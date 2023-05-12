Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Mega Evolutions Guide



Mega Evolutions were introduced in the Pokemon world with Pokemon X and Y and they return in Pokemon Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire.

Among the list of Pokemon that can be mega evolved, you have some that were featured in the original Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire titles, and you also have others that are new to this version of the game. This guide is about the latter.

For more help on Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire, read our Poke Balls Locations, Elite Four Battle Tips and Pokemon Breeding Guide.

Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Mega Evolutions

Mega Evolutions in Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire are possible after you have acquired the Mega Stone and combined it with a Mega Bracelet. However, beware that trainers like Steven and Wally as well as Team Magma and Team Aqua leaders Archie and Maxie can also mega evolve their Pokemon.

Read our Mega Stones Locations Guide to find Mega Stones for all Mega Evolutions.

Mega Sceptile

This is a Grass/ Dragon type Pokemon that has the Lightning Rod ability. The Mega Stone needed for its Mega Evolution is Sceptilite.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Upon mega evolving the Pokemon will become fiercer, and more edged towards the Dragon Type. It will be able to boost the Sp Attack and also absorb any electric type attacks that are made on it by the enemies.

Mega Swampert

This is a Water/ Ground type Pokemon that has the Swift Swim ability.

The Mega Stone needed for its Mega Evolution is Swaperite. This one will get bulkier as you mega evolve it while still retaining its Water/ Ground type. He will attain double speed in rain with Swift Swim ability and also get a boosted attack.

Mega Diancie

This is a Rock/ Fairy type Pokemon that has the Magic Bounce ability. The Mega Stone needed for its Mega Evolution is Diancite.

When you mega evolve it, you will get a much more elegant Pokemon with the same Rock/ Fairy type but increased Sp Attack, Attack and Speed at the cost of a decrease in Sp Defense and Defense. Mega Diancie will also be able to deflect condition and stat attacks.

Mega Metagross

This is a Steel/ Psychic type Pokemon that has the Tough Claws ability.

The Mega Stone needed for its Mega Evolution is Metagrossite. Upon being Mega Evolved, it maintains its type but will be able to hover and attacks with its legs. All of the stats increase and a massive boost hits Speed. Tough Claws lets it deal more with physical attacks.

Mega Sableye

This is a Dark/ Ghost type Pokemon that has the Magic Bounce ability. The Mega Stone needed for its Mega Evolution is Sablenite. The first thing you will notice when the Mega Evolution is complete is a huge uncrushable jewel alongside a changed look of the Pokemon.

The Dark/ Ghost type will be retained and it gets increase in Sp Attack and Defense. All this happens at the cost of a reduced Speed though. Lastly, the Magic Bounce ability will reflect stat and condition attacks to the enemy.

Mega Audino

This is a Normal/ Fairy type Pokemon that has the Healer ability. The Mega Stone needed for its Mega Evolution is Audinite.

While the Pokemon becomes cuter with Mega Evolved (due thanks to the Fairy type), it also gets an increase in the Defense and Sp Defense. The Healer ability lets it cure the depleted stats.

Mega Slowbro

This is a Water/ Psychic type Pokemon that has the Shell Armor ability. The Mega Stone needed for its Mega Evolution is Slowbronite. While it retains the Water/ Psychic type, its physical appearance changes and Shellder becomes its armor.

Naturally, this improves Defense but it also boosts Sp Attack. Another benefit of the armor is that no critical hit will touch it.

Mega Altaria

This is a Dragon/ Fairy type Pokemon that has the Pixilate ability.

When you mega evolve it, the Pokemon will become fluffy and elegant and gains Fairy type instead of Flying type. Attack and Sp Attack are massively boosted alongside a nominal increase in Defense.

Pixilate ability will also turn the Normal type moves in Fairy type.

Mega Salamence

This is a Dragon/ Flying type Pokemon that has the Aerilate ability. The Mega Stone needed for its Mega Evolution is Salamencite. Once it is mega evolved, the appearance will change and its wings will turn into a crescent like shape.

It will retain the Dragon/ Flying type but also get massive increases in Defense stats – other stats also improve. Using Aerilate, the Normal type moves will be turned into Flying type and they will also get a boost.

