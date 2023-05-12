Pokemon X and Y Mega Evolutions Guide – Types and Abilities



In case, you just received the game and have been itching to try out something new, Mega Evolved Pokemon are the new type of Pokemon featured in Pokemon X and Y.

Certain Pokemon can transform into the Mega Evolved Pokemon while they are in a battle and are reverted back to their original state once the battle is over.

Pokemon X and Y Mega Evolved Pokemon

In order to commence the Mega Evolution, every Pokemon must have their Mega Stone while they are in the battle. We have compiled a list of all Pokemon that can undergo Mega Evolution.

Mega Venusaur

Type: Grass/Poison

Ability: Overgrow (Increases Grass-Type attacks by 50% when HP is below 33%).

Mega Type: Grass/Poison

Mega Ability: Thick Fat (Decreases the damage taken from Fire and Ice attacks by 50%).

Mega Charizard X

Type: Fire/Flying

Ability: Blaze (Increases Fire-Type attacks by 50% when HP is below 33%).

Mega Type: Fire/Dragon

Mega Ability: Tough Claws (Melee Attacks have improved damage).

Mega Charizard Y

Type: Fire/Flying

Ability: Blaze (Increases Fire-Type attacks by 50% when HP is below 33%).

Mega Type: Fire/Flying

Mega Ability: Drought (This will allow user to change the weather to make the glaring Sun appear at the battlefield).

Mega Blastoise

Type: Water

Ability: Torrent (Increases Water-Type attacks by 50% when HP is below 33%).

Mega Type: Water

Mega Ability: Mega Launcher (The power of Pulse Attacks is increased greatly).

Mega Ampharos

Type: Electric

Ability: Static (It reduces the speed of the Pokémon that performs a direct attack on your Pokémon).

Mega Type: Electric/Dragon

Mega Ability: Mold Breaker (It renders the effects of other enemy attacks to minimal, thus; reducing damage).

Mega Absol

Type: Dark

Ability: Pressure or Super Luck (It increases the critical hits delivered on to the enemies).

Mega Type: Dark

Mega Ability: Magic Bounce (This will return the Status Moves back to the casting Pokémon).

Mega Mawile

Type: Steel/Fairy

Ability: Hyper Cutter or Intimidate (It decreases the enemy Attack stat by 33%).

Mega Type: Steel/Fairy

Mega Ability: Huge Power (This will allow you to two fold the Attack stat of your character).

Mega Mewtwo X

Type: Psychic

Ability: Pressure (Double PP will be used each time your character uses a move).

Mega Type: Psychic/Fighting

Mega Ability: Steadfast (It increases your character’s speed by 50%).

Mega Mewtwo Y

Type: Psychic

Ability: Pressure (Double PP will be used each time your character uses a move).

Mega Type: Psychic

Mega Ability: Insomnia (It allows you to evade Sleep Status Condition).

Mega Lucario

Type: Fighting/Steel

Ability: Steadfast or Inner Focus (It increases your character’s speed by 50%).

Mega Type: Fighting/Steel

Mega Ability: Adaptability (It increases the damage of an attack by 50% if the Attack Type and Pokémon Type is the same).

Mega Blaziken

Type: Fire/Fighting

Ability: Blaze (Increases Fire-Type attacks by 50% when HP is below 33%).

Mega Type: Fire/Fighting

Mega Ability: Speed Boost (This will enable your character to increase its Speed by 50% with each turn in the Battle).

Mega Kangaskhan

Type: Normal

Ability: Early Bird or Scrappy (It will allow you to raise your character from the Sleep Status Effect 50% earlier than the usual time).

Mega Type: Normal

Mega Ability: Parental Bond (This will allow you to use the same move 2 times in one turn).

Mega Garchomp

Type: Dragon/Ground

Ability: Sand Veil (Using this ability; your character will have 25% more chance of avoiding SandStorm and the damage done from it).

Mega Type: Dragon/Ground

Mega Ability: Sand Force (It increases the damage done from Ground-Type, Rock-Type, and Steel-Type moves when a Sandstorm is around).

Mega Aerodactyl

Type: Rock/Flying

Ability: Rock Head or Pressure (Double PP will be used each time your character uses a move).

Mega Type: Rock/Flying

Mega Ability: Tough Claws (Melee Attacks have improved damage).

Mega Gengar

Type: Ghost/Poison

Ability: Levitate (Your character will NOT take any damage from the Ground-Type attacks).

Mega Type: Ghost/Poison

Mega Ability: Shadow Tag (This ability will allow you to trap a Pokémon. The enemy Pokémon will NOT be able to switch or evade the area).

Mega Gyarados

Type: Water/Flying

Ability: Intimidate (It decreases the enemy Attack stat by 33%).

Mega Type: Water/Dark

Mega Ability: Unknown

Mega Abomasnow

Type: Grass/Ice

Ability: Snow Warning (This ability allows you to change the weather of the battleground to bring in a storm which will remain there until the very end of the battle).

Mega Type: Grass/Ice

Mega Ability: Snow Warning (This ability allows you to change the weather of the battleground to bring in a storm which will remain there until the very end of the battle).

Mega Gardevoir

Type: Psychic/Fairy

Ability: Synchronize or Trace (This ability will allow you to replace your ability with the ability of your enemy. In case of multiple enemies, you will be asked to choose from different abilities).

Mega Type: Psychic/Fairy

Mega Ability: Pixilate (This ability will allow you to transform all the Normal-Type Attacks to Fiary-Type Attacks).

Mega Aggron

Type: Steel/Rock

Ability: Rock Head or Sturdy (This ability will prevent Recoil while you are dealing damage to the enemies).

Mega Type: Steel/Rock

Mega Ability: Filter (This will allow you to reduce the Critical Hits delivered by the enemies by 50%).

Mega Tyranitar

Type: Rock/Dark

Ability: Sand Stream (This ability will allow you to bring in a dust storm each time your Pokémon comes into the battleground; this will last until the very end of the battle).

Mega Type: Rock/Dark

Mega Ability: Sand Stream (This ability will allow you to bring in a dust storm each time your Pokémon comes into the battleground; this will last until the very end of the battle).

