Pokemon X and Y Mega Evolutions Guide – Types and Abilities

In case, you just received the game and have been itching to try out something new, Mega Evolved Pokemon are the new type of Pokemon featured in Pokemon X and Y.
Certain Pokemon can transform into the Mega Evolved Pokemon while they are in a battle and are reverted back to their original state once the battle is over.
For more help on Pokemon X and Y, read our Elite Four, Pokemon-Amie and Mega Stones Locations Guide.
Pokemon X and Y Mega Evolved Pokemon
In order to commence the Mega Evolution, every Pokemon must have their Mega Stone while they are in the battle. We have compiled a list of all Pokemon that can undergo Mega Evolution.
Mega Venusaur
Type: Grass/Poison
Ability: Overgrow (Increases Grass-Type attacks by 50% when HP is below 33%).
Mega Type: Grass/Poison
Mega Ability: Thick Fat (Decreases the damage taken from Fire and Ice attacks by 50%).
Mega Charizard X
Type: Fire/Flying
Ability: Blaze (Increases Fire-Type attacks by 50% when HP is below 33%).
Mega Type: Fire/Dragon
Mega Ability: Tough Claws (Melee Attacks have improved damage).
Mega Charizard Y
Type: Fire/Flying
Ability: Blaze (Increases Fire-Type attacks by 50% when HP is below 33%).
Mega Type: Fire/Flying
Mega Ability: Drought (This will allow user to change the weather to make the glaring Sun appear at the battlefield).
Mega Blastoise
Type: Water
Ability: Torrent (Increases Water-Type attacks by 50% when HP is below 33%).
Mega Type: Water
Mega Ability: Mega Launcher (The power of Pulse Attacks is increased greatly).
Mega Ampharos
Type: Electric
Ability: Static (It reduces the speed of the Pokémon that performs a direct attack on your Pokémon).
Mega Type: Electric/Dragon
Mega Ability: Mold Breaker (It renders the effects of other enemy attacks to minimal, thus; reducing damage).
Mega Absol
Type: Dark
Ability: Pressure or Super Luck (It increases the critical hits delivered on to the enemies).
Mega Type: Dark
Mega Ability: Magic Bounce (This will return the Status Moves back to the casting Pokémon).
Mega Mawile
Type: Steel/Fairy
Ability: Hyper Cutter or Intimidate (It decreases the enemy Attack stat by 33%).
Mega Type: Steel/Fairy
Mega Ability: Huge Power (This will allow you to two fold the Attack stat of your character).
Mega Mewtwo X
Type: Psychic
Ability: Pressure (Double PP will be used each time your character uses a move).
Mega Type: Psychic/Fighting
Mega Ability: Steadfast (It increases your character’s speed by 50%).
Mega Mewtwo Y
Type: Psychic
Ability: Pressure (Double PP will be used each time your character uses a move).
Mega Type: Psychic
Mega Ability: Insomnia (It allows you to evade Sleep Status Condition).
Mega Lucario
Type: Fighting/Steel
Ability: Steadfast or Inner Focus (It increases your character’s speed by 50%).
Mega Type: Fighting/Steel
Mega Ability: Adaptability (It increases the damage of an attack by 50% if the Attack Type and Pokémon Type is the same).
Mega Blaziken
Type: Fire/Fighting
Ability: Blaze (Increases Fire-Type attacks by 50% when HP is below 33%).
Mega Type: Fire/Fighting
Mega Ability: Speed Boost (This will enable your character to increase its Speed by 50% with each turn in the Battle).
Mega Kangaskhan
Type: Normal
Ability: Early Bird or Scrappy (It will allow you to raise your character from the Sleep Status Effect 50% earlier than the usual time).
Mega Type: Normal
Mega Ability: Parental Bond (This will allow you to use the same move 2 times in one turn).
Mega Garchomp
Type: Dragon/Ground
Ability: Sand Veil (Using this ability; your character will have 25% more chance of avoiding SandStorm and the damage done from it).
Mega Type: Dragon/Ground
Mega Ability: Sand Force (It increases the damage done from Ground-Type, Rock-Type, and Steel-Type moves when a Sandstorm is around).
Mega Aerodactyl
Type: Rock/Flying
Ability: Rock Head or Pressure (Double PP will be used each time your character uses a move).
Mega Type: Rock/Flying
Mega Ability: Tough Claws (Melee Attacks have improved damage).
Mega Gengar
Type: Ghost/Poison
Ability: Levitate (Your character will NOT take any damage from the Ground-Type attacks).
Mega Type: Ghost/Poison
Mega Ability: Shadow Tag (This ability will allow you to trap a Pokémon. The enemy Pokémon will NOT be able to switch or evade the area).
Mega Gyarados
Type: Water/Flying
Ability: Intimidate (It decreases the enemy Attack stat by 33%).
Mega Type: Water/Dark
Mega Ability: Unknown
Mega Abomasnow
Type: Grass/Ice
Ability: Snow Warning (This ability allows you to change the weather of the battleground to bring in a storm which will remain there until the very end of the battle).
Mega Type: Grass/Ice
Mega Ability: Snow Warning (This ability allows you to change the weather of the battleground to bring in a storm which will remain there until the very end of the battle).
Mega Gardevoir
Type: Psychic/Fairy
Ability: Synchronize or Trace (This ability will allow you to replace your ability with the ability of your enemy. In case of multiple enemies, you will be asked to choose from different abilities).
Mega Type: Psychic/Fairy
Mega Ability: Pixilate (This ability will allow you to transform all the Normal-Type Attacks to Fiary-Type Attacks).
Mega Aggron
Type: Steel/Rock
Ability: Rock Head or Sturdy (This ability will prevent Recoil while you are dealing damage to the enemies).
Mega Type: Steel/Rock
Mega Ability: Filter (This will allow you to reduce the Critical Hits delivered by the enemies by 50%).
Mega Tyranitar
Type: Rock/Dark
Ability: Sand Stream (This ability will allow you to bring in a dust storm each time your Pokémon comes into the battleground; this will last until the very end of the battle).
Mega Type: Rock/Dark
Mega Ability: Sand Stream (This ability will allow you to bring in a dust storm each time your Pokémon comes into the battleground; this will last until the very end of the battle).
Have we missed out anything? Do let us know in the Comment Section below!