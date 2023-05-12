Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Poke Balls Locations Guide



Catching Pokemon is at the heart of Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire.

Just like that, the Poke Balls are actually at the heart of catching Pokemon. These items provide you with special benefits while catching Pokemon.

For different scenarios, there are different advantages of using certain Poke Balls; for instance there is one that make it easier to catch Pokemon underwater and then there is one that will make it easier to catch them in the caves.

Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Poke Balls

In Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire, Poke Balls will mostly need to be bought off from Poke Marts. Their prices range from 200 to 1000 and so do their abilities.

We have listed down all 14 of the Poke Balls that you can get in both the games, provided you with a description of each as well as the way in which you can obtain each and every one of them.

Poke Ball

This Poke Ball can be used to catch wild Pokemon.

How to Obtain You can buy this Poke Ball for 200 at Poke Marts once Brendan / May give you Poke Balls in Littleroot Town.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Great Ball

This Poke Ball can be used to give a higher catch rate to a Pokemon in comparison to a normal Poke Ball.

How to Obtain You can buy this Poke Ball for 600 at Poke Marts once you have acquired the first Gym Batch.

Ultra Ball

This Poke Ball can be used to give a higher catch rate to a Pokemon in comparison to a normal Great Ball.

How to Obtain You can buy this Poke Ball for 1200 at Poke Marts once you have acquired the first Gym Batch.

Master Ball

This Poke Ball can be used for catch each and every wild Pokemon you come across.

How to Obtain In Pokemon Omega Ruby, you can get this from Team Magma Hideout B3F or in Pokemon Alpha Sapphire from the Team Aqua Hideout B3F.

Premier Ball

This Poke Ball is a celebratory token for some event.

How to Obtain You can get this one if you buy at least 10 Poke Balls together.

Dive Ball

This Poke Ball is highly useful in catching underwater Pokemon.

How to Obtain You can buy this Poke Ball for 1000 from Fallarbor Town Poke Mart.

Dusk Ball

This Poke Ball highly aids catching wild Pokemon between 8:00PM and 3:59AM as well as from caves.

How to Obtain You can buy this Poke Ball for 1000 from Fallarbor Town Poke Mart.

Heal Ball

If you catch Pokemon with this Poke Ball it will restore its HP and also fix all the status conditions.

How to Obtain You can buy this Poke Ball for 300 from Verdanturf Town Poke Mart.

Luxury Ball

How to Obtain You can buy this Poke Ball for 1000 from Verdanturf Town Poke Mart.

Nest Ball

How to Obtain You can buy this Poke Ball for 1000 from Verdanturf Town Poke Mart.

Net Ball

How to Obtain You can buy this Poke Ball for 1000 from Rustboro Town Poke Mart once you have talked to the Scientist and opened the Rusturf Tunnel.

Quick Ball

How to Obtain You can buy this Poke Ball for 1000 from Fallarbor Town Poke Mart.

Repeat Ball

How to Obtain You can buy this Poke Ball for 1000 from Rustboro Town Poke Mart once you have talked to the Scientist and opened the Rusturf Tunnel.

Timer Ball

As you keep taking more turns, this Poke Ball will continue getting more effective.

How to Obtain You can buy this Poke Ball for 1000 from Rustboro Town Poke Mart once you have talked to the Scientist and opened the Rusturf Tunnel.

If there is anything confusing in the guide, let us know and we will do our best to help.