemon and Abilities

Sligilyph: Level 44 Battle

Magic Guards

No damage is taken from moves other than direct attacks.

Tinted Lens

Not effective moves have get their power doubled up!

Slowking: Level 45 Battle

Oblivious

ATTRACT status can’t be used while this ability is active.

Own Tempo

While this ability is active; CONFUSED status move is in-effective.

Regenerator

33% of Hit Points are restored when you switch it out of battlefield.

Meowstic: Level 48 Battle

Keen Eye

Pokemon’s accuracy can’t be decreased.

Infiltrator

Protections and stat boosts by the enemies are useless.

Snowbelle City (Ice-Type)

This is last Gym that you will encounter in the game which is run by Wulfric. You will have to solve in a few puzzles and fight off many trainers before reaching Wulfric for the final Showdown.

Defeating Wulfric will net you Iceberg Badge and TM #13 – Ice Beam.

Wulfric – Pokemon and Abilities

Abomasnow: Level 56 Battle

Snow Warning

When this Pokémon enters; storm starts.

Sound Proof

Sound Moves have no effect.

Cyrogonal: Level 55 Battle

Levitate

Ground-Type moves have are useless when this ability is active.

Avalugg: Level 59 Battle

Own Tempo

While this ability is active; CONFUSED status move is in-effective.

Ice Body

HP is gained in the snowy season.