Pokemon SV Evolution Stones Locations

Evolution Stones are rare items in Pokemon SV that you can use for evolving different Pokemon. These will also help you out in revealing the hidden abilities of some Pokemon. However, finding these Evolutions Stones is a challenging job.

That’s why we have prepared this comprehensive guide to tell you about the locations of all Evolutions Stones that you can find in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet evolution stones locations

Dusk Stone locations

In Pokemon SV, we use Dusk Stones to evolve different Dark-type Pokemon. You can easily find this Stone behind the Montenevera Gym or in a small valley northeast of Cascarrafa.

Water Stone locations

You will use Water Stone to evolve water-type Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet. Finding the Water Stone is relatively easy, and you even purchase them from Delibird Presents.

But if you want to find them, then looking at different places in Levincia, Mesagoza, and Cascarrafa is what you have to do.

Dawn Stone locations

In Pokemon SV, the use of this Stone is minimal. You will only use Dawn Stone for evolving a couple of Ice, Fairy, or Psychic-type Pokemon. You can head to Medali City in West Province to find this Stone.

Fire Stone locations

As the name suggests, we will use this Stone to evolve fire-type Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet. Regarding finding the Fire Stone location, you can purchase it from any Delibird Presents in the major cities.

Shiny Stone locations

It is a rare stone that you will only use to evolve a Fairy-type Pokemon. The primary location to find Shiny Stone is the Socarrat trail in the southern province.

Moon Stone locations

It is again a stone that we will use for the evolution of some Fairy-type Pokemon. The Moon Stones are found in Area 3 and 5 of South Province.

Oval Stone locations

Oval Stone is a unique and evolutionary stone that you will only use to evolve a single Pokemon in the game. But to find the Oval Stones, there are multiple locations, and the best one from them is Levincia City.

Ice Stone locations

In Pokemon SV, we will use Ice Stone for the evolution of different Ice and some other types of Pokemon. However, finding these Stones takes a lot of work. The best place we will recommend you to explore to find these Stones is Glaseado Mountains.

Sun Stone locations

It is a rare stone that you can use to evolve different grass and other types of Pokemon. The location of Sun Stone is entirely random, but you can visit the Area 1 of West Province, as its spawning rate is pretty good there.

Leaf Stone locations

In Pokemon SV, we will use this Stone to evolve different grass-type Pokemon. Finding the Leaf Stone is relatively easy in Pokemon SV, as you can purchase them from the Delibird Presents store or look for them in Tagtree Thicket.

Thunder Stone locations

This particular Stone is used to evolve different electric-type Pokemon in the game. Moreover, finding Thunder Stone is relatively easy as well.

You can head to Area 1 of West Province and look for it in the Windmill farm or purchase it from the Delibird Presents shop in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.