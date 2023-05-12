Pokemon Ultra Sun And Moon Hokulani Observatory Trial Guide – How To Defeat Totem Togedemaru, Complete Hokulani Observatory Trial, Find Charjabugs

Pokemon Ultra Sun And Moon Hokulani Observatory Trial Guide will help you find the Charjabugs so that you can start the trial and defeat Totem Togedemaru.

Hokulani Observatory Trial is the next trial you will face in the game which will see you finding Charjabugs and defeating the Totem Togedemaru. This guide will help you step-by-step on how to complete the trial, defeat Togedemaru and safely make it back home.

For more help on Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon also read our Akala Outskirts Trial Guide, Thrifty Megamart Trial Guide, and Wela Valcano Park Trials Guide.

Keep in mind that the suggestions and recommendations in the article about Hokulani Observatory Trial and how to defeat Togedemaru are based on our own experience in Ultra Sun and Moon.

Pokemon Ultra Sun And Moon Hokulani Observatory Trial Guide

Pokemon Ultra Sun And Moon Hokulani Observatory Trial guide will detail all there is for players to know so that they can complete the trial without any trouble. Hokulani Observatory Trial Ultra Sun and Moon should be a little easier to complete for you by the end of this article.

Pokemon Ultra Sun And Moon Hokulani Observatory Trial

Travel to Hokulani Observatory to start the trial. Once at the Observatory, you will come to know that the trial will only start once you have fed the Charjabugs.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Go the observatory entrance where you will find out that three of them are missing and you are the one who is going to find the missing Charjabugs.

How to Find The Missing Charjabugs

Go to the exterior area of the Observatory and you will find two of them in the bushes and the third one is located near the bus. After that, go back to the observatory to start the trial.

Hokulani Observatory Trial Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon

In this trial, players need to attach the Charjabugs to the Roller and players need to do it three times so that Pinger powers up.

How to Defeat Totem Togedemaru

We would recommend bringing Fire-type, Fighting-type, or Ground-type Pokemon to the battle as these will be most effective against the Totem Togedemaru. Defeat this Pokemon and you will get Electrium Z. This is the best way to defeat Togedemaru in Sun and Moon,

That is all for our Pokemon Ultra Sun And Moon Hokulani Observatory Trial guide with tips on how to find the Charjabugs and defeating the Totem Togedemaru.