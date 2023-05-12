Pokemon Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire TMs and HMs Locations Guide



Pokemon fans are well acquainted with the use of TMs and HMs; they are basically used to learn new moves for your Pokemon.

Just like previous games in the series, TMs are used for battling and can be forgotten easily; unlike HMs that hare not that easy to get rid of. HMs are used primarily for exploration purposes.

The difference in Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire as compared to previous entries in the series is that the older games only let you use TMs once and Hms for an infinite number of times.

This time though, you can use both of them for as many times as you want.

For more help on Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire, read our Berries Locations, Mega Stones Locations Guide and How to Get Legendary Pokemon.

Pokemon Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire TMs and HMs Locations

In Pokemon Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire too, there are many TMs and HMs spread across the locations. In total there are 100 TMs to be found where as there are seven HMs in the game.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

We have provided you with the names, as well as the procedure of obtaining each one of them below!

Pokemon Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire TMs Locations

TM 01 – Hone Claws

Location: You can buy it in the Slateport Market but it will cost you 5000.

TM 02 – Dragon Claw

Location: This can be found in the Meteor Falls but you will need Surf and Waterfall before you can get it.

TM 03 – Psyshock

Location: You can find it in Pacifidlog Town inside a house.

TM 04 – Calm Mind

Location: You can get it when you have defeated Gym Leaders Liza and Tate in the Mossdeep City.

TM 05 – Roar

Location: There is a Gentleman on Route 114, you can get it form him.

TM 06 – Toxic

Location: If you have Strength, you can get this on the Fiery Path.

TM 07 – Hail

Location: On Route 125 you can find it in a Shoal Cave at low tide if you have Surf.

TM 08 – Bulk Up

Location: You get this after you have defeated Gym Leader Brawly of Dewford Town.

TM 09 – Venoshock

Location: At the Mauville Poke Mart, you can pay 10000 to the upper clerk to get this.

TM 10 – Hidden Power

Location: The old woman in Fortree City can give you this.

TM 11 – Sunny Day

Location: If you have Surf, you can get g and locate it on Route 120 in Scorched Slab.

TM 12 – Taunt

Location: This will be given to you as a reward in the Trick House.

TM 13 – Ice Beam

Location: If you have Surf and Dive, you can get this from Route 108 in Sea Mauville.

TM 14 – Blizzard

Location: This can be purchased for 30000 in Lilycove Department Store (4F).

TM 15 – Hyper Beam

Location: This can be purchased for 50000 in Lilycove Department Store (4F).

TM 16 – Light Screen

Location: This can be purchased for 10000 in Lilycove Department Store (4F).

TM 17 – Protect

Location: This can be purchased for 10000 in Lilycove Department Store (4F).

TM 18 – Rain Dance

Location: If you have Surf an Dive, you can get this from Route 108 in Sea Mauville.

TM 19 – Roost

Location: You have to defeat Gym Leader Winona of the Fortree City in order to get this.

TM 20 – Safeguard

Location: This can be purchased for 10000 in Lilycove Department Store (4F).

TM 21 – Frustration

Location: You can get it from the house where there is an unfriendly Pokemon in Pacifidlog Town.

TM 22 – Solar Beam

Location: If you have Surf and Bikes, you can get it in the Safari Zone.

TM 23 – Smack Down

Location: Once you rescue Professor Cozmo from the Team Magma/ Team Aqua, you can get it from him.

TM 24 – Thunderbolt

Location: Help Gym Leader Wattson with New Mauville in his apartment to get this.

TM 25 – Thunder

Location: This can be purchased for 30000 in Lilycove Department Store (4F).

TM 26 – Earthquake

Location: If you have Surf and Dive, you can get it from Seafloor Cavern in Route 128.

TM 27 – Return

Location: You can get this from the house with a friendly Pokemon in Pacifidlog Town.

TM 28 – Dig

Location: Go to Fossil Maniac’s home on Route 114 and get it from his little brother.

TM 29 – Psychic

Location: From Victory Road, go to Ever Grande City to locate this.

