Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Mega Stones Locations Guide



Mega Evolution first appeared in Pokemon X & Y. There are a fistful of Pokemon which can undergo Mega Evolution in Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire.

For more help on Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire, read our How to Get Legendary Pokemon, TMs and HMs Locations, Berries Locations Guide.

Pokemon Omega Ruby Alpha and Sapphire Mega Stones Locations

In order to Mega Evolve a Pokemon, you need to possess a special Mega Stone and combine it with a Mega Bracelet. Give the Mega Stone to your Pokemon during the battle and it will undergo Mega Evolution.

Once the battle is completed, your Pokemon will revert to its original state. This guide is designed to provide you locations of each Mega Stone that you can find in Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire.

Mega Stones Available From Start

Mega Banette – Banettie

Location: Similar to Mega Medicham, you will find this Pokemon from Mt. Pyre, inside the summit.

Mega Absol – Absolite

Location: Mega Stone for this Pokemon can be found inside Safari Zone.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Mega Garchomp – Garchomite

Location: After your team reaches Plantinum Rank in the Secret Base Guild, get it from Aarune.

Mega Sceptile – Sceptilite

Location: If this is your Starter Pokemon, you will find its Mega Stone on Route #120. If this is not your Starter Pokemon, you will find its Mega Stone from Route #114 Stone Salesman.

Mega Swampert – Swaperite

Location: If this is your Starter Pokemon, you will find its Mega Stone on Route #120. If this is not your Starter Pokemon, you will find its Mega Stone from Route #114 Stone Salesman.

Mega Sableye – Sablenite

Location: You will Mega Stone for this Pokemon in Sootopolis City. You will find it near the Cave of Origin.

Mega Beedrill – Beedrillite

Location: You will find Mega Stone for Beedrill in Sea Mauville. You will get it in the Storage.

Mega Pidgeot – Pidgeotite

Location: In Rustboro City, Steven’s dad, Mr. Stone will give you Mega Stone for Pidgeot. You need to provide him with the Intriguing Stone and he will give you this Mega Stone in return.

Mega Slowbro – Slowbronite

Location: While you are in Shoal Cave, you need to give a man four Shoal Shells and four Shoal Slats to receive Mega Stone for Slowbro in return.

Mega Steelix – Steelixite

Location: If you possess the Japanese version of Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire demo, you can transfer over your Mega Steelix – Granite Cave, in the lower levels area.

Mega Alakazam – Alakazite

Location: You need to head towards the Steelport Market to find this Mega Stone.

Mega Pinsir – Pinsirite

Location: This Mega Stone for this Pokemon is located at Route #124.

Mega Heracross – Heracronite

Location: To find Mega Stone for this Pokemon, you need to head towards Rote #127 and find it on the island.

Mega Blaziken – Blazikenite

Location: If this is your Starter Pokemon, you will find its Mega Stone at Route #120. If this is not your Starter Pokemon, you will find its Mega Stone from Route #114 Stone Salesman.

Mega Mawile – Mawilite

Location: Mega Stone for this Pokemon can be found in Verdanturf Town.

Mega Aggron – Aggronite

Location: In order to find Mega Stone for this Pokemon, you need to head towards the Rusturf Tunnel. You need to smash rocks with Rock Smash.

Mega Medicham – Medichamite

Location: You will find Mega Stone of this Pokemon from Mt. Pyre.

Mega Manectric – Manectite

Location: In order to find Mega Stone for this Pokemon, you need to head towards Cycling Road on the Route #110.

Mega Lucario – Lucarionote

Location: You need to beat Lisia in a Master Rank Contest to unlock this.

Mega Stones Appearing After Subduing Super Ancient Pokemon

Mega Aerodactyl – Aerodactylite

Location: The Mega Stone for this Pokemon can be found at Meteor Falls.

Mega Mewtwo X – Mewtwonte X

Location: You need to head towards the Littleroot Town to find this Mega Stone.

Mega Mewtwo Y – Mewtwonte Y

Location: You will find this Mega Stone in the Pokemon League.

Mega Ampharos – Ampharosite

Location: The Mega Stone for this Pokemon can be found in New Mauville.

Mega Scizor – Scizorite

Location: You need to head towards the Patalburg Woods to find Mega Stone for this Pokemon.

Mega Houndoom – Houndoominte

Location: Travel towards the Lavaridge Town to find Mega Stone for this Pokemon.

Mega Tyranitar – Tyrantiarite

Location: Mega Stone for this Pokemon can be found near the Jagged Pass.

Mega Gardevoir – Gardevointe

Location: You will find Mega Stone for this Pokemon from Wanda located in the Verdanturf Town.

Mega Abomasnow – Abomasonite

Location: You need to head towards the Berry Field located at the Route #123 to find Mega Stone for this Pokemon.

Primal Kyogre – Blue Orb

Location: This is found from Sootopolis City through Story Events.

Primal Groudon – Red Orb

Location: This is found from Sootopolis City through Story Events.

Mega Kangaskhan – Kangashanite

Location: Head towards the Pacifidlog Town to find the Mega Stone for this Pokemon.

Mega Venusaur – Venusaurite

Location: You will find Mega Stone for this Pokemon on Route #119.

Mega Charizard X – Charizardite X

Location: The Mega Stone for this Pokemon can be found on Fiery Path.

Mega Charizard Y – Charizardite Y

Location: This Mega Stone can be found on Scorched Slab.

Mega Lopunny – Lopunnite

Location: You will come across a businessman in Mauville Hills in Mauville City. You need to interact with this man to find its Mega Stone.

Mega Stones Appearing After Delta Zone

Mega Latias – Latiasite

Location: Talk to your mom in your house.

Mega Latios – Latiosite

Location: Talk to your mom in your house.

Mega Sharpedo – Sharpedonite

Location: If you have Alpha Sapphire, you will find its Mega Stone at Battle Resort. If you have Omega Ruby, you will find it in Magma Hideout during the Delta Episode.

Mega Camerupt – Cameruptite

Location: If you have Alpha Sapphire, you will find its Mega Stone at Battle Resort. If you have Omega Ruby, you will find it in Magma Hideout during the Delta Episode.

Mega Salamence – Salamencite

Location: You will get this Mega Stone from Meteor Falls – from Zinnia’s Grandmother.

Mega Metagross – Metagrossite

Location: You need to defeat Steven the Champion after the rematch in the Pokemon League.

Mega Gallade – Galladite

Location: Once the Delta Episode has finished, you will find its Mega Stone from Professor Cozmo. Find him in his lab and speak with him.

Mega Audino – Audinite

Location: The Mega Stone for this Pokemon can be acquired from Looker in the Battle Resort.

Mega Blastoise – Blastoisinite

Location: You need to head towards the SS Tidal to find this Mega Stone.

Mega Gengar – Gengarite

Location: Once again, head over towards the Battle Resort to find this Mega Stone.

Pokemon Acquired Through Other Means

Mega Diancie – Diancite

Location: You need to transfer Diancie from Pokemon: X and Y and find this Mega Stone in any Pokemon Center.

Found anything missing or confusing? Let us know in the comments below!