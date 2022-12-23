Best Pokemon Team For Ranked Double Battles In Pokemon SV

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have introduced a new Battle Series where you can test your mettle against your opponents in Ranked Double Battles. As the name suggests, you will use two Pokémon side by side in your battles. The exception is that you can’t use Paradox or Legendary Pokémon in these battles.

In these Ranked Double Battles, you can also use a variety of moves to support your Pokémon and dominate your opponents in these Dual Ranked battles. These include moves like Protect, Fake out, Helping Hand, Snarl, Shadow Ball, Overheat, etc.

In this guide, we will assist you with the Best Pokémon Team to win those Ranked Double Battles in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Best Pokémon teams to win Pokemon SV Ranked Double Battles

You can use the following Pokémon teams to counter your opponents in Ranked Double Battles in Pokémon SV.

Best Trick Room (Kingambit)

PokemonLevelAbilityMoves
KingambitAbove 50DefiantIron Head, Sucker Punch, Kowtow Cleave, Protect
FarigirafiAbove 50Armor TailDazzling Gleam, Helping Hand, Protect,Trick Room
MeowscaradaAbove 50ProteanFlower Trick, Knock off, U-turn, Low Kick
SkeledirgeAbove 50UnawareTorch Song, Slack Off, Shadow Ball, Will-O-Wisp
HariyamaAbove 50GutsKnock Off, Drain Punch, Wide Guard, Fake Out
DragapultAbove 50InfiltratorShadow Ball, Thunderbolt, Flamethrower, Hydro Pump

Best Offense Team

PokemonLevelAbilityMoves
GengarAbove 50Cursed BodyIcy Wind, Sludge Bomb, Shadow Bomb, Hypnosis
DragoniteAbove 50Inner FocusExtreme Speed, Dragon Claw, Low Kick, Earthquake
CeruledgeAbove 50Flash FireBulk Up, Tera Blast, Bitter Blade, Shadow Sneak
HydreigonAbove 50LevitateHeat Wave, Dark Pulse, Draco Meteor, Protect
MurkrowAbove 50PranksterTailwind, Haze, Foul Play, Taunt
GholdengoAbove 50Good as GoldMake it Rain, Shadow Ball, Thunderbolt, Focus Blast

Best Weather (Rain) Team

PokemonLevelAbilityMoves
DrednawAbove 50DefiantProtect, Liquidation, Rock Slide, Shell Smash
PelipperAbove 50Armor TailProtect, Helping Hand, Hurricane, Wide Guard
IndeedeeAbove 50ProteanPsychic, Imprison, Trick Room, Follow Me
BarraskewdaAbove 50UnawareProtect, Liquidation, Close Combat, Psychic Fangs
KilowattrelAbove 50GutsThunder, Volt Switch, Hurricane, Air Slash
AnnihilapeAbove 50InfiltratorRage Fist, Final Gambit, Close Gambit, U-turn

Best Master Ball Team (Snow Room)

PokemonLevelAbilityMoves
ToxtricityAbove 50Punk RockBoomburst, Discharge, Snarl, Protect
GholdengoAbove 50Good as GoldMake It Rain, Shadow Ball, Dazzling Gleam, Power Gem
SableyeAbove 50PranksterFake Out, Quash, Helping Hand, Will-O-Wisp
SkuntankAbove 50StenchExplosion, Poison Jab, Sucker Punch, Play Rough
MurkowAbove 50PranksterIcy Wind, Haze, Tailwind, Taunt
HaxorusAbove 50Mold BreakerEarthquake, Rockslide, Dragon Claw, Protect

Best Tyranitar Sandstorm Master Tier Team

PokemonLevelAbilityMoves
MurkrowAbove 50PranksterIcy Wind, Haze, Tailwind, Air Slash
MeowscaradaAbove 50ProteanFlower Trick, Knock off, U-turn, Low Kick
GholdengoAbove 50Good as GoldMake It Rain, Shadow Ball, Psyshock, Steel Beam
TyranitarAbove 50Sand StreamCrunch, Rock Slide, Dragon Dance, Protect
ArcanineAbove 50IntimidateFlare Blitz, Bulldoze, Snarl, Extreme Speed
GarchompAbove 50Sound VeilDragon Claw, Swords Dance, Earthquake, Protect

These teams will provide you with good results in those Double Ranked Battles but remember that you should also opt to EV Train them as well. This will help in boosting your Pokémon teams’ stats and will give you more advantage against your opponents in these dual battles.