TM 30 – Shadow Ball

Location: You get this from Mt. Pyre.

TM 31 – Brick Break

Location: This one is in a house in Sootopolis City.

TM 32 – Double Team

Location: You can locate this one on Route 113.

TM 33 – Reflect

Location: This can be purchased for 10000 in Lilycove Department Store (4F).

TM 34 – Sludge Wave

Location: There is a shoal on Route 132, you can find this on there.

TM 35 – Flamethrower

Location: You can locate this one on Victory Road.

TM 36 – Sludge Bomb

Location: If you have the Knuckle Badge, you can get this in Dewford Hall from a Collector.

TM 37 – Sandstorm

Location: If you have Go-Goggles, you can find this in the desert that is on Route 111.

TM 38 – Fire Blast

Location: This can be purchased for 30000 in Lilycove Department Store (4F).

TM 39 – Rock Tomb

Location: You will have to defeat Gym Leader Roxanne in the Rustboro City in order to get this.

TM 40 – Aerial Ace

Location: In the Mauville Poke Mart, you an purchase it from the upper clerk by paying him 10000.

TM 41 – Torment

Location: There is a Sailor in Slateport’s Contest Spectacular Hall, you can get this from him.

TM 42 – Facade

Location: In the Mauville Poke Mart, you an purchase it from the upper clerk by paying him 10000.

TM 43 – Flame Charge

Location: If you have Acro Bike, you can find this on the Jagged Pass.

TM 44 – Rest

Location: This one is inside a house in Lilycove City.

TM 45 – Attract

Location: In Verdanturf’s Contest Spectacular Hall, you can get it rom the girl.

TM 46 – Thief

Location: This one can be taken from the Grunt of Team Magma/ Team Aqua in Slateport’s Oceanic Museum.

TM 47 – Low Sweep

Location: In the Mauville Poke Mart, you an purchase it from the upper clerk by paying him 10000.

TM 48 – Round

Location: On the western side of the Mauville City, go to the Crooner’s Cafe to get this.

TM 49 – Echoed Voice

Location: There is a boy on Route 104, go to him and get this.

TM 50 – Overheat

Location: You will have to defeat Lavaridge Town’s Gym Leader Flannery.

TM 51 – Steel Wing

Location: In Granite Cave, you can get it from Steven.

TM 52 – Focus Blast

Location: This can be purchased for 30000 in Lilycove Department Store (4F).

TM 53 – Energy Ball

Location: If you have Surf and Bikes, you can get locate this in the Safari Zone.

TM 54 – False Swipe

Location: In Rustboro’s Poke Mart, there is a man you get this from.

TM 55 – Scald

Location: If you have Surf and Dive, you can locate this in Seafloor Cavern on the Route 128.

TM 56 – Fling

Location: This one can be found in a house in the Pacifidlog Town.

TM 57 – Charge Beam

Location: In the Mauville Poke Mart, you can buy it for 10000 from an upper clerk.

TM 58 – Sky Drop

Location: In Mauville Poke Mart,a Delinquent can give you this.

TM 59 – Incinerate

Location: This can be found on Mt. Chimney.

TM 60 – Quash

Location: In the Mossdeep Poke Mart, there is agirl you can get this from.

TM 61 – Will-O-Wisp

Location: This can be found on Mt. Pyre.

TM 62 – Acrobatics

Location: If you have Surf and Waterfall, you can find this on Route 119.

TM 63 – Embargo

Location: On the S.S. Tidal you can get this from a Bug Maniac.

TM 64 – Explosion

Location: If you have Surf, you can find it from Sky Pillar.

TM 65 – Shadow Claw

Location: If you have Acro Bike, you can get it from Granite Cave.

TM 66 – Payback

Location: You can find this on Mirage Island 2.

TM 67 – Retaliate

Location: In Petalburg City you have to defeat Gym Leader Norman to get this.

TM 68 – Giga Impact

Location: This can be purchased for 50000 in Lilycove Department Store (4F).

