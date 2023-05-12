Pokemon X and Y Elite Four and Champion Guide



In Pokemon X and Y, Elite Four are the best four Trainers in Kalos Region. They can be accessed in the Pokemon League to the east of Santalune City. However, you will need to collect all eight Badges before you can reach them.

For more help on Pokemon X and Y, read our Pokemon-Amie, Mega Stones and Mega Evolutions Guide.

Pokemon X and Y Elite Four Trainers and Champion

The game allows you take on them in any given order and have a re-match at any given time. These four Trainers are:

Malva (Fire-Type)

Wikstorm (Steel-Type)

Drasna (Dragon-Type)

Siebold (Water-Type)

After defeating the trainers, you can take on the Champion Diantha.

Malva (Fire-Type)

Malva will be in the top-right option that uses Fire-Type Pokemon.

Pyroar (Level 63)

Pyroar has 70 Base Happiness and is transformed from Litleo at Level 35. The abilities that Pyroar has are:

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Rivalry

It increases the Basic Attacks and Special Attacks damage by 50% if the opponent is of same gender and decreases it by 25% if it is of different gender.

Unnerve

It will NOT allow opponent Pokemon to use their Berry while the battle is going on.

Torkoal (Level 63)

It has Base Happiness of 70 and Experience Growth of 1,000,000 Points. The abilities at its disposal are:

White Smoke

The abilities which slow down this Pokemon’s abilities have no effect anymore.

Shell Armor

Enemies will NOT be able to deliver Critical Hits.

Chandelure (Level 63)

Chandelure has a Base Happiness of 70 and Experience Growth of 1,059, 860 Points. It is transformed from Litwick at Level 41. The abilities at its disposal are:

Flash Fire

This increases the damage of Fire-Type Attacks by 1.5 times and makes it immune to all Fire-Type abilities.

Flame Body

This will allow you to have 30% increased chances of inducing enemies with BURN while using an attack.

Shadow Tag

This ability will allow you to trap a Pokémon. The enemy Pokémon will NOT be able to switch or evade the area.

Talonflame (Level 65)

It is transformed from Fletchling at Level 35 and has a Base Happiness of 70. Ability at its disposal is:

Flame Body

This will allow you to have 30% increased chances of inducing enemies with BURN while using an attack.

Wikstorm (Steel-Type)

Wikstorm wears a steel suit and uses Steel-Type Pokemon. You can find him in the top-left option. The Pokemon at his disposal are:

Klefki (Level 63)

Klefki has a Base Happiness of 70 and the ability at its disposal is:

Prankster

Speed Priority of Status category is enhanced by 1.

Probopass (Level 63)

This Pokemon has a Base Happiness of 70 and Experience Growth of 1,000,000 Points. The abilities of this Pokemon are:

Sturdy

Sturdy makes this Pokémon immune from the One Hit Knock Out attacks.

Magnet Pull

This ability restricts the ability of Steel-Type Pokémon of running and switching.

Sand Force

The power of Ground-Type, Rock-Type, and Steel-Type is increased by 33%.

Scizor (Level 63)

This Pokemon has the Base Happiness of 70 and Experience Growth of 1,000,000 Points. The abilities are:

Swarm

The power is increased when this Pokémon is running low on HP.

Technician

This allows the movement with a Base Power of 60.

Light Metal

This allows the weight reduction by 50%.

Aegislash (Level 65)

The only ability at this Pokemon’s disposal is that it is able to change itself depending upon the situation of the battle.

Drasna (Dragon-Type)

This woman is the bottom-left option and uses Dragon-Type Pokemon during the battles.

Dragalge (Level 63)

It is transformed from Skrelp at Level 48 and has a Base Happiness of 70. The abilities of this Pokémon are:

Poison Point

This ability allows you character to induce the enemy with Poison by 30%.

Poison Touch

Melee Attacks have 20% more chances of injecting Poison in the enemies.

