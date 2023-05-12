Pokemon Ultra Sun And Moon Thrifty Megamart Trial Guide – How To Complete, Defeat Totem Mimikyu

Pokemon Ultra Sun And Moon Thrifty Megamart Trial Guide will help you with the entire trial that will see you facing off against Totem Mimikyu.

Thrifty Megamart Trial is an interesting one as you will have to investigate supernatural events and eventually defeating Totem Mimikyu. This guide will help you step-by-step on how to complete the trial.

Travel to Thrifty Megamart to start the trial, in this trial, all you have to do is take pictures of the strange events that are happening here. Also, you won’t have to wander much as you will have to go through a straight path.

The first event you will find will be a conveyor belt. Interact with it to take a picture and the fight will begin. Once the fight is over keep going along the path and you will notice a shopping cart, interact with it and another battle will start.

Continue down the path and you will notice floating dolls, interact with them and you will have triggered your third battle. Once done, go to the backroom to fight Totem Mimikyu.

Defeat Totem Mimikyu

Make sure you have Ghost or Steel-type Pokemon with you as they are very effective against this Totem Mimikyu. Once he is defeated, the trial will be complete and you will get Ghostium Z.

That is all for our Pokemon Ultra Sun And Moon Thrifty Megamart Trial Guide with tips on how to start the trial and defeat Totem Mimikyu. If there is anything else that you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!