TM 69 – Rock Polish

Location: If you have Acro Bike, you can locate this on Jagged Pass.

TM 70 – Flash

Location: In Granite Cave, there is a hiker you can get this from.

TM 71 – Stone Edge

Location: This can be purchased for 30000 in Lilycove Department Store (4F).

TM 72 – Volt Switch

Location: In Mauville City, you have to defeat Gym Leader Wattson to get this.

TM 73 – Thunder Wave

Location: This one can be bought in Slateport Market for 5000 from a stall.

TM 74 – Gyro Ball

Location: This one can be found in the Mirage Forest #8.

TM 75 – Swords Dance

Location: In Lavaridge Town you can acquire this from a Black Belt.

TM 76 – Struggle Bug

Location: This one can be bought in Slateport Market for 5000 from a stall.

TM 77 – Psych Up

Location: There is a Psychic on the upper part of Route 133, you can get this from him.

TM 78 – Bulldoze

Location: In the Mauville Poke Mart, you can buy it for 10000 from the upper clerk.

TM 79 – Frost Breath

Location:If you have Surf, you can locate this at low tide in Shoal Cave on Route 125.

TM 80 – Rock Slide

Location: There is a shoal on Route 134, you can find this in there.

TM 81 – X-Scissor

Location: This one can be located on the Victory Road.

TM 82 – Dragon Tail

Location: In the Mauville Poke Mart, you can buy it for 10000 from the upper clerk.

TM 83 – Infestation

Location: In Sootopolis, you can get this from Lisia’s fan.

TM 84 – Poison Jab

Location: If you have Acro Bike, this can be found on the Mirage Mountain 2.

TM 85 – Dream Eater

Location: There is a man at the Safari Zone entrance, you can get this from him.

TM 86 – Grass Knot

Location: If you have Devon Scope, you can get this is Fortree City.

TM 87 – Swagger

Location: In the Pokemon Day Care of Battle Resort, there is a lady who can give you this in exchange for a loan.

TM 88 – Sleep Talk

Location: This one can be found in a house in Lilycove City.

TM 89 – U-turn

Location: If you have Rain Badge, you can find this in Mauville Hills.

TM 90 – Substitute

Location: This one can be found on Mirage Island 5.

TM 91 – Flash Canon

Location: This one can be found on Mirage Island 8.

TM 92 – Trick Room

Location: In the Trick House, you will get this as a reward.

TM 93 – Wild Charge

Location: If you have Surf and Bikes, you can locate this in Safari Zone.

TM 94 – Secret Power

Location: You will get this one from Aarune on Route 111.

TM 95 – Snarl

Location: This one can be found in Mirage Cave 8.

TM 96 – Nature Power

Location: If you have Heat badge, you can get it from Aarune on the Fiery Path.

TM 97 – Dark Pulse

Location: If you have Surf, this one can be found from the hideout of Team Magma/ Team Aqua.

TM 98 – Power-Up Punch

Location: In the Mauville Poke Mart, you can buy it for 10000 from the upper clerk.

TM 99 – Dazzling Gleam

Location: There is Fairy Tale Girl on Route 123, get this from her.

TM 100 – Confide

Location: In the Slateport Market, you can buy it for 5000 from a stall.

Pokemon Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire HMs Locations

HM 01 – Cut

Location: In Rustboro City, you can get this from a man inside Cutter’s House.

HM 02 – Fly

Location: On Route 119, you can get it from May/Brendan.

HM 03 – Surf

Location: If you have the Balance Badge, you can get it from the father of Wally.

HM 04 – Strength

Location: On Route 112, you can get it from May/Brendan.

HM 05 – Waterfall

Location: You will have to defeat Sootopolis City’s Gym Leader Wallace to get this.

HM 06 – Rock Smash

Location: In Mauville City, you can get this from the uncle of Wally.

HM 07 – Dive

Location: If you have Mind Badge, you can get this in Mossdeep City from Steven.

If there is anything confusing in the guide, give us a shout out in the comments below and we will help you with it!