Altaria (Level 63)

It is transformed from Swablu at Level 35 and has a Base Happiness of 70 with Experience Growth of 600,000. Its abilities are:

Natural Cure

Statuses like Sleep, Poison, and Freeze are cured with this ability.

Cloud Nine

It renders all the weather effects useless.

Druddigon (Level 63)

The abilities of this Pokémon are:

Sheer Force

Moves which have a secondary effect get 33% enhanced power.

Mold Breaker

It renders the effects of other enemy attacks to minimal, thus; reducing damage.

Rough Skin

The enemies are damaged by 1/16th of its maximum Hit Points.

Noivern (Level 65)

It is transformed from Noibat at Level 48.

Frisk

Your Pokémon will be able to see the items that enemies are holding.

Infiltrator

The protections and stat boosts by the enemies are useless.

Siebold (Water-Type)

Siebold is the bottom-right option and uses Water-Type Pokémon during the battles.

Clawitzer (Level 63)

It is transformed from Clauncher at Level 37.

Mega Launcher

The power of Pulse Attacks is increased greatly.

Starmie (Level 63)

Starmie has a Base Happiness of 70 and Experience Growth of 1,250,000 Points.

Illuminate

Your Pokemon will have more chances of meeting wild Pokemon.

Natural Cure

Statuses like Sleep, Poison, and Freeze are cured with this ability.

Analytic

This ability allows your Pokemon to increase by 30%.

Gyarados (Level 63)

This Pokemon has the Base Happiness of 70 and Experience Growth of 1,250,000 Points. The abilities of this Pokemon are:

Intimidate

It decreases the enemy Attack stat by 33%.

Moxie

After taking out enemy Pokemon, Attack is increased by one stage.

Barbaracle (Level 65)

Binacle is transformed into Barbaracle at Level 65. The abilities of this Pokemon are:

Tough Claws

Melee Attacks have improved damage.

Sniper

This ability enhances the power of Critical Hits three folds.

Champion Diantha

You will meet her in a cafe in Lumiose City. She is a Pokemon League Champion and is one of the toughest opponents in Kalos. When you fight her with your Pokemon, know that she will leave Gardevoir last and it will always Mega Evolve.

Hawlucha

It has a base happiness of 70 and has following two abilities:

Limber

Pokemon cannot be paralyzed while having this ability.

Unburden

Speed is doubled once the held item is consumed.

Tyrantrum

It has a base happiness of 70 and can evolve at level 39. It has the following ability:

Strong Jaw

It gives the Pokemon tremendous biting power.

Aurorus

It has a base happiness of 70 and can evolve at level 90. It has the following ability:

Refrigerate

With this ability, normal-type moves become Ice-type moves.

Gourgeist

It has a base happiness of 70 and can evolve. It has following abilities:

Pickup

With this ability, there is a 10% chance of finding and holding an item after battle.

Frisk

This ability reveals opponent Pokemon’s held item.

Goodra

It has a base happiness of 35 and can evolve. It has following abilities:

Sap Sipper

Whenever you hit the Pokemon by grass-type move, it will raise one stage and user will receive no damage from grass-type attacks.

Hydration

All status effects – Burn, Paralysis, Sleep, Frozen and Poison are healed when raining.

Gardevoir

It has base happiness of 35 and experience growth of 1,250,000 experience points and can evolve. It has the following abilities:

Synchronize

It transfers its status effect to its opponent however, there are some exceptions. For example, fire-type and water Veil ability Pokemon cannot be Burned, Poison-type and Steel-type and Immunity ability Pokemon cannot be Poisoned, and Limber ability Pokemon cannot be Paralyzed.

Trace

With this ability, special ability becomes as that of the opponent. To restore its original ability, you will have to take the Pokemon out of the battle. In a double battle, a random opponent’s ability will be copied.

Telepathy

It’s a hidden ability which prevents damage from team-mates during Double and Triple battles.

Have we missed out on anything? Do let us know in the Comment Section below!