Best Pokemon Team For Ranked Double Battles In Pokemon SV

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have introduced a new Battle Series where you can test your mettle against your opponents in Ranked Double Battles. As the name suggests, you will use two Pokémon side by side in your battles. The exception is that you can’t use Paradox or Legendary Pokémon in these battles.
In these Ranked Double Battles, you can also use a variety of moves to support your Pokémon and dominate your opponents in these Dual Ranked battles. These include moves like Protect, Fake out, Helping Hand, Snarl, Shadow Ball, Overheat, etc.
In this guide, we will assist you with the Best Pokémon Team to win those Ranked Double Battles in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Best Pokémon teams to win Pokemon SV Ranked Double Battles
You can use the following Pokémon teams to counter your opponents in Ranked Double Battles in Pokémon SV.
Best Trick Room (Kingambit)
|Pokemon
|Level
|Ability
|Moves
|Kingambit
|Above 50
|Defiant
|Iron Head, Sucker Punch, Kowtow Cleave, Protect
|Farigirafi
|Above 50
|Armor Tail
|Dazzling Gleam, Helping Hand, Protect,Trick Room
|Meowscarada
|Above 50
|Protean
|Flower Trick, Knock off, U-turn, Low Kick
|Skeledirge
|Above 50
|Unaware
|Torch Song, Slack Off, Shadow Ball, Will-O-Wisp
|Hariyama
|Above 50
|Guts
|Knock Off, Drain Punch, Wide Guard, Fake Out
|Dragapult
|Above 50
|Infiltrator
|Shadow Ball, Thunderbolt, Flamethrower, Hydro Pump
Best Offense Team
|Pokemon
|Level
|Ability
|Moves
|Gengar
|Above 50
|Cursed Body
|Icy Wind, Sludge Bomb, Shadow Bomb, Hypnosis
|Dragonite
|Above 50
|Inner Focus
|Extreme Speed, Dragon Claw, Low Kick, Earthquake
|Ceruledge
|Above 50
|Flash Fire
|Bulk Up, Tera Blast, Bitter Blade, Shadow Sneak
|Hydreigon
|Above 50
|Levitate
|Heat Wave, Dark Pulse, Draco Meteor, Protect
|Murkrow
|Above 50
|Prankster
|Tailwind, Haze, Foul Play, Taunt
|Gholdengo
|Above 50
|Good as Gold
|Make it Rain, Shadow Ball, Thunderbolt, Focus Blast
Best Weather (Rain) Team
|Pokemon
|Level
|Ability
|Moves
|Drednaw
|Above 50
|Defiant
|Protect, Liquidation, Rock Slide, Shell Smash
|Pelipper
|Above 50
|Armor Tail
|Protect, Helping Hand, Hurricane, Wide Guard
|Indeedee
|Above 50
|Protean
|Psychic, Imprison, Trick Room, Follow Me
|Barraskewda
|Above 50
|Unaware
|Protect, Liquidation, Close Combat, Psychic Fangs
|Kilowattrel
|Above 50
|Guts
|Thunder, Volt Switch, Hurricane, Air Slash
|Annihilape
|Above 50
|Infiltrator
|Rage Fist, Final Gambit, Close Gambit, U-turn
Best Master Ball Team (Snow Room)
|Pokemon
|Level
|Ability
|Moves
|Toxtricity
|Above 50
|Punk Rock
|Boomburst, Discharge, Snarl, Protect
|Gholdengo
|Above 50
|Good as Gold
|Make It Rain, Shadow Ball, Dazzling Gleam, Power Gem
|Sableye
|Above 50
|Prankster
|Fake Out, Quash, Helping Hand, Will-O-Wisp
|Skuntank
|Above 50
|Stench
|Explosion, Poison Jab, Sucker Punch, Play Rough
|Murkow
|Above 50
|Prankster
|Icy Wind, Haze, Tailwind, Taunt
|Haxorus
|Above 50
|Mold Breaker
|Earthquake, Rockslide, Dragon Claw, Protect
Best Tyranitar Sandstorm Master Tier Team
|Pokemon
|Level
|Ability
|Moves
|Murkrow
|Above 50
|Prankster
|Icy Wind, Haze, Tailwind, Air Slash
|Meowscarada
|Above 50
|Protean
|Flower Trick, Knock off, U-turn, Low Kick
|Gholdengo
|Above 50
|Good as Gold
|Make It Rain, Shadow Ball, Psyshock, Steel Beam
|Tyranitar
|Above 50
|Sand Stream
|Crunch, Rock Slide, Dragon Dance, Protect
|Arcanine
|Above 50
|Intimidate
|Flare Blitz, Bulldoze, Snarl, Extreme Speed
|Garchomp
|Above 50
|Sound Veil
|Dragon Claw, Swords Dance, Earthquake, Protect
These teams will provide you with good results in those Double Ranked Battles but remember that you should also opt to EV Train them as well. This will help in boosting your Pokémon teams’ stats and will give you more advantage against your opponents in these dual battles.