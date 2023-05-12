Our Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Akala Outskirts Trial Guide will help you with the entire trial as you will face off against Kahuna Olivia

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Akala Outskirts Trial

Travel to Akala Outskirts to start the trial. As you get there, continue along the path and you will encounter a couple of battles along the way.

The first opponent you will face will be a Fisherman Vernon near the Ocean.

After defeating him move ahead along the edge, then take the path that has grass and you will encounter Black Belt Kenji who also wants to battle you.

Continue to the Ruins of life and eventually, you will face off against Team Skull Admin Plumeria.

As you get to the ruins Professor Burnet and Lillie will show up and here the trial will begin and battle with Kahuna Olivia will begin. Once she is defeated, you will get Rockium Z.

That is all for our Ultra Sun and Moon Akala Outskirts Grand Trial Guide with tips on how to start the trial and complete it. If there is anything else that you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!