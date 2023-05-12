Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Dusk Lycanroc Guide – How to Obtain and Evolve

In this Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Dusk Lycanroc Guide, we will guide you on how you can obtain Tempo Rockruff and evolve it into a Dusk Lycanroc. Tempo Rockruff is a unique Pokémon and you cannot capture it from the wild like normal Pokémon. In this Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Dusk Lycanroc Guide, we will explain how you can obtain the special Tempo Rockruff and how you can evolve it in Dusk Lycanroc.

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Dusk Lycanroc Guide

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Dusk Lycanroc Guide details everything that you need to know about obtaining Tempo Rockruff and evolving it in Dusk Lycanroc.

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Tempo Rockruff – How to Obtain and How to Evolve

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Dusk Lycanroc – How to Obtain

Buying the game near the launch date makes you eligible for a mystery gift, which gives you a special version of Rockruff. This Rockruff is called Tempo Rockruff and it has the unique ability Own Kind. This ability cannot be used by the normal version of Rockruff and it enables the Tempo Rockruff to be immune to becoming confused.

You should redeem your Mystery Gift when you have access to a Pokémon Center. Once you have access to a Pokémon Center, exit to the title menu after saving the game and head straight to Mystery Gift option. Choose redeem gift and you will get a Tempo Rockruff. Now head to Pokémon Center and speak with the person in the nurse’s desk to get your Level 10 Own Tempo Rockruff.

If you did not get the game near the launch dates, your best bet on getting your hands on an Own Tempo Rockruff is by trading with someone who has bred one. Players can easily breed more if they have acquired the initial Mystery Gift one.

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Dusk Lycanroc – How to Evolve

Once you have your Own Tempo Rockruff, you can evolve them into a special Dusk Lycanroc. This evolution is dependent on time and the final evolved form will depend on which time you are leveling up your Own Tempo Rockruff.

For evolving your Own Tempo Rockruff to a Dusk Lycanroc, you need to make sure that you are leveling up when the time on your 3DS is 5:00 PM – 5:59 PM if you are playing Pokémon Ultra Sun and 5:00 AM – 5:59 AM on Pokémon Ultra Moon.

If you evolve your Own Tempo Rockruff before this time, it will evolve into Midday form and evolve after this time will evolve it into its Midnight form.

If it starts evolving outside the set time, you can cancel the evolving process by repeatedly pressing the B button. To successfully evolve in the Dusk Lycanroc, you need to level up your Own Tempo Rockruff to level 25 between the time-frame and then evolve it during the same time frame.

Following these steps will ensure that you evolve your Own Tempo Rockruff into a Dusk Lycanroc.

This concludes our Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Dusk Lycanroc Guide. If you want to add anything to this guide, feel free to use the comments section below!