Mega Lopunny

This is a Normal/ Fight type Pokemon that has the Scrappy ability. The Mega Stone needed for its Mega Evolution is Lopunnite. While the appearance of this Pokemon doesn’t change much, it will take on the Fighting type when mega evolved.

Attack and Speed stats will be greatly boosted and the Scrappy ability will allow it to attack Ghost type Pokemon with Normal and Fighting type attacks.

Mega Sharpedo

This is a Water/ Dark type Pokemon that has the Strong Jaw ability. The Mega Stone needed for its Mega Evolution is Sharpedonite.

When it mega evolves, new fangs and horns will make it look even more ferocious. The Water/ Dark type is retained and all the stats get boosts. Moreover, Strong Jaw will increase damage dealt with biting attacks.

Mega Camerupt

This is a Fire/ Ground type Pokemon that has the Sheer Force ability. The Mega Stone needed for its Mega Evolution is Cameruptite. You will see a volcano on the move with this Pokemon. After the mega evolution, all of its stats will be boosted but that comes at the cost of a reduction in speed stat.

While the Fire/ Ground type is retained, the Pokemon also gets Sheer Force ability that will improve the power of secondary effect attacks.

Mega Gallade

This is a Psychic/ Fight type Pokemon that has the Inner Force ability. The Mega Stone needed for its Mega Evolution is Galladite.

Upon mega evolving, the Pokemon starts looking more like a Knight though it retains the Psychic / Fighting type. Attack and Speed are boosted and the Inner Force ability allows the Pokemon to stop flinching for good.

Mega Rayquaza

This is a Dragon/ Flying type Pokemon that has the Delta Stream ability. Upon mega evolving, this Pokemon increases its elegance and fierceness in appearance while retaining Dragon Flying type.

All of its stats will be boosted and it will exclusively get access to Delta Force ability. This ability will bring a Strong Wind weather to the battle and stop all other weather conditions to take effect. All moves that Flying type Pokemon are weak to are turned into neutral.

Mega Beedrill

This is a Bug/ Poison type Pokemon that has the Adaptability ability. The Mega Stone needed for its Mega Evolution is Beedrillite.

With more pointy body parts and new drills, it looks even more dangerous when mega evolved. While the Bug/ Poison type is retained, the Pokemon gets increased Attack and Speed. Adaptability lets it deal twice the damage for all Bug and Poison moves same type attack.

Mega Pidgeot

This is a Normal/ Flying type Pokemon that has the No Guard ability. The Mega Stone needed for its Mega Evolution is Pidgeotite. While it becomes even more elegant, it also retains the Normal/ Flying type.

Moving on, Sp Attack will get massive boost and the No guard ability will mean that all of the attack it makes or takes, are going to hit.

Mega Latias

This is a Dragon/ Psychic type Pokemon that has the Levitate ability. The Mega Stone needed for its Mega Evolution is Latiasite. Its appearance changes are impressive; the color changes from red to purple and it starts looking like a jet.

The Dragon/ Psychic type is not changed but Speed, Defense and Sp Defense stats are increased. Through Levitate, Ground type attacks will not harm it.

Mega Latios

This is a Dragon/ Psychic type Pokemon that has the Levitate ability. The Mega Stone needed for its Mega Evolution is Latiosite. Just like Latias, it turns into a jet and from blue to purple upon mega evolution.

Also, the Dragon Psychic ability is retained and Speed, Attack and Sp Attack are boosted. Again similar to Latias, Levitate means that Ground type attacks will not have an effect on it.

Mega Steelix

This is a Steel/ Ground type Pokemon that has the Sand Force ability. The Mega Stone needed for its Mega Evolution is Steelixite.

When mega evolved, it grows spears from its body that look like diamonds. Its head also becomes more prominent. While the Steel/ Ground type is not changed, the Sand Force ability has multiple effects. These include a 30 percent increase in damage dealt by Steel, Ground and Rock type attacks.

Mega Glalie

This is an Ice type Pokemon that has the Refrigerate ability. The Mega Stone needed for its Mega Evolution is Slowbronite.

Mega evolution gives it spikes on the top of its head and huge jaws. Its Ice type is not changed and it also gets the Refrigerate ability that turns all Normal type attacks into Ice Type while also giving them a 30% increase in damage power.

If there is anything missing or confusing in the guide, let us know in the comments section below and we will help you with it.