Best Pokemon Team For Ranked Double Battles In Pokemon SV

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have introduced a new Battle Series where you can test your mettle against your opponents in Ranked Double Battles. As the name suggests, you will use two Pokémon side by side in your battles. The exception is that you can’t use Paradox or Legendary Pokémon in these battles.

In these Ranked Double Battles, you can also use a variety of moves to support your Pokémon and dominate your opponents in these Dual Ranked battles. These include moves like Protect, Fake out, Helping Hand, Snarl, Shadow Ball, Overheat, etc.

In this guide, we will assist you with the Best Pokémon Team to win those Ranked Double Battles in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Best Pokémon teams to win Pokemon SV Ranked Double Battles

You can use the following Pokémon teams to counter your opponents in Ranked Double Battles in Pokémon SV.

Best Trick Room (Kingambit)

Pokemon Level Ability Moves Kingambit Above 50 Defiant Iron Head, Sucker Punch, Kowtow Cleave, Protect Farigirafi Above 50 Armor Tail Dazzling Gleam, Helping Hand, Protect,Trick Room Meowscarada Above 50 Protean Flower Trick, Knock off, U-turn, Low Kick Skeledirge Above 50 Unaware Torch Song, Slack Off, Shadow Ball, Will-O-Wisp Hariyama Above 50 Guts Knock Off, Drain Punch, Wide Guard, Fake Out Dragapult Above 50 Infiltrator Shadow Ball, Thunderbolt, Flamethrower, Hydro Pump

Best Offense Team

Pokemon Level Ability Moves Gengar Above 50 Cursed Body Icy Wind, Sludge Bomb, Shadow Bomb, Hypnosis Dragonite Above 50 Inner Focus Extreme Speed, Dragon Claw, Low Kick, Earthquake Ceruledge Above 50 Flash Fire Bulk Up, Tera Blast, Bitter Blade, Shadow Sneak Hydreigon Above 50 Levitate Heat Wave, Dark Pulse, Draco Meteor, Protect Murkrow Above 50 Prankster Tailwind, Haze, Foul Play, Taunt Gholdengo Above 50 Good as Gold Make it Rain, Shadow Ball, Thunderbolt, Focus Blast

Best Weather (Rain) Team

Pokemon Level Ability Moves Drednaw Above 50 Defiant Protect, Liquidation, Rock Slide, Shell Smash Pelipper Above 50 Armor Tail Protect, Helping Hand, Hurricane, Wide Guard Indeedee Above 50 Protean Psychic, Imprison, Trick Room, Follow Me Barraskewda Above 50 Unaware Protect, Liquidation, Close Combat, Psychic Fangs Kilowattrel Above 50 Guts Thunder, Volt Switch, Hurricane, Air Slash Annihilape Above 50 Infiltrator Rage Fist, Final Gambit, Close Gambit, U-turn

Best Master Ball Team (Snow Room)

Pokemon Level Ability Moves Toxtricity Above 50 Punk Rock Boomburst, Discharge, Snarl, Protect Gholdengo Above 50 Good as Gold Make It Rain, Shadow Ball, Dazzling Gleam, Power Gem Sableye Above 50 Prankster Fake Out, Quash, Helping Hand, Will-O-Wisp Skuntank Above 50 Stench Explosion, Poison Jab, Sucker Punch, Play Rough Murkow Above 50 Prankster Icy Wind, Haze, Tailwind, Taunt Haxorus Above 50 Mold Breaker Earthquake, Rockslide, Dragon Claw, Protect

Best Tyranitar Sandstorm Master Tier Team

Pokemon Level Ability Moves Murkrow Above 50 Prankster Icy Wind, Haze, Tailwind, Air Slash Meowscarada Above 50 Protean Flower Trick, Knock off, U-turn, Low Kick Gholdengo Above 50 Good as Gold Make It Rain, Shadow Ball, Psyshock, Steel Beam Tyranitar Above 50 Sand Stream Crunch, Rock Slide, Dragon Dance, Protect Arcanine Above 50 Intimidate Flare Blitz, Bulldoze, Snarl, Extreme Speed Garchomp Above 50 Sound Veil Dragon Claw, Swords Dance, Earthquake, Protect

These teams will provide you with good results in those Double Ranked Battles but remember that you should also opt to EV Train them as well. This will help in boosting your Pokémon teams’ stats and will give you more advantage against your opponents in these dual battles.