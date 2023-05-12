Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Event Pokemon Guide – Event Pokemon Mystery Codes, Mystery Gift Pokemon

In this Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Event Pokemon Guide, we will guide you on special and rare Event Pokemon that can only be obtained from special locations or Mystery codes. Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon has different special Pokemon called Event Pokemon, They are very rare and can only be obtained from a special way, which we have explained in our Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Event Pokemon Guide.

Unlock all the rare Event Pokemon and find different special Mystery codes for unlocking rare Pokemon in our Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Event Pokemon Guide.

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Event Pokemon Guide

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Event Pokemon Guide details everything that you need to know about unlocking Event Pokemon and special Mystery Gift Pokemon in Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon.

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Event Pokemon – How to Unlock

To unlock their rare Event Pokemon, you will have to use special codes or visit specific locations within a set time duration. Nintendo sets this time duration and these Pokemon are unlocked using the Nintendo Network. They cannot be unlocked offline.

Therefore, you will need to be online and also visit the required places or have the required code to unlock them. Once unlocked, you can visit the in-game delivery man at any Pokemon Center to get your Pokemon.

Before you go and get your rare Event Pokemon, you also need to make sure that you have enough space for them in your party, as they will be added to your party directly. The retailers that sell you the game usually give the codes.

You can access the ‘Get via Serial Code/Password’ option in the Mystery Gift section of the game. You also get two other options as well for these Event Pokemon which are ‘Get via Internet’ which allows redeeming them from the Nintendo Network and ‘Get Via Local Wireless’ if you want to get the Event Pokemon from chosen retailers.

You also get Wonder Cards with these Event Pokemon. You can store 48 Wonder Cards on a single game cartridge and if your space is full making you unable to redeem am Event Pokemon, you will have to delete some of the Wonder Cards stores on the cartridge. You can access all this content in the Mystery Gift section of the game.

You can visit the Mystery Gift section between November 17th, 2017-January 18th, 2018 to claim a free Master Ball as well.

First of all, there is the master ball that you can get by registering with the pokemon global link in the festival plaza. They will give you a code to redeem the master ball that can then be used to obtain the ball.

Event Pokemon #1 – Celebi

Celebi can be obtained between the time frame September 22nd, 2017 – September 21st, 2018. You can get a code when you buy Pokemon Gold and Silver from 3DS eShop. Once you buy the game, check your receipt and it will have the code to unlock Celebi.

Enter the code in the Mystery Gift section to add it to your game. Add it to your party via the delivery man. Keep in mind that you must use this code before October 31, 2018, otherwise, the code will expire.

Celebi is a Level 30 Pokemon. It is a Psychic and Grass-type Pokemon and its main ability is Natural Cure. It features Heal Bell, Safeguard, Ancient Power and Future Sight Moves.

Event Pokemon #2 – Rockruff

Rockruff will only be available during the time frame November 17th, 2017 – January 10th, 2018. Unlocking it is very easy. Once you have purchased a copy of Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon, simply connect to the Nintendo Network to win this rare Event Pokemon. Make sure that you do this within the given time frame. After this time frame, you will not be able to get it.

Rockruff is a Level 10 Pokemon and it is a Rock type. It has the Own Tempo Ability, comes with Focus Band held item and features Tackle, Bite, Happy Hour, Thundering Fang (Ultra Moon) or Fire Fang (Ultra Sun) ability. You can also evolve it to a special Dusk Lycanroc by evolving it when it reaches Level 25 and between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Event Pokemon #3 – Magearna

Magearna can be unlocked anytime. It has no time frame limits and you simply have to scan a QR code given at Pokemon.com. You will have to use the game’s own QR scanner for this.

Magearna is a Steel and Fire Type Pokemon. It is a Level 50 Pokemon. It has Soul-Heart ability and Bottle Cap Held Item. It features Fleur Cannon. Flash Cannon. Lucky Chant and Helping Hand moves.

Scan the QR code and then head to the antique shop in Hau’oli City shopping mall. This is unlocked after you have defeated your first Grand Trial.

Event Pokemon #4 – Raikou

Raikou is a thunder type pokemon knowing for being the legendary Thundercat. In order to unlock Raikou, you need a target code card which can then be redeemed at the target shop.

In Ultra Moon series they give a Level 100 Raikou with a pressure ability. Its attack includes Thunderbolt, Volt Switch, Extrasensory, and Calm Mind. And along with it comes the Gold Bottle Cap.

The code distribution period for Raikou has been announced to be 22-29 April 2018. And the end date for the code redemption is 23 July 2018.

Event Pokemon #5 – Entei

Entei will also be available in the target code card in the Pokemon Ultra Sun game. And would be redeemable in a manner similar to that of Raikou.

It would be a Level 100 pokemon with attacks including, Sacred Fire, Stone Edge, Iron Head and Flame Charge. And along with it comes the Gold Bottle Cap. The code distribution and redemption period are same as Raikou.

Event Pokemon #6 – Heatran

It is an Ultra Moon Pokemon that shall be distributed through Pokemon Trainers Club Newsletter. Look for a code inside the newsletter and use the Get with Code in the Mystery Gift section.

Heatran has a Flash Fire ability and its attacks include Magma Storm, Heat Wave, Earth Power and Flash Cannon. The code distribution is in March while it shall be redeemed till 28 June 2018.

Event Pokemon #7 – Regigigas

This Ultra sun pokemon shall be distributed through redemption code in the Pokemon Trainers Club Newsletter. Redemption is similar to that of Heatran.

Regigigas has an ability of Slow Start and its attacks are Crush Grip, Drain Punch, Zen Headbutt and Heavy Slam. The code distribution is in March while it shall be redeemed till 28 June 2018.

Event Pokemon #8 – Palkia

This Ultra Sun Pokemon can be redeemed by the Gamestop code card which can then be redeemed at the Gamestop.

Palkia’s ability is Cherish and its moves are Spacial Rend, Aura Sphere, Draco Meteor and Hydro Pump. The code distribution period is 2- 23 February and the code redemption ends 23 May 2018.

Event Pokemon #9 – Dialga

This Ultra Moon Pokemon comes along with Palkia. And its redemption method is also similar.

Dialga’s moves include Roar of Time, Aura Sphere, Draco Meteor and Flash Cannon. The code distribution period is 2- 23 February and the code redemption ends 23 May 2018.

Event Pokemon #10 – Ash’s Pikachu

This Ultra Sun and Moon Pokemon will be found through the QR Code of the Pokemon Movie: I Choose You. It has a hardy nature with Static ability and moves including Thunderbolt, Quick Attack, Thunder and Iron Tail.

The distribution period is 5 and 6 November 2017.

This concludes our Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Event Pokemon Guide. If you want to add anything to this guide, feel free to use the comments section below!