Pokemon X and Y Mega Stones Locations Guide – How To Get



In Pokemon X and Y, in order to initiate the Mega Evolutions, you will need Mega Stones. These Mega Stones are usually named after the Pokemon with –nite or –ite suffix.

Although some of these Mega Stones are not miss able and you will stumble upon them at some instant and some of these require you to talk to different people or go to certain locations to find them.

Pokemon X and Y Mega Stones Locations

For most of Mega Stones, generally you need to complete the game, do couple of Battle Missions, defeat your rival in post-game, talk to sycamore and finally, visit the locations around 8 – 9PM (You can set time on your 3DS clock instead of waiting).

What Completing Pokemon X and Y Means?

Step #1 – Defeat Elite 4 and get TMV pass.

Step #2 – Fight in the Battle Mission.

Step #3 – In Northern Kiloude, battle your rival and obtain Absolite.

Step #4 – Go to Anistar City and look for professor near Sundial to get ring upgrade that will help you detect Mega Stones in Post-Game.

Refer to the locations and more specific instructions below:

Pokemon – Unlock At Start

Blaziken

Location. (Torchic Event) – To get Blazikenite, all you need to do is to enter the Main Menu and enter Mystery Gift to get your gift. After that, you need to enter any Pokemon Center and talk to the woman there to receive it.

Pokemon Available Before Completing the Game

You will need to find the following Pokemon before completing the game.

Charizard

Location. Charizardite will be given to you by Professor Sycamore along with the Pokemon. When you are given the choice to choose one of the former starter Pokemon, choose Charmander and you will get this Mega Stone.

Depending upon the version of your game, you will either get X or Y version of Mega Stone.

In case you don’t get it from the Professor Sycamore, you would be able to get it from Stone Emporium in Lumiose City after completing the game for 150,000; do remember it is only available every three days.

Blastoise

Location. Blastoisenite is also provided by the Professor Sycamore along with the Pokemon. Pick Squirtle as your starter Pokemon and you will get this Mega Stone. Alternatively, you can buy this from Stone Emporium for 500,000 after completing the game; do remember though, it’s only available every three days.

Venusaur

Location. Venusaurite will be given to you by Professor Sycamore along with the Pokemon. Pick Ivysaur as your starter Pokemon and you will get this Mega Stone. Alternatively, you can buy this from Stone Emporium for 300,000 after completing the game; do remember though, it’s only available every three days.

Lucario

Location. Korrina will give Lucarionite after you defeat her at Tower of Mystery.

Abomadnow

Location. Abomasite will be given to you when you save Abomasnow in the Frozen Cavern.

Ampharos

Location. Travel to Azure Bay and an old man on an island will give you Ampharosite. You can find this man standing next to a fisherman and if you have trouble locating the island, just go south of the Sea Spirits Den entrance.

Gengar

Location. Travel to the Lavarre City to find a black-haired woman who will give you Gengarite.

Aerodactyl

Location. The scientist in the Fossil Lab of Ambrette Town will provide you with Aerodactylite. Look for the scientist on the right side of the lab.

Pokemon Available at Night

You will need to search for these Pokemon at night. You won’t them during any other time of the day.

Kangaskhan – Post Game

Location. Travel to Ambreat Towna at night and get to the Glittering Cave to find the Kangaskhanite down an alley to your right. You will find this Mega Stone at the dead-end.

Banette – Post Game

Location. Get to the Chamber of Emptiness at night and you will find Banettite.

Gyarados – Post Game

Location. You will be able to find Gyaradosite in the south-eastern section of Couriway Town near the river. There are three small waterfalls and you should look for this Mega Stone in the middle one.

Medicahm

Location. Look for Medicahnite on the floor near the well in Leverre City at night. It is shinning so you can easily notice it.

Garchomp – Post Game

Location. You will find Garchompite in the tower near the end of Victory Road at night. You can find this tower behind a wall that needs to be destroyed by Rock Smash.

Heracross – Post Game

Location. Heracronite is Y-exclusive and can be found at night lying on the grass in Santalune Forest, near Route #2 exit/entrance.

Pinsir – Post Game

Location. Pinsirite is an X-exclusive and can be found lying on the grass in Santalune Forest at night, near Route #2 exit/entrance.

Scizor – Post Game

Location. Get to the Frost Cavern at night to find the Abomasnow and Scizorite behind it.

Aggron

Location. You can only it at night and is exclusive to Pokemon Y. When you enter Cyllage Gym, take a right and climb the first wall. After climbing the first wall, climb the next wall on the right and look for Aggronite on the ground around the corner.

Mawile

Location. You will need to make way to the second floor of Shabboneau Castle at night to find the Mawilite. When you enter Shabboneau Castle take a left and use the stairs to get to the second floor. Look for the stone on the ground just north of western staircase.

Pokemon Available After Completing the Game

You need to complete the game before finding these Pokemon. They will basically spawn after you complete the game.

Absol – Post Game

Location. Face off your rival in Kiloud City after completing the game and win to obtain Absolite.

Alakazam – Post Game

Location. You will find Alakazite at night on B3F of Reflecting Cave after completing the game.

Mewtwo – Post Game

Location. Depending upon the version of the game, you will get either X or Y Mewtwonite in the cave west of Pokemon Village.

Gardevoir – Post Game

Location. Trade any Pokemon with Diantha to receive Gardevoir form her. You can find Diantha in Cafe Soleil. Trading any Pokemon with her will net you a Ralts with this Mega Stone.

Houndoom – Post Game

Location. Houndoominite is Pokemon Y exclusive and you will find it on the Route #16 at night. You will find it on the ground on the southern side of two skaters who are going around a rock formation.

Tyranitar – Post Game

Location. Tyranitarite is Pokemon X exclusive and you will find it in Cyllage Gym at night. Enter the Cyllage Gym and take a right to climb the first wall. After climbing the first wall, climb the next wall on the right and look for it around by the corner.

Medicham – Post Game

Location. You will find Medichamite in Laverre City after completing the game.

Manectric – Post Game

Location. Another Pokemon X exclusive, Manectite can be found on Route 16 at night after completing the game. You will find it on the ground on the southern side of two skaters who are going around a rock formation.

