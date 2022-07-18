Pokemon Sword and Shield Route 6 Walkthrough

Now that you are all done with Hammerlocke, you’re all ready to head on to Route 6. Here’s a guide to help you prepare for Pokemon Sword and Shield Route 6 and get all the collectibles and Items.

Pokemon Sword and Shield Route 6

From Hammerlocke, cross the bridge and you will come face to face with two Team Yell grunts. You’ll need to defeat these two in battle which is pretty simple. These grunts got Dark type pokemon, which can be easily taken out using a Fighting-type pokemon. The pokemon they use are:

Level 29 Stunky (Poison/Dark)

Level 30 Linoone (Dark/Normal)

Level 30 Liepard (Dark)

Now once done with the fight, let Hop talk once again after which Opal appears and introduces herself before you can explore again.

You’ll again engage in another battle, this time against Beauty Anita and her two Fairy type pokemon, Clefairy and Clefable. You should use poison or steel type pokemon to gain the upper hand here.

As you start, you will notice the lighter shade on the cliff on which there is a small patch of grass. Here, search in the grass to get three Ultra Balls.

Head on the main path and you will come across ladders. The first one leads to a small fishing hole where you’ll find nothing of interest. The second leader will take you to the next city, so it’s better to skip it for now and explore the remaining route 6.

Head on from the ladders to come across the doctors of Medical team Iwan and Evelyn. The doctors will use a Togetic, for which you can use a Fire-type, and a Pawniard, for which you can use an Electric-type for an easy and quick battle.

Go up the ladder to the left and battle Backpacker Diane and hit her Swak with Flying or Psychic attacks. In the rock upstairs from Backpacker Diane you can find Fossils. Fossilized Dino in Sword and Fossilized Fish in Shield.

Continue up the next ladder, the one on the left of Model Nicola and you’ll find yourself in a dig site where you can get TM15 Dig on your right.

As you now head back, take the lower Ladder all the way on the left and pick up the Light Clay. Use the ladder on the right and after fighting Model Nicola’s Skourpi and Pawniward, you’ll also find two rare bones to the left of Model Nicola.

Before heading into the Canyon, wrap around the cliff and get down the ladder to fight Backpacker Ruth and her Throh. You should use Flying and Fairy type pokemon to make short work of her fighting type pokemon.

Shake the nearby berry tree and then head through the patch of grass and off the small ledge, to get the TM30 Steel Wings. Walk back up and go down the shorter ladder to get a Rare Candy.

Climb back up the ladders and proceed further on the canyon path. Here, you will come across Artist Duncan. He will be using a Koffing and the pokemon knows and will, most probably, use self-destruct. The best choice will be a pokemon that can withstand the damage.

After Koffing, Artist Duncan will use Sudowoodo, a rock type pokemon. Best you use a water type to finish the fight fast and head on to Stow-on-Side.

Pokemon on Route 6