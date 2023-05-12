Pokemon X and Y IVs Guide – Stats, Characteristics and Possible IVs



In our previous guide, we told you all that you needed about Effort Values. This guide, however, is solely dedicated to another concept in Pokemon X and Y and that is Individual Values.

As for the difference between Individual Values and Effort Values; EVs tend to change with the course of time while IVs don’t change.

Suppose you bump into a wild Pokemon and defeat it, this Pokemon will automatically be assigned with a number ranging from 0 to 31 to all of its stats. This number will be fixed and will not change whatsoever.

Pokemon X and Y IVs – Individual Values

Individual Values are not confined to stats only as these also play a significant role in determining the Base Damage of Hidden Power of your character.

In order to find your character’s Individual Values, you must have your character at Level 100 with either no EVs at all or all EVs.

However, you should note that the game doesn’t provide any way of calculating these stats. There are certain calculators available around the internet that might help you but those are just guesses.

Note: IVs will always be between 0 to 31 with 0 being the worst and 31 being the best.

Characteristics, Stats and Possible IVs

When you go to the Pokemon character summary, the screen will only show you the best IV out of all the stats. However, you will not get to know the exact number as the best could be only 8 out of 31.

Each characteristic is under a certain Individual Value. You will find a complete list of these characteristics with their possible IVs below:

Hit Points

The possible IVs for ‘Loves to Eat’ are 0, 5, 10, 15, 20, 25, and 30

The possible IVs for ‘Often Dozes Off’ are 1, 6, 11, 16, 21, 26, and 31

The possible IVs for ‘Scatters Things Often’ are 3, 8, 13, 18, 23, and 28

The possible IVs for ‘Often Scatters Things’ 2, 7, 12, 17, 22, and 27

The possible IVs for ‘Likes to Relax’ are 4, 9, 14, 19, 24, and 29

Attack

‘Proud of its Power’ has 0, 5, 10, 15, 20, 25, and 30 as the possible IVs

‘Likes to Thrash About’ has 1, 6, 11, 16, 21, 26, and 31 as the possible IVs

‘A Little Quick Tempered’ has 2, 7, 12, 17, 22, and 27 as the possible IVs

‘Likes to Fight’ has 3, 8, 13, 18, 23, and 28 as the possible IVs

‘Quick Tempered’ has 4, 9, 14, 19, 24, and 29 as the possible IVs

Defense

The possible IVs for ‘Sturdy Body’ are 0, 5, 10, 15, 20, 25, and 30

The possible IVs for ‘Capable of Taking Hits’ are 1, 6, 11, 16, 21, 26 and 31

The possible IVs for ‘Highly Persistent’ are 2, 7, 12, 17, 22, and 27

The possible IVs for ‘Good Endurance’ are 3, 8, 13, 18, 23, and 28

The possible IVs for ‘Good Perseverance’ are 4, 9, 14, 19, 24, and 29

Special Attack

‘Highly Curious’ has the following IVs; 0, 5, 10, 15, 20, 25, and 30

‘Mischievous’ has the following IVs; 1, 6, 11, 16, 21, 26, and 31

‘Thoroughly Cunning’ has the following IVs; 2, 7, 12, 17, 22, and 27

‘Often Lost in Thought’ has the following IVs; 3, 8, 13, 18, 23, and 28

‘Very finicky’ has the following IVs; 4, 9, 14, 19, 24, and 29

Special Defense

The possible IVs for ‘Strong willed’ are 0, 5, 10, 15, 20, 25, and 30

The possible IVs for ‘Somewhat Vain’ are 1, 6, 11, 16, 21, 26, and 31

The possible IVs for ‘Strongly Defiant’ are 2, 7, 12, 17, 22, and 27

The possible IVs for ‘Hates to Lose’ are 3, 8, 13, 18, 23, and 28

The possible IVs for ‘Somewhat Stubborn’ are 4, 9, 14, 19, 24, and 29

Speed

‘Likes to run’ has the provided Individual Values 0, 5, 10, 15, 20, 25, and 30

‘Alert to Sounds’ has the provided Individual Values 1, 6, 11, 16, 21, 26, and 31

‘Impetuous and Silly’ has the provided Individual Values 2, 7, 12, 17, 22, and 27

‘Somewhat of a Clown’ has the provided Individual Values 3, 8, 13, 18, 23, and 28

‘Quick to Flee’ has the provided Individual Values 4, 9, 14, 19, 24, and 29

