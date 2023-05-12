Pokemon Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Key Items Locations Guide



Key Items in Pokemon Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire are special items that are spread over the map and getting your hands on them gives you some sort of a benefit.

Some of the Key Items will help you in the progression of the story, others might improve your game play by, say, helping you find more Pokemon or giving you a faster speed.

Pokemon Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Key Items Locations

Since the usefulness and location of every Key Item is different, we have listed down each one of them and shared with you an account of exactly what every one of them is going to benefit you with. Other than that we have also explained to you where you can get your hands on them.

Acro Bike

Location: It is a foldable bike that you can use to do stunts like wheelies and bunny hops. You can get this from Rydel’s Cycles in Mauville City.

Aqua Suit

Location: A suit made from the collective technical knowledge of Team Aqua which is so strong it can bear any impact. In Alpha Sapphire you can get it in Sootopolis City from Archie.

Clear Bell

Location: An old bell that will help you find Ho-Oh. In Omega Ruby you can get it in Slateport City from Captain Stern once you find Scanner.

Contest Costume – Boy

Location: A suit that you wear in Contest Spectacular. You can get it in Slateport City from Lisia with a boy character.

Contest Costume – Girl

Location: A suit that you wear in Contest Spectacular. You can get it in Slateport City from Lisia with a girl character.

Contest Pass

Location: You require this in order to enter Pokemon Contests. In Slateport City, you can get it from Lisia.

Devon Parts

Location: A box made by Devon Corporation that has some mechanical parts. You can get it in Rusturf Tunnel from Team Magma / Team Aqua grunt.

Devon Scope

Location: A device that will help you locate unseen Pokemon. You can get this one on Route 120 from Steven.

Devon Scuba Gear

Location: Putting this on provides you oxygen supply when you are using Dive. You get it from Steven’s house from Mossdeep City.

DNA Splicers

Location: They are used to pair Zekrom or Reshiram with Kyurem. Using the Dowsing Machine, you can get it from the Gnarled Den.

Dowsing Machine

Location: This item is used to detect hidden items. On Route 110 you can get it from Brendan/ May.

Eon Flute

Location: Latios and Latias can be summoned with this item. In Sootopolis City, you can get it from Steven.

Exp. Share

Location: Turning this item on will give Exp Points to every Pokemon in your party whether they battle or not. You can get it in Petalburg Woods from a researcher of Devon.

Go-Goggles

Location: This item will protect your eyes from sandstorms. In Lavaridge Town, you can acquire it from Brendan/ May.

Good Rod

Location: This item can be used to fish for Pokemon in the water. A Fisherman on Route 118 can get you this item.

Gracidea

Location:

Intriguing Stone

Location:

Key to Room 1

Location:

Key to Room 2

Location:

Key to Room 4

Location:

Key to Room 6

Location:

Letter

Location: This item is actually a letter you have been given by the Devon Corporation President.

Mach Bike

Location: This item can double your navigation speed. You can get this item in Mauville City from Rydel’s Cycles.

Magma Suit

Location: A suit made from the collective technical knowledge of Team Magma which is so strong it can bear any impact. In Omega Ruby, you can get it in Sootopolis City from Maxie.

Mega Bracelet

Location: This items give a Pokemon carrying Mega Stone power to Mega Evolve while battling. Steven can give you this item in Southern Island

Meteorite

Location: This is actually a Meteorite from Meteor Falls. At the top of Mt. Chimney, you can get it from Archie/ Maxie.

Meteorite Shard

Location: This item is a little warm to touch and is from Granite Cave. You will get this during the Delta episode.

Old Rod

Location: This item is actually an old fishing rod that will help you fish Pokemon from the water. In Dewford Town, a Fisherman can give you this.

Oval Charm

Location: This item increases the possibility of finding Pokemon Eggs in Day Care. When you have completed Hoenn Pokedex, you can go to Littleroot Town and to Professor Birch’s lab in order to get this.

Pair of Tickets

Location: Two tickets for the Mossdeep Space Center’s astronomy show. Once you have entered the Hall of Fame, you can get this from Norman.

Pokeblock Kit

Location: This item has a case to keep Pokeblocks as well as a Berry lender that is used to make Pokeblocks. You can get it in Slateport from Lisia.

Reveal Glass

Location: This item is used to change the Incarnate Forme of Tornadus, Thundurus and Landorus to Therian Forme. After you have all three of them in your party, you can get the item from a shop keeper in narcissus Mirror Shop in Mauville.

S. S. Ticket

Location: This item is a ticket to the S. S. Tidal Ferry that you will need to go aboard. Once you have completed Delta Episode, you can get this from Norman in Littleroot Town.

Scanner

Location: This is a researching device that Captain Stern needs. Once you have National Pokedex, you can get this item from Sea Mauville.

Shiny Charm

Location: This item increases the chances of finding shiny Pokemon in the wild. Once you have completed national Pokedex, you can get this from Professor Birch in his Lab in Littleroot Town.

Soot Sack

Location: An item that can be used to hold gathered volcano ash. On Route 113, there is a Glass Workshop; a guy there can get you this item.

Storage Key

Location: This item is a key required to open the storage space in Sea Mauville. You can find this item in Room 4 of Sea Mauville.

Super Rod

Location: This item is a high technology fishing rod for Pokemon fishing. A Fisherman in Mossdeep City can give you this item.

Tidal Bell

Location: This item is an old bell used to meet Lugia. In Alpha Sapphire, when you have found Scanner, Captain Stern can get you this item in Slateport City.

Vs. Recorder

Location: This item can record battles at certain special places or between friends. There is a guy in the Battle Institute in Mauville City that can give you this item.

Wailmer Pail

Location: This item is used to water the planted Berries so that they can grow faster. There is a woman in the Pretty Petal Flower Shop on Route 104 that can give you this item.

