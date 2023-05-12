Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Stakataka Guide – Where to Find, How to Catch

In this Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Stakataka Guide, we will guide you how you can catch Stakataka in Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon. There are various Ultra Beasts in Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon that you can catch and Stakataka is one of them. Each Ultra Beast is located in a unique location around the world.

Stakataka Ultra Beast has unique abilities and moves given it is an Ultra Beast in Pokemon Ultra Sun And Moon. Capturing Stakataka Ultra Pokemon in the game will not be a walk in a park as the developers of the game have made sure that all of the Ultra Beasts give you a run for your money in Pokemon Ultra Sun and moon and Stakataka moves and abilities are no exceptions.

In this Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon guide, we will tell you where you can find a Stakataka Ultra Beast and how you can capture it to add it to your collection.

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Stakataka Guide

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Stakataka Guide details everything that you need to know about finding and capturing a Stakataka in Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon.

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Stakataka

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Stakataka – Where to Find

Depending on your version of the game, if you own Ultra Sun you will have Blacephalon and if you own Ultra Moon, you will have Stakataka. Once you become the first Alola Champion, you will be able to capture and tame different Ultra Beats in the Alola Region. Stakataka/Blacephalon are also Ultra Beasts.

To find a Stakataka, you need to head to Poni Meadows. Once in Poni Meadows, head to Poni Grove. Once here, you will meet Ultra Recon Squad. Ultra Recon Squad will give you Beast Balls that are used to capture these Ultra Beasts. Once you are in possession of these Ultra Balls, start walking in the grass and you will eventually come across Stakataka/Blacephalon.

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Stakataka – How to Catch

The first thing that you need to do before you start attempting to capture these Ultra Beasts is to save the game to save the Beast Balls in case you miss them during the battle.

You must use the Beast Balls against Stakataka, as they are super effective in capturing Ultra Beasts. Your other best bet to capture a Stakataka is to bring a status effect Pokemon against the Ultra Beasts.

While capturing these Ultra beasts, just treat them according to any other Pokemon fights. They do not require any special moves or Pokemon. However, using Beast Balls against them increase their chances of capturing them.

This concludes our Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Stakataka Guide. If you want to add anything to this guide, feel free to use the comments